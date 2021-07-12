Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/12/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/6/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/28/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/21/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/14/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/7/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/1/2021
Front Royal
91°Feels like: 100°F
Partly Cloudy
5:57am8:39pm EDT
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 9
TueWedThu
93/70°F
88/68°F
91/70°F
88/68°F
91/70°F
Upcoming Events
Jul
12
Mon
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Jul 12 @ 9:00 am – Jul 16 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jul 12 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
Jul
13
Tue
9:00 am Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Jul 13 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Don’t miss this fun music camp designed especially for beginners! Your child will be introduced to all of the instrument families, make instruments, sing in choir, and play in a percussion ensemble! July 12-16, from[...]
Jul
14
Wed
9:00 am Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Jul 14 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Don’t miss this fun music camp designed especially for beginners! Your child will be introduced to all of the instrument families, make instruments, sing in choir, and play in a percussion ensemble! July 12-16, from[...]
Jul
15
Thu
9:00 am Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Jul 15 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Don’t miss this fun music camp designed especially for beginners! Your child will be introduced to all of the instrument families, make instruments, sing in choir, and play in a percussion ensemble! July 12-16, from[...]
Jul
16
Fri
9:00 am Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Beginner Music Camp @ Mountain View Music
Jul 16 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Don’t miss this fun music camp designed especially for beginners! Your child will be introduced to all of the instrument families, make instruments, sing in choir, and play in a percussion ensemble! July 12-16, from[...]
7:30 pm Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 16 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
St. John’s Drama is thrilled to announce that the hills of Virginia will be alive with The Sound of Music this July! Join St. John’s Drama as they return to the stage with this beloved[...]
Jul
17
Sat
10:00 am Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Birds of the Woods and Fields @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Sensory Explorer Trail in the Picnic Area. Come join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Margaret Wester and explore the habitat of birds and the woodland wonders utilized for their survival. Discover the diverse stories of the[...]
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
7:30 pm Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Getting to Know… The Sound of Music @ New Hope Bible Church
Jul 17 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
St. John’s Drama is thrilled to announce that the hills of Virginia will be alive with The Sound of Music this July! Join St. John’s Drama as they return to the stage with this beloved[...]