Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/2/2022

Published

5 hours ago

on

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022

Published

1 week ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/18/2022

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 18, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/11/2022

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/28/2022

Published

1 month ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/14/2022

Published

2 months ago

on

March 14, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/7/2022

Published

2 months ago

on

March 7, 2022

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Clear
6:12am8:07pm EDT
Feels like: 64°F
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
79/50°F
75/46°F
70/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
7
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 7 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
all-day Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
May 7 all-day
Mother's Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
The South Warren Ruritan Club will be selling flower baskets this Saturday, May 7th, at Ramsey Hardware on North Royal Avenue in Front Royal. Large and small baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse will be available.[...]
7:30 am Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
May 7 @ 7:30 am – 10:00 pm
Shenanduro from Adventure Enablers @ Downriver Canoe Company
Join us for this day of mountain biking, camaraderie, chilling with your teammates in the pop-up tent city, cooking out, maybe getting muddy, and definitely having a great time on some of the best trails in Virginia.[...]
10:00 am SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
May 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:30 pm
SamiCon @ Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library is bringing back SamiCon in-person for the first time since 2019. This year the event coincides with Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7th. SamiCon is a free event for all comic[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 7 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
May 7 @ 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Derby Party @ Backroom Brewery
 
May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]