Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/6/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/30/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/23/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/16/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/9/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/2/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022
Front Royal
75°Feels like: 75°F
Fair
5:47am8:36pm EDT
Wind: 6mph SSE
Humidity: 43%
Pressure: 29.95"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
72/59°F
82/59°F
79/52°F
82/59°F
79/52°F
Upcoming Events
Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
9
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 9 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on June 9th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Guest speaker will be Linda Fanton and music entertainment will be[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
12
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
17
Fri
6:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
Jun
18
Sat
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily[...]