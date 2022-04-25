POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022

Arrest Logs
Upcoming Events
Apr
27
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
30
Sat
9:00 am We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Turner Pond Entrance. Hit the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aid the environment at the inaugural Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit, We Plant Trees. Time is on your side when on[...]
10:00 am Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Apr 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Get Healthy Fauquier is a community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas. We are a family-focused event with health information, screenings & activities for all ages. The event will be held Saturday, April[...]
12:00 pm Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Apr 30 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our[...]
4:00 pm Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Apr 30 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Reaching Out Now will host their community baseball event in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Safe At Home – Logan Series Community Day will be held on April[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
1
Sun
9:00 am Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 9:00 am – May 2 @ 1:00 pm
Lost Mountain Entrance. Dive into nature with the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in a collaborative effort to free a stately red oak from the invasive plant species that surround it.[...]
9:00 am Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
May 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Psychic Fair for both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. Event can be a life changing experience or just a fun time Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers, and[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]