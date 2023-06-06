Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/5/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/29/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/22/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/15/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/8/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/1/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/24/2023
Upcoming Events
Jun
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
10
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Turner Pond Entrance. Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and[...]
10:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 10 @ 10:00 am – Jun 11 @ 11:00 am
Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
4:30 pm Free Community Meal @ Valley Assembly of God Church
Free Community Meal @ Valley Assembly of God Church
Jun 10 @ 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Doors open at 4:30. Dinner served at 5:00 at Valley Assembly of God Church in Middletown. Menu: Fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, roll, drink, cupcake. Free-will offering accepted.
Jun
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
16
Fri
9:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 16 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Friday, June 16th, 9 am – 3 pm and Saturday, June 17th, 9 am – 2 pm. Gently used[...]
Jun
17
Sat
8:30 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 17 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
BEE BLESSED WITH GOD’S BEE-ATTITUDES Vacation Bible School | Saturday, June 17 Ages: 3 yrs. to 12 yrs. Registration at 8:30 a.m. VBS will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.
9:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 17 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Friday, June 16th, 9 am – 3 pm and Saturday, June 17th, 9 am – 2 pm. Gently used[...]
12:00 pm VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
VA State Parks History and Cultu... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. In 1860, nearly half of Fauquier County’s 21,706 residents were enslaved, with fourteen enslaved individuals living at the Mount Bleak Farm. Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff, volunteers and costumed interpreters. Explore[...]
1:00 pm Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2023: Aladdin @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Italia Performing Arts presents ALADDIN, An Adaptation for Dance of the Traditional Story, with music edited, compiled and arranged by Dr Ryan Keebaugh. Tickets are on sale only through our ticket agency SimpleTix, and not[...]