POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/30/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/23/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/16/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/9/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/2/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/26/2021
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 7/19/2021
Upcoming Events
Sep
4
Sat
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 4 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 4 @ 12:00 pm – Sep 5 @ 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log House to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer or ranger dons historic clothing and cooks delicious dishes using[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 4 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
7:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 4 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Meets behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors[...]
Sep
5
Sun
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 5 @ 10:00 am – Sep 6 @ 11:00 am
Sensory Explorer Trail in the Picnic Area. Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park’s Sensory Explorer Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic[...]
Sep
10
Fri
all-day Annual Yard Sale @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Annual Yard Sale @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Sep 10 – Sep 11 all-day
The Men of Calvary are holding their annual yard sale Friday, September 10, & Saturday, September 11, at the church. Come find a deal and help support our mission and ministries!
Sep
11
Sat
11:00 am Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Backcountry Crash Course: Earth ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 11 @ 11:00 am – Sep 12 @ 11:15 am
Meet at the Overnight Parking lot. Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows’ Backcountry Campground as the[...]
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 11 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
11:00 am Girl Scouts Love Virginia State ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Girl Scouts Love Virginia State ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 11 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Turner Pond. Join Girl Scouts from across the state in this national event to show your love for Virginia State Parks. Join rangers and volunteers for activities showcasing the aquatic life of Turner Pond. Registration[...]
Sep
13
Mon
2:00 pm Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Trauma-Informed Training @ ONLINE
Sep 13 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
WARREN COALITION OFFERS FREE TRAUMA-INFORMED TRAINING IN SEPTEMBER Have you ever felt alone? Do you wonder why you react the way you do? Do you work with children? If you answered yes to any of[...]