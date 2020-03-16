Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/16/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/9/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/2/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/17/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/10/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/3/2020
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/20/2020
King Cartoons
Front Royal
47°Feels like: 47°F
Cloudy
07:2019:21 EDT
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.43"Hg
UV index: 2
MonTueWed
53/42°F
65/35°F
59/50°F
65/35°F
59/50°F
Upcoming Events
Mar
17
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
18
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 18 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds! Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
19
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 19 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds! Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
6:00 pm Memories of a child survivor of ... @ Skyline High School
Memories of a child survivor of ... @ Skyline High School
Mar 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
MEMORIES OF A CHILD SURVIVOR OF THE HOLOCAUST – Inge Auerbacher When Inge Auerbacher was just 7 years old, she was deported with her parents to the Theresienstadt ghetto in Czechoslovakia. Inge was the last[...]
Mar
21
Sat
11:00 am Emergency Preparedness for Early... @ Samuels Public Library
Emergency Preparedness for Early... @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 21 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
A little over a year ago, Virginia began requiring child care programs to develop emergency preparedness plans. Now, it is time to evaluate our plans, discuss what works and what doesn’t, and update our plans.[...]
1:00 pm Moving Mindfully: Finding and ke... @ Ruby Yoga
Moving Mindfully: Finding and ke... @ Ruby Yoga
Mar 21 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Ruby Yoga and Deborah Romero of Optimal Posture LLC for a series of workshops on moving more mindfully through life using the principles of yoga and the Alexander Technique. Slated for Saturday, Jan. 25,[...]
2:00 pm World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
World of Lego @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 21 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Children ages 5 and up are invited to explore all the amazing things you can do with Legos. Real-life buildings out of Legos? Join us for this fascinating topic and building session! Registration begins February[...]
4:00 pm Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser @ Front Royal Church of the Brethren
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser @ Front Royal Church of the Brethren
Mar 21 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
The American Heritage Girls Troop VA 2206 is sponsoring their annual all-you-can-eat Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, from 4:00pm-7:00pm, at the Front Royal Church of the Brethren (106 W. 13th Street in Front[...]
Mar
22
Sun
2:00 pm R-MA Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Open House @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 22 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Randolph-Macon Academy will host an open house on Sunday, March 22nd, with tours beginning promptly at 2:00 pm. Families interested in applying for the summer session (named a “Best Summer Camp” by Northern Virginia Magazine)[...]
Mar
24
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 24 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]