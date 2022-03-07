Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/7/2022

Published

44 mins ago

on

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Related Topics:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/28/2022

Published

1 week ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/21/2022

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 22, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/14/2022

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 16, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/7/2022

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 7, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/31/2022

Published

1 month ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/17/2022

Published

2 months ago

on

January 18, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
73°
Cloudy
6:35am6:11pm EST
Feels like: 73°F
Wind: 12mph SSW
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 29.65"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
54/36°F
41/34°F
50/34°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
10
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 10 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
17
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 17 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]
Mar
19
Sat
10:00 am 10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th Virginia Infantry Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the 10th Virginia Infantry, known as the Valley Guards. Following[...]
10:00 am An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
An Inspirational Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail “Take into your heart the peace of wild things.” Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master[...]
Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
”Coping with a Money Crunch” workshop @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]