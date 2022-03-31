Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/28/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/14/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/7/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/28/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/21/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/14/2022
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/7/2022
Upcoming Events
Mar
31
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Apr
1
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 1 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
2
Sat
10:00 am Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Meets at Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. As the weather warms to spring, travel the park’s trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty[...]
12:00 pm Historic Garden Work Day: Volunt... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Garden Work Day: Volunt... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – Apr 3 @ 2:00 pm
Historic Area. Get your hands dirty in the Historic Area vegetable garden this spring! Join the Friends of Sky Meadows (friendsofskymeadows.org) as they work to prepare garden boxes for the season. All ages are welcome[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
Apr
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
8
Fri
5:00 pm Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Lenten Fish Fry @ Riverton UMC
Apr 8 @ 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Riverton UMC will host a Lenten Fish Fry on April 1, 2022, from 5pm-7:30pm. Dine-in customers will enjoy all you can eat fish. Menu includes battered fried cod, mac/cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and beverages. Dine[...]
Apr
9
Sat
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Apr 9 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
2022 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty,[...]
9:00 am Spring Craft and Vendor Show @ Moose Lodge
Spring Craft and Vendor Show @ Moose Lodge
Apr 9 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Women of the Moose will be hosting a Craft show on April 9th from 9am – 2pm. Come join in on the fun!
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 9 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]