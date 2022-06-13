POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/13/2022

Arrest Logs
Jun
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
17
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
6:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
Jun
18
Sat
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
11:00 am VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Over 50 streams and waterways crisscross Fauquier County, once powering nearly 300 mills and providing an important service to local farmers such as Abner Settle. Located in close proximity to Sky Meadows, along[...]
1:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 18 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
6:00 pm Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Connecting with the Sun & Season @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Historic Area. Welcome summer by watching the sunset across the Crooked Run Valley with a special solstice-themed Astronomy For Everyone. Join members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club as they use special technology to view[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Jun
19
Sun
10:00 am Plant Identification Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Plant Identification Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 19 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Explore what lurks just above the ground with Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members Mary Keith Ruffner and Sally Anderson. Discover the diverse plants of the Sensory Explorers’ Trail[...]