Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/1/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/18/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/11/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/4/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/27/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/13/2022
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 6/6/2022
Front Royal
86°Feels like: 91°F
Mostly Cloudy
6:14 am8:23 pm EDT
Wind: 4mph WSW
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 8
WedThuFri
91/70°F
93/70°F
90/70°F
93/70°F
90/70°F
Upcoming Events
Aug
3
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 3 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
6
Sat
9:00 am Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Aug 6 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refuse To Be A Victim is a nation-wide personal safety curriculum designed to train individuals in situational awareness. RTBAV has a Collegiate Edition of the training that will prepare college-aged individuals in how to maintain[...]
10:00 am Hottel-Keller Annual Meeting @ Keller Homestead
Hottel-Keller Annual Meeting @ Keller Homestead
Aug 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Finally! The Hottel-Keller farm and Germanic Heritage Museum will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 on Friday afternoon, August 5. Look for the farm west of Toms Brook on Back Rd., just about a half[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Aug
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
12
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
13
Sat
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
11:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and[...]