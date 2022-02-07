Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/7/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/31/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/17/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/10/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/27/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/13/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/6/2021
Upcoming Events
Feb
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
11
Fri
10:00 am Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Feb 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure,[...]
Feb
12
Sat
10:00 am Artifacts Roadshow @ Virginia War Memorial
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Virginia War Memorial is pleased to announce that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST, at the Virginia War Memorial,[...]
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series Historic Area Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf[...]
7:00 pm Sweetheart Swing with the Silver... @ Marshall Community Center
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Join the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and swing instructor Valerie Pyle for a night of romantic big band favorites and dancing! The Silver Tones return to the Marshall Community Center for this special sweetheart[...]
Feb
15
Tue
4:45 pm “Love Our Community” event @ Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
Feb 15 @ 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm
Come enjoy free hot cocoa, design a valentine, take some fun photos, share what you love best about our community, and best of all… Watch brave volunteers get doused with ice-cold water in the Polar[...]
Feb
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Fri
10:00 am Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Feb 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:30 pm
We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure,[...]
Feb
21
Mon
8:30 am Open House & Bring-a-Friend to S... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Feb 21 @ 8:30 am – 1:00 pm
WCDS is hosting an Open House on President’s Day – Feb. 21st. Come visit campus for a day in the life of a WCDS student. RSVP for a Golden Ticket + Chance to Win a[...]
Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]