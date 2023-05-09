Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/8/2023

Published

5 hours ago

on

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 7 days:

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/1/2023

Published

1 week ago

on

May 1, 2023

By

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 7 days:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/24/2023

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 25, 2023

By

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 7 days:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 14 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/17/2023

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2023

By

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 14 days:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/27/2023

Published

1 month ago

on

March 29, 2023

By

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 7 days:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/20/2023

Published

2 months ago

on

March 20, 2023

By

Front Royal Police Department’s arrest report for the past 7 days:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/13/2023

Published

2 months ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

May
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Fri
3:30 pm 50th Anniversary Community Celeb... @ Green Acres Center
50th Anniversary Community Celeb... @ Green Acres Center
May 12 @ 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm
50th Anniversary Community Celebration @ Green Acres Center
On behalf of Main Street Child Development Center, you’re invited to our 50th Anniversary Community Celebration on May 12, 2023. At 3:30pm we’ll have a ceremony with City of Fairfax Mayor Catherine Read and Fairfax[...]
7:30 pm An Evening of Chopin for Cello a... @ Mountain View Music
An Evening of Chopin for Cello a... @ Mountain View Music
May 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano @ Mountain View Music
Classical music comes to Front Royal with native Larissa Fedoryka on cello joined by Rollin Wilbur in a program featuring Chopin, with additional pieces by Dvorak, Brahms, and more. Concerts both Friday and Saturday, May[...]
May
13
Sat
all-day Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
Mother’s Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
May 13 all-day
Mother's Day Flower Sale @ Ramsey Hardware
The South Warren Ruritan Club will hold a Mother’s Day Flower Sale on Saturday, May 13th at Ramsey Hardware parking lot in Front Royal. Large and small hanging baskets from Spring Garden Greenhouse will be available. All[...]
8:00 am Community Garden vegetable planting @ Front Royal VDWR Boat Ramp
Community Garden vegetable planting @ Front Royal VDWR Boat Ramp
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
Community Garden vegetable planting @ Front Royal VDWR Boat Ramp
Community Garden vegetable planting at the Luray Avenue Boat landing area. Meet at 8 am. Bring own gardening gloves. Email Michael Williams for more info at mdub0308@gmail.com
10:00 am A Bird’s World @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Bird’s World @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Bird's World @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore a bird’s eye view of the various nesting habitats and how birds utilize them for survival. What makes Sky Meadows’ landscape important to the success of our feathered friends? Discover the[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Join the French & Indian War Foundation in commemorating the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester. While there, take a tour of the historic fort site, meet Col. James Wood, founder of[...]
7:30 pm An Evening of Chopin for Cello a... @ Mountain View Music
An Evening of Chopin for Cello a... @ Mountain View Music
May 13 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano @ Mountain View Music
Classical music comes to Front Royal with native Larissa Fedoryka on cello joined by Rollin Wilbur in a program featuring Chopin, with additional pieces by Dvorak, Brahms, and more. Concerts both Friday and Saturday, May[...]
May
17
Wed
10:00 am Sixth Annual Law Enforcement Mem... @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Sixth Annual Law Enforcement Mem... @ Laurel Ridge Community College
May 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Sixth Annual Law Enforcement Memorial @ Laurel Ridge Community College
The Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy cordially invites you to the Sixth Annual Police Memorial Service. In conjunction with National Police Week, please join us as we take time to honor the memory of local[...]
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 17 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]