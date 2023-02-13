Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/13/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/6/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/30/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/23/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/9/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/2/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/26/2022
Upcoming Events
Feb
13
Mon
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 13 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
14
Tue
8:00 am Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl
Feb 14 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some[...]
Feb
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Sat
5:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Feb
21
Tue
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Feb 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Front Royal United Women of Faith will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Tuesday, February 21, at 6 pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 West Main Street). Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy,[...]
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.