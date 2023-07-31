Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/31/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/24/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/17/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/10/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/3/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/26/2023
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/19/2023
Upcoming Events
Aug
1
Tue
6:00 pm 16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 16th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on[...]
6:00 pm National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Join us as we celebrate National Night Out at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. There will be food and prizes and demos for the kids. Middletown Police Department, Stephens City Police Department and the[...]
Aug
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about the flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay on a Botany and Bloom Series[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Aug
6
Sun
6:00 pm Wine on the Water @ Muse Vineyards
Wine on the Water @ Muse Vineyards
Aug 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
“Ripples and Reflections” Art Show to Celebrate the Shenandoah River. Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River is pleased to announce an art exhibition and benefit sale throughout the month of August including[...]
Aug
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
12
Sat
10:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 12 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Habitat loss has caused monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers, especially migratory monarchs. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect[...]