POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/9/2020

Upcoming Events
Mar
10
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 10 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
11
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 11 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds! Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
12
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 12 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds! Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
14
Sat
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 14 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]
11:00 am Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
1:00 pm My Vision, My Future – Workshop ... @ Ruby Yoga
My Vision, My Future – Workshop ... @ Ruby Yoga
Mar 14 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Ruby Yoga and Healing HeARTS Mobile Art Studio for a fun and insightful workshop to help teens and preteens dream big and envision what the future could hold for them. Set for Saturday, March[...]
2:00 pm Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
2:00 pm St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
$25 per person – Cost includes three games and bowling shoes. Proceeds to benefit Linden Volunteer Fire Department. Food and drinks available at the alley (Must be 21 years to drink – please drink responsibly)[...]
Mar
15
Sun
12:00 pm Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Mar 15 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Singer/songwriter/mandolinist Marie Miller recently announced her new album Little Dreams will release on March 27th. Little Dreams is Marie’s first independent release. After 10 years with Curb Records, she took a bold step and decided to leave her[...]
Mar
17
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]