Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022

Published

12 hours ago

on

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/18/2022

Published

1 week ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/11/2022

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/28/2022

Published

4 weeks ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/14/2022

Published

1 month ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/7/2022

Published

2 months ago

on

March 7, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 2/28/2022

Published

2 months ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Clear
6:20am8:00pm EDT
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
61/37°F
55/27°F
57/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
30
Sat
9:00 am We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Turner Pond Entrance. Hit the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aid the environment at the inaugural Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit, We Plant Trees. Time is on your side when on[...]
10:00 am Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Apr 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier is a community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas. We are a family-focused event with health information, screenings & activities for all ages. The event will be held Saturday, April[...]
12:00 pm Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Apr 30 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our[...]
4:00 pm Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Apr 30 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Reaching Out Now will host their community baseball event in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Safe At Home – Logan Series Community Day will be held on April[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
1
Sun
9:00 am Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 9:00 am – May 2 @ 1:00 pm
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opportunity @ Sky Meadows State Park
Lost Mountain Entrance. Dive into nature with the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in a collaborative effort to free a stately red oak from the invasive plant species that surround it.[...]
9:00 am Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
May 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Psychic Fair for both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. Event can be a life changing experience or just a fun time Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers, and[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]