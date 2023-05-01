Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/1/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/24/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 14 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/17/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/27/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/20/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/13/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/6/2023
Front Royal
28°Feels like: 18°F
Cloudy
6:12 am8:06 pm EDT
Wind: 11mph W
Humidity: 18%
Pressure: 29.59"Hg
UV index: 1
ThuFriSat
43/18°F
50/25°F
52/28°F
50/25°F
52/28°F
Upcoming Events
May
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
6
Sat
8:00 am Spring Craft Show & Bake Sale @ Living Water Church
Spring Craft Show & Bake Sale @ Living Water Church
May 6 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
We are looking for vendors! Cost per table is $20.00 — CONTACT JUDY TO RESERVE YOUR TABLES on or before May 4th: 540-305-9432 This craft show is just one week before Mothers Day! If you[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
12:00 pm Beer, Bacon, and Butts Birthday ... @ The Apple House
Beer, Bacon, and Butts Birthday ... @ The Apple House
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Join us for our 60th Birthday Bash in our Party Yard! There will be LIVE MUSIC, Breweries on site, Vendors, Fork’d food truck, and some little activities for the kiddos! We will have some tables[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
1:00 pm Volunteer Fair @ Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center
Volunteer Fair @ Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center
May 6 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
May
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]