Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 11/20/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 11/13/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 11/6/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/30/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/23/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/16/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/9/2023
Front Royal
43°Feels like: 43°F
Rain
7:01 am4:55 pm EST
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 100%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
54/37°F
57/34°F
52/27°F
57/34°F
52/27°F
Upcoming Events
Nov
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
29
Wed
4:30 pm 2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
2023 Holiday Book Fair @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Nov 29 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Join us for second annual Holiday Book Fair on Nov. 29 Laurel Ridge has decided to write a sequel to its successful 2022 Holiday Book Fair. The college announces this year’s fair will be 4:30[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
10:00 am Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Kris Kringle Market @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 7:00 pm
The Trinity Lutheran Church Kringle Market will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Kringle Market is centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District in the Trinity Lutheran[...]
10:00 am SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
SPCA Thrift Shop Grand Reopening @ WASPCA Thrift Shop
Dec 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
After months of renovations and hard work, the Winchester Area SPCA is thrilled to welcome you back to its thrift store, where every purchase supports the mission of caring for and finding loving homes for[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Dec 2 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Dec
3
Sun
1:00 pm ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
ER Church Dinner Fundraiser @ ER Church
Dec 3 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
3:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Con... @ First Baptist Church of Winchester
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
3:00 pm Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale “Once Upon a Chri... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Dec 3 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Join The Valley Chorale for a family-friendly concert featuring favorite carols, hymns and songs of the Christmas season!