Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/9/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/2/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/18/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/11/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/28/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 3/14/2022
Front Royal
63°Feels like: 63°F
Sunny
6:03am8:14pm EDT
Wind: 7mph N
Humidity: 24%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 6
ThuFriSat
59/39°F
61/39°F
66/39°F
61/39°F
66/39°F
Upcoming Events
May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]
6:00 pm Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
May
14
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 14 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
May 14th, 2022, 10am to 4pm The French & Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite you to the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Fort[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Join us for an outdoor, live music and river fun day – all while supporting the Humane Society of Warren County! WHERE: Join us in beautiful Bentonville – 1481 Hazard Mill Road. Activities start at[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot[...]
6:00 pm Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
May 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630, will be hosting a Paint Party this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6 pm. This is a free event, and[...]
May
15
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]