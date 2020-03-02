Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/2/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/17/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/10/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/3/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/20/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/13/2020
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 12/30/2019
Upcoming Events
Mar
2
Mon
10:00 am Read Across America Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Read Across America Day @ SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke
Mar 2 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Monday, March 2nd, 2020, is National Read Across America Day. Students of all ages are invited to come to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke’s pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, to[...]
Mar
3
Tue
9:00 am Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash @ Gordmans
Gordmans Grand Opening Brand Bash @ Gordmans
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebration on March 3 at[...]
11:00 am Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Time for Baby @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 3 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
What do books, scarves, puppets, music and babies have in common? They are all part of Time for Baby. Join us as we use all of our senses to explore the world around us. This[...]
Mar
5
Thu
6:00 pm WMH Gift Shop: 50th Celebration @ Warren Memorial Hospital
WMH Gift Shop: 50th Celebration @ Warren Memorial Hospital
Mar 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
WMH Gift Shop will celebrate 50 years the week of March 2nd-6th, with a reception on Thursday, March 5th, beginning at 6:00 p.m., inside the South entrance waiting room. Entertainment will be provided by Danny[...]
Mar
6
Fri
2:30 pm R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 6 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Dr. Steven R. Antonoff, author of College Match and The College Finder, will present “Solving the College Admission Puzzle and College Shopping: Getting In and Fitting In” on Friday, March 6th, at 2:30 p.m. in[...]
2:30 pm R-MA Community Presentation @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Community Presentation @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 6 @ 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
R-MA to host Author Dr. Steven R. Antonoff for Community Presentation. Dr. Steven R. Antonoff, author of College Match and The College Finder, will present “Solving the College Admission Puzzle and College Shopping: Getting In[...]
Mar
7
Sat
8:00 am Church Bake Sale @ Gordmans
Church Bake Sale @ Gordmans
Mar 7 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Church of the Rock, Front Royal, is having a Bake Sale on Sat, Mar 7, 2020, 8AM to 2PM, in front of Gordmans (formally the Peebles Store next door to Bath and Body Works)[...]
9:00 am Catholic Schools Job Fair @ Paul VI High School
Catholic Schools Job Fair @ Paul VI High School
Mar 7 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s (CDA) Office of Catholic Schools will hold a job fair seeking to fill up to 150 teaching positions. Positions are open in preschools, elementary, middle[...]
10:00 am Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins[...]
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 7 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]