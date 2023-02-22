Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/20/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/13/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/6/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/30/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/23/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/9/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/2/2023
Front Royal
45°Feels like: 43°F
Cloudy
6:54 am5:57 pm EST
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 1
ThuFriSat
79/50°F
55/30°F
46/34°F
55/30°F
46/34°F
Upcoming Events
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
23
Thu
11:00 am Pups & Pizza Fundraiser @ Ledo Pizza
Pups & Pizza Fundraiser @ Ledo Pizza
Feb 23 @ 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
On Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, Ledo Pizza Front Royal will hold a Fundraiser Day to benefit Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue (MSGBR). Mention Margaret’s Saving Grace or MSGBR when ordering anytime (dine-in/phone/online) and 20% of[...]
Feb
28
Tue
7:30 pm Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Community Bands Concert @ Randolph Macon Academy.
Feb 28 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Community Bands Concert – Front Royal & Clarke County The combined community bands of American Legion (Front Royal) and Clarke County present a FREE concert. Tuesday, February 28, at 7:30pm, in Melton Gym at Randolph[...]
Mar
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
4
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Mar 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Mar
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
11
Sat
8:00 am Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Rev3Endurance Frozen Foot Advent... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Have you ever wanted to test your limits, combine your love of gravel riding northern Virginia with some AT navigation and hills? Do you like the winter and enjoy the views of the Shenandoah ridges[...]
2:00 pm Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Mar 11 @ 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Join us for the annual Spring Follies March 11 and 12 in the Corron Community Development Center on Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. Shows are at noon and 6 p.m. both days. Former Blue[...]