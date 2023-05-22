Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/22/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/15/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/8/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/1/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/24/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 14 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/17/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/27/2023
Front Royal
77°Feels like: 77°F
Mostly Cloudy
5:54 am8:24 pm EDT
Wind: 5mph ESE
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 2
TueWedThu
77/46°F
79/48°F
70/45°F
79/48°F
70/45°F
Upcoming Events
May
23
Tue
6:00 pm Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies @ Soldiers Circle - Prospect Hill Cemetery
Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies @ Soldiers Circle - Prospect Hill Cemetery
May 23 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies will be held 6:00pm, May 23rd, at Soldiers Circle in Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In case of inclement weather, the[...]
May
24
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 24 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
28
Sun
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Hike @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 28 @ 10:00 am – May 29 @ 11:00 am
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment.[...]
May
29
Mon
7:00 pm Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
Memorial Day Community Band Concert @ Gazebo
May 29 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Memorial Day Band Concert at Gazebo Plaza on Main Street, presented by Front Royal American Legion Community Band.
May
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
3
Sat
10:00 am Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Clean the Bay Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office. Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road[...]
10:00 am National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
National Trails Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 10:00 am – Jun 4 @ 1:00 pm
Picnic Area. Join park trailblazers and get your hands dirty as we work to enhance the trail surface on Hadow Trail. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Jun 3 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.