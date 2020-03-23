POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/23/2020

Arrest Logs
Upcoming Events
Mar
24
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 24 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]
Mar
25
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 25 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
Mar
26
Thu
8:00 am 2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast @ Shenandoah Golf Club
2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast @ Shenandoah Golf Club
Mar 26 @ 8:00 am – 9:30 am
The 2020 Dare-to-Dream grants and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Warren County women to follow their dreams. Members, non-members and friends are invited to attend. Reservations are a must and advanced ticket[...]
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 26 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
Mar
27
Fri
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Mar 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Mar
28
Sat
9:00 am TechPilots Camp @ Randolph-Macon Academy
TechPilots Camp @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 28 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Randolph-Macon Academy will host “TechPilots Camp” on Saturday, March 28th. This one-day immersion experience is for students in grades six through nine. They will explore the fields of drones, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), computer-aided design,[...]
10:00 am Crochet Market Bag @ Strokes of Creativity
Crochet Market Bag @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Advanced beginner class | If you are comfortable with some basic crochet stitches and are ready to move on, join us and learn how to make a pretty and useful, reusable market bag. Note: Instruction[...]
12:30 pm Crochet Workshop @ Strokes of Creativity
Crochet Workshop @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 28 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Crochet Workshop Do you have a crochet project you need a little help with? Already bought the supplies, but need help reading the pattern? All skill levels are invited to this Bring Your Own Project[...]
2:00 pm Mystery in the Library @ Samuels Public Library
Mystery in the Library @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 28 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
A well-known historical character has disappeared from the library. Favorite book characters who were there at the time are all suspect. Teens are invited to dress up as popular book characters, and enjoy snacks as[...]
Mar
31
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 31 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]