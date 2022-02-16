Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/14/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/7/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/31/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/17/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/10/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/27/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/13/2021
Upcoming Events
Feb
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Fri
10:00 am Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Feb 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure,[...]
Feb
21
Mon
8:30 am Open House & Bring-a-Friend to S... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Feb 21 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
WCDS is hosting an Open House on President’s Day – Feb. 21st. Come visit campus for a day in the life of a WCDS student. RSVP for a Golden Ticket + Chance to Win a[...]
Feb
22
Tue
2:00 pm Virginia Regiment Winter Muster @ Fort Loudoun
Feb 22 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Join Capt. George Mercer’s Company of the Virginia Regiment for a Military Muster at the site of Historic Fort Loudoun in Winchester, Virginia, in honor of George Washington’s Birthday. The fort was headquarters of Col.[...]
Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]