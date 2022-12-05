Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/5/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 11/21/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/31/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/24/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/17/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/10/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/3/2022
Front Royal
39°Feels like: 39°F
Clear
7:16 am4:50 pm EST
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
55/46°F
66/48°F
55/37°F
66/48°F
55/37°F
Upcoming Events
Dec
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
10
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Dec 10 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment during the holidays. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards,[...]
Dec
11
Sun
12:00 pm Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Saint Peter’s Roman Catholic Church
Dec 11 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Dec
13
Tue
7:30 pm Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Christmas Concert – Community Ba... @ Boggs Chapel at R-MA
Dec 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Dec
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
16
Fri
1:00 pm Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Dec 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Dec
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sun
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]