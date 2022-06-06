Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/6/2022

Related Topics:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/30/2022

May 31, 2022

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/23/2022

May 24, 2022

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/16/2022

May 16, 2022

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/9/2022

May 11, 2022

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 5/2/2022

May 2, 2022

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 4/25/2022

April 25, 2022

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Upcoming Events

Jun
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
9
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 9 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on June 9th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Guest speaker will be Linda Fanton and music entertainment will be[...]
Jun
11
Sat
8:30 am Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 8:30 am – 10:30 am
Crooked Run Valley 5/10k @ Sky Meadows State Park
Explore the Crooked Run Valley and Sky Meadows State Park with Bishop’s Events 5k and 10k races. Get rejuvenated as you traverse through the meadows, pastures and woodlands of Sky Meadows and into the back[...]
8:45 am Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Jun 11 @ 8:45 am – 12:00 pm
Vacation Bible School @ Living Water Christian Church
Living Water Christian Church is offering a one-day event on June 11, 2022, offered to the community — Vacation Bible School! The events for that day include stories, crafts, games, meal and snacks. Registration to[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolutionary War Living History @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
12
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
10:00 am Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolution... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 12 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Claypool’s Rebellion: Revolutionary War Living History @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. In 1781, during the American Revolution, volunteer militiamen were called from the lower Shenandoah Valley to join General Daniel Morgan to quell a loyalist uprising, known as Claypool’s Rebellion, in present-day West Virginia.[...]
Jun
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jun
17
Fri
6:00 pm Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Jun 17 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Summer Show 2022: Peter Pan @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to present its Summer Show 2022 “Peter Pan”, our own adaptation for dance of J.M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy”. This year again, our dancers in every style will be[...]
Jun
18
Sat
10:00 am Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Six-Button Mess – Civil War Enca... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 18 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Six-Button Mess - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War encampment as you interact with the Six Button Mess. Watch as they perform the daily[...]