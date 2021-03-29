Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/29/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/22/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/15/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/8/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/1/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/22/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/15/2021
Front Royal
57°Feels like: 55°F
Sunny
7:01am7:33pm EDT
Wind: 8mph W
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 6
TueWedThu
70/54°F
63/37°F
43/27°F
63/37°F
43/27°F
Upcoming Events
Mar
30
Tue
9:00 am Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Mar 30 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
March 29 – April 2 2021, 9am-12pm each day. Join Code Ninjas for Spring Break Camp for 11+ year-olds! In the DIY Website: Build Your Own Fan Page! camp, ninjas will gain a foundational understanding[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Mar
31
Wed
9:00 am Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Mar 31 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
March 29 – April 2 2021, 9am-12pm each day. Join Code Ninjas for Spring Break Camp for 11+ year-olds! In the DIY Website: Build Your Own Fan Page! camp, ninjas will gain a foundational understanding[...]
Apr
1
Thu
9:00 am Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Apr 1 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
March 29 – April 2 2021, 9am-12pm each day. Join Code Ninjas for Spring Break Camp for 11+ year-olds! In the DIY Website: Build Your Own Fan Page! camp, ninjas will gain a foundational understanding[...]
Apr
2
Fri
9:00 am Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Spring Break Coding Camp @ Code Ninjas
Apr 2 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
March 29 – April 2 2021, 9am-12pm each day. Join Code Ninjas for Spring Break Camp for 11+ year-olds! In the DIY Website: Build Your Own Fan Page! camp, ninjas will gain a foundational understanding[...]
Apr
3
Sat
12:00 pm Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Egg-stravaganza! @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 3 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park. Visit our egg-laying free-range chickens by taking our Chicken Walk. Go on an egg-citing Geocache adventure. Kids, use your scavenger hunting skills using clues from[...]
Apr
6
Tue
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 6 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
13
Tue
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 13 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]