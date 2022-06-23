Crime/Court
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/20/2022
Suspect arrested in Frederick County murder
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Tuesday, June 21 murder of a Kernstown man.
A media release from the office of Sheriff Lenny Millholland today stated that deputies were making a welfare check at the Fay Street home of Rufus Holland Tuesday morning when they discovered a blood-like substance on the front door.
After knocking on the door and getting no response, deputies entered the home and discovered the body of Rufus Holland in the living room. Lieutenant W.W. Gosnell said in a statement that an investigation determined that Holland was the victim of a murder, though no manner of death was released.
Frederick County investigators determined, based upon collected evidence and interviews that Frederick County resident Michael Anthony Hill was a person of interest in the murder. The investigation revealed that the victim and Hill were acquainted.
Gosnell says in the release that investigators did not believe the suspect was a threat to the community, so the FCSO did not inform the public of the alleged murder or the suspected involvement of Hill as they attempted to locate him.
On June 22, officers located Hill in the city of Winchester, and he was taken into custody without incident around 9:00 pm, the release states.
Hill has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Facility in Winchester, VA. Officials have not commented on a motive.
Hill is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Friday, June 24 at 11:15 am in Frederick County General District Court and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 30 at 2:00 pm.
Grand Jury indicts Leadman in fatal 2021 ATV accident
The Warren County Grand Jury on June 13 indicted Bentonville resident Jerrell Stanton Leadman,62, on two counts of felony child abuse related to the August 2021 ATV accident that claimed the life of Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, and injured her then-four-year-old brother.
The Grand Jury wrote in its indictment, regarding Count 1, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
Regarding Count 2, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
As Royal Examiner had previously reported, the accident occurred on August 10, 2021, at 6:45 pm. Leadman was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV on private property on Whitney Lane, according to Virginia State Police, who say Leadman was not able to navigate the terrain and overturned.
The ATV flipped and ejected Miss Clatterbuck, killing her on the scene. Her brother was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Leadman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. He was subsequently released on Aug. 19, 2021, on a $75,000 bond and remains free.
Leadman’s DUI charge was nolle prosequi during a May 12, 2022, hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. The legal term means “to be unwilling to pursue” in Latin.
Royal Examiner reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell Tuesday, regarding the DUI charge. Bell replied in an email,” The nolle prosequi was based on the results of the blood test, which established that his blood alcohol levels were far enough below the legal limit that he is presumed to have been not under the influence under Virginia law.”
Leadman, represented by Winchester attorney William “Beau” Bassler, is scheduled to appear at a Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 8 at 1:30 pm. He stands charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Manthos is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, the Bentonville man faces 2-10 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children; according to Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
Clatterbuck stated Tuesday afternoon, “I just hope it’s a fair and honest trial, but the facts and situation should be looked over again because, in my opinion, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office dropped the ball on the charges. “
Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022, has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4
COUNT TWO: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 26, 2021 in the County of Warren, Lisa Kay Harper did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jimmy Lee Bosworth did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dennis John Gorton did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers unlawfully and feloniously as a result of driving under the influence in violation of clauses (ii), (iii), or (iv) of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended, or any local ordinance substantially similar thereto, and in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, did unintentionally cause the death of another person, in violation of Section 18.2-36.1(B); of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: MUR-0948-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, in violation of Section 18.2-266 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5413-M1
COUNT FIVE: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully possesses controlled paraphernalia, in violation of Section 54.1-3466 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PHA-3170-M1
COUNTS SIX: On or about June 6, 2021, in the County of Warren, Charles Joshua Corathers did unlawfully and feloniously drive on a public highway a motor vehicle or self-propelled machinery while his license, permit, or privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked, in violation of §46.2-301 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6809-M1
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about October 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Griffin Brett Berger did unlawfully and feloniously sell, give, or distribute or possess with the intent to sell, give, or distribute, more than one ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana, in violation of §18.2-248.1 (a,2) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3032-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, Gage William Francis Gannon did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tanya Renee Poundstone did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about August 6, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about September 15, 2021, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled, substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F91
COUNT THREE: On or about October 14, in the County Warren, Steven Charles Garrett, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Robert Lewis Grooms did unlawfully and feloniously distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about November 26, 2021, in the County of Warren, Casey Lee Morrison did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit:
Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
“M0I On or about March 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Tyler Clater did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
4 83 On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zarek Antonio Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zandra Marie Hall did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Donald Terry Gochenour did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, which he received by virtue of the accused office, trust, or employment, or which a court, corporation, company, or another person entrusted or delivered to the accused, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, Allen Michael Reedy did unlawfully and feloniously use a computer or computer network, without authority, and with the intent to obtain property or services by false pretenses, and did obtain property or services having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 18.2-152.3 of the Code of Virginia 1950 as amended. VCC: COM-2967-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
RSQrM^o On or about March 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Edward Perry a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-
472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about November 5, 2021, in the County of Warren, Robert Wayne Bartles a person convicted of a Tier III offense as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly fail to register or re-register or knowingly provide false information to the Virginia State Police for placement on the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minor Registry, in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: SOR-3657-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 23, 2022, in the County of Warren Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR 3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about April 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Nicholas Jeffrey Adams did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR- 3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about March 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Raymond Lee Marion Jackson, Sr.; did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture alcoholic beverages without being licensed, or bottled beer for sale while not being a brewery or bottler’s licensee, in violation of §4.1-300 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ALC-4119-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brian Lee Howes did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about July 13, 2021, in the County of Warren, Otis Lee Allen did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock, unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
500 COUNT ONE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible
for the care of H.L., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of the said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed a prior Felony violation of Section 18.2-266. The accused committed this offense while transporting a person 17 years of age or younger, in violation of Section 18.2-266, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5695-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about January 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Wilson Sealock did unlawfully and feloniously did drive a motor vehicle while his license was revoked pursuant to subsection A or B of Section 46.2-391 and such revocation was based on at least one conviction of an offense committed after July 1, 1999, and this violation is a second or subsequent violation, in violation of Section 46.2-391 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LIC-6861-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tara Lynn Taylor, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
RSQ-50& COUNT ONE: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule.II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
C O U N T TWO: On or about March 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Fluorofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about February 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3 0 2 2-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl, in violation
of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT SIX:’ On or about March 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kyle Wade Shelton did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to-wit: Heroin, in violation of
Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 13,’2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Skyler Rose Welsh, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248 and 256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in
violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Sections 18.2-248 and 18.2-256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-C9
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby while a prisoner in a state, local, or community facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did unlawfully and feloniously possess a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of Section 53.1- 203(5) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
Qn or about December 31, 2020, in the County of Warren, Peter Matthew Cameron did unlawfully and feloniously rape A.R., by having sexual intercourse when such act was accomplished against the victim’s will by force, threat, or intimidation of or against the victim or another person in violation of Section 18.2-61 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1129-F9
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about December 22, 2020, in the County of Warren, Alisha Renee Merritt did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County General District Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about January 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, April Lil Dawn Spiker did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
Retired police chief assaulted in town
Retired Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett was the victim of an assault on Wednesday, June 1, as he walked his dog in the 900 block of Marshall Street.
According to Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline, the attack was unprovoked. She stated in an email that Front Royal resident Troy Washbourne was arrested at his residence on Jamestown Road that evening.
Washbourne had been charged with unlawful wounding; he is being held without bond at the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail (RSW)
An online check of RSW records does not show an initial court date for Washbourne.
Cline said a no-contact protective order was obtained on behalf of Shiflett.
Pre-trial hearing in William Luckey sex offense against a minor case again delayed as plea agreement negotiations continue
For the second time in just under three weeks, a pre-trial Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Solicitation and Indecent Liberties with a minor child under the age of 16 case against former Christendom College professor William Luckey was continued as the prosecution and defense appear to be working toward a potential plea agreement.
“I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” Stafford-based defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong told the court in seeking the continuance of the May 16 hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set.
“We’re very close,” Furlong told the court on Friday, on that June 3rd continued hearing date. Furlong made the comment while informing the court the two sides would need additional time working toward a non-trial resolution. With Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Samantha Meadows agreeing with the motion for a second continuance of the pre-trial hearing, Judge Thomas D.
Horne granted the continuance to 10 a.m. on the docket of Friday, June 24th.
While not mentioned during either hearing, an out-of-court resolution that would not require the testimony of the alleged minor victim or family members could be a mutually desirable outcome from both the prosecution and defense perspectives of the case.
Luckey, who is released on a $50,000 secured bond, was again present. The 73-year-old Luckey, who suffers from myriad health issues as noted by his attorneys during earlier hearings in the case, again used a walker and appeared frail as he entered and left the courtroom. Among the physical issues, his attorneys have cited during earlier hearings are consequences of past back and brain injuries, cardiac problems, and high blood pressure. See: “Joint motion to continue Luckey hearing toward what – trial date or plea agreement? RSW fatal overdose hearings also continued”
As noted in the above-linked story reference to Royal Examiner’s coverage of a June 30, 2021, Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court bond hearing, responding to his wife’s taped jailhouse phone conversation comment, “This isn’t what happened … It’s not like you raped somebody,” of specific sexual acts listed in a general “Solicitation of a Minor” warrant her husband was served with, the still-incarcerated Luckey replied, “No, it doesn’t say ‘Show me your hiney’.” At another point in recorded conversations in the days after his arrest, Dr. Luckey told his wife his situation was a result “of 15 minutes of stupidity on my part.” See: “William Luckey denied bond on child sex abuse charges”
Luckey was arrested on June 25 of last year, three days after the incident involving a minor under 16 is alleged to have occurred. After initially being denied bond in J&D Court on June 30, on defense appeal of that ruling Luckey was released July 12, 2021, on a conditional bond granted by Circuit Court Judge William W. Sharp. Among the conditions of his bond, Luckey is not to have contact with minors “without another adult within sight and sound of them” and “No contact directly or indirectly with the victim or the victim’s parents”. Luckey was further ordered “Not to counsel or direct or encourage any effort by anyone else to discourage victim, victim’s parents, or other witnesses from cooperating with the prosecution”.
Update: April Petty awaits Judge’s decision on motion to dismiss EDA civil case seeking return of $125,000 received from Jennifer McDonald during 2016 home sale process
(Author’s note: As of Saturday morning, May 28, at 11:15 a.m. this story has been updated with additional detail on the $125,000 check transferred from an EDA account by Jennifer McDonald to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC during April Petty’s 2016 home sale process.)
Judge Bruce D. Albertson took dueling arguments on a defense motion to issue a summary judgment dismissing all civil claims regarding the FR-WC EDA’s action against defendant April Petty under advisement Tuesday afternoon, May 24. Cullen Seltzer represented the plaintiff EDA, now trading as the Warren County EDA in the wake of the Town of Front Royal pulling out of involvement as it litigates against the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA over disputed losses tied to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal. Petty was represented by defense counsel William Shmidheiser III.
Petty’s case, among a number of others alleged as beneficiaries and co-conspirators of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald are scheduled for civil court trials beginning in early July. Following taking the Petty motion under advisement the court dealt with jury selection issues with attorneys for a number of civil case defendants patched in by phone. Those included counsel for Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal, Donnie Poe and Earthlink Energy, Ms. Hassenplug, and Samuel North. With input from Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore, it was decided a rather complex process involving a fairly large jury pool with begin Wednesday and Thursday June 29th and 30th.
The Petty dismissal motion filing dated April 21 targets all five aspects of the EDA’s civil case against Petty, scheduled for jury trial on July 5 and 6. All the civil liability aspects of the plaintiff EDA’s case against Petty revolve around receipt of a $125,000 EDA check from Jennifer McDonald that was applied to payment on a mortgage loan at Ocwen Loan Servicing on Petty’s home, during Petty’s 2016 effort to sell that home. That money is cited as part of the estimated $21 million in EDA assets that McDonald is alleged to have misdirected to unauthorized personal use and benefit of herself and others.
The five aspects of the plaintiff’s case against Petty are “Unjust Enrichment”, the receipt of benefit by one party from another without a reciprocal benefit to the other party (in this case the EDA); “Conversion” (unauthorized possession); application of the “ultra vires” standard of acting beyond one’s legal authority; “Conspiracy” in knowingly acting in concert with Jennifer McDonald in the receipt of misdirected EDA assets; and “Fraud” related to the “Conspiracy” allegation that Petty knew that $125,000 McDonald applied to her mortgage loan was money the EDA asserts was stolen.
Petty’s attorney pointed out that when an earlier grand jury was handing out blanket criminal indictments against alleged McDonald co-conspirators including two full EDA oversight boards, April Petty was not one of those indicted by the grand jury. Pointing to what he believes is a lack of evidence against his client having any knowledge of the alleged embezzlement conspiracy, Shmidheiser asserted to the court that “all the charges” related to the plaintiff’s “conspiracy theory” involving her should be dismissed. Essentially that is the final four of the five above EDA claims against Petty.
“All they had, have today is the check,” Shmidheiser told the court of the $125,000 check drawn on an EDA account appearing to be co-signed by McDonald and then EDA Board of Directors Chair Patricia Wines made to Ocwen (misspelled as Owen) Loan Servicing LLC that was applied to Petty’s home sale price.
At this point Judge Albertson asked defense counsel if McDonald had, in fact, transferred that money to April Petty. “Yes, but April Petty did not know that it was embezzled money,” her attorney said walking a legal tight rope between knowledge and consequence.
“You’re asking me to skip over the trial part of this case,” Judge Albertson told Shmidheiser. “Yes, I am,” defense counsel replied moving toward his argument against the “Unjust Enrichment” aspect of the case against Petty.
Noting his client’s belief McDonald was acting in her role as a real estate agent with Century 21 Real Estate in helping Petty accomplish the sale of her home, Shmidheiser asserted that his client was not by legal definition “unjustly enriched”. He elaborated that in exchange for the $125,000 check Petty believed was fronted to her mortgage loan to help facilitate her home sale, “plus another $210,000 Petty received at Closing on her home, she Deeded her house, which was listed for $330,000, to purchasers Mr. and Mrs. Leary,” Shmidheiser explained.
“She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house,” the defense attorney later elaborated to this reporter on his courtroom arguments. During those arguments in support of his motion for a dismissal of the civil case against his client, Shmidheiser revealed how he prioritized his case for dismissal. And it appeared he felt the optimum legal path forward if a trial was required would be in dispelling the notion that April Petty was a conscious co-conspirator of Jennifer McDonald’s in her alleged embezzlement schemes.
“We’ll live with all but ‘Unjust Enrichment’,” Shmidheiser told the court of the prospect of a two-day trial in early July. “I’m confident we will win at trial,” Shmidheiser added of having to present the defense case to a jury on the conspiracy aspect of the EDA’s civil claims against his client.
Defense counsel also cited an established three-year statute of limitation standard he said the plaintiff had not met in charging his client for liability for funds she received in March 2016. The case of Belcher vs. Kirkwood was cited by Shmidheiser in support of the three-year statute of limitations having expired by the time his client was charged civilly. To not apply the three-year Statute of Limitations precedent would be tantamount to the court altering existing state legal precedent, which the defense attorney theorized would lead to a higher court reversal of denial of his motion for dismissal on the Unjust Enrichment aspect.
Counterpoint
In countering Shmidheiser’s arguments, EDA attorney Cullen Seltzer disputed defense assertions surrounding the applicability of the Belcher vs. Kirkwood case in an alleged financial fraud not discovered at the time it was occurring in 2016 when Ms. Petty is believed by the plaintiff to have been involved. He also argued that the defense points being made in support of a motion for dismissal were more appropriate for a jury to hear for a finding of guilt or innocence.
For dismissal to be granted the defense must show that “no facts are in dispute” Seltzer told the court. And from the plaintiff’s perspective that is not the case. Seltzer noted that Petty admits the $125,000 check went to pay on her mortgage loan during her sale process.
“She was very anxious to sell,” Seltzer told the court of Petty’s motivation to accept money he said she had expressed “suspicion” about when offered. Of his client’s initial “suspicions” about the money offered from an EDA account referenced by the EDA attorney during arguments, Shmidheiser noted that Petty had been assured by, not only McDonald, but others that it was “business as usual” on the economic development/real estate transaction front.
Of Petty’s close friend Robin Richardson, who was said to have brought McDonald to Petty during her attempt to sell her house, plaintiff counsel told the court of a second transfer of funds. Seltzer asserted that when Petty put “almost $42,000 in her pocket from her home sale, she had given Ms. Richardson $10,000. Is there evidence that was money previously owed by Petty to Richardson or was it comparable to a “finder’s fee” for bringing McDonald into the picture to help facilitate the home sale with the $125,000 loan payment on Petty’s behalf, Seltzer asked the court.
And now both plaintiff and defendant are awaiting the court’s ruling on all aspects of the defense motion for summary judgment on dismissal of the case against April Petty.
