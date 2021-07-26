Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/26/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/19/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/12/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/6/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/28/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/21/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/14/2021
Front Royal
91°Feels like: 97°F
Fair
6:08am8:29pm EDT
Wind: 2mph NNE
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 5
TueWedThu
93/66°F
91/68°F
88/68°F
91/68°F
88/68°F
Upcoming Events
Jul
23
Fri
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 23 @ 9:00 am – Jul 27 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]
Jul
26
Mon
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jul 26 @ 9:00 am – Jul 30 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
6:30 pm Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Jul 26 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Join us on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30am, and Monday, July 26th through Wednesday, July 28th, at 6:30pm nightly, for special services. Our speaker for each service will be Johan Bruwer. If you desire personal[...]
Jul
27
Tue
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jul 27 @ 9:00 am – Jul 31 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
6:30 pm Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Join us on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30am, and Monday, July 26th through Wednesday, July 28th, at 6:30pm nightly, for special services. Our speaker for each service will be Johan Bruwer. If you desire personal[...]
Jul
28
Wed
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jul 28 @ 9:00 am – Aug 1 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
6:30 pm Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Assembly of God: Revival @ Bethel Assembly of God
Jul 28 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Join us on Sunday, July 25th at 10:30am, and Monday, July 26th through Wednesday, July 28th, at 6:30pm nightly, for special services. Our speaker for each service will be Johan Bruwer. If you desire personal[...]
Jul
29
Thu
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jul 29 @ 9:00 am – Aug 2 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
Jul
30
Fri
9:00 am Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Stop Motion Animation @ Code Ninjas
Jul 30 @ 9:00 am – Aug 3 @ 12:00 pm
Stop Motion Animation Experiment with video production through a variety of mediums including Claymation, LEGO® Minifigures, pipe cleaner creatures, and much more! Ninjas will capture images frame-by-frame and produce videos in a rapid prototyping style.[...]
Jul
31
Sat
10:00 am Code Ninjas Front Royal Grand Op... @ Code Ninjas Front Royal
Code Ninjas Front Royal Grand Op... @ Code Ninjas Front Royal
Jul 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Code Ninjas Front Royal is having a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at 10am on July 31! Come check us out, see what all of the buzz is about and meet our amazing Code Sanseis.