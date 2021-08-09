POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/9/2021

Arrest Logs
Upcoming Events
Aug
6
Fri
9:00 am Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Aug 6 @ 9:00 am – Aug 10 @ 12:00 pm
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Roblox Developer In this hands-on, fully guided camp experience, ninjas learn the basics of game building and creative development in an exciting, user-generated online gaming platform called Roblox! This camp will[...]
Aug
9
Mon
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Aug 9 @ 9:00 am – Aug 13 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
3:00 pm Red Cross Blood Drive @ Front Royal Church of Christ
Red Cross Blood Drive @ Front Royal Church of Christ
Aug 9 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Front Royal Church of Christ is hosting a Red Cross blood drive! Please come out and help save 3 lives with your blood donation!
Aug
10
Tue
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Aug 10 @ 9:00 am – Aug 14 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
Aug
11
Wed
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Aug 11 @ 9:00 am – Aug 15 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
Aug
12
Thu
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Aug 12 @ 9:00 am – Aug 16 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
Aug
13
Fri
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Aug 13 @ 9:00 am – Aug 17 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
Aug
14
Sat
11:00 am Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 14 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Stop by the Friends of Sky Meadows Farmer’s Market for tasty preserved products, heirloom vegetables, eggs and more. Pick from seasonal vegetables grown in Sky Meadows’ authentic Kitchen Garden, July through September. Grab[...]
11:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 14 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and eggs to raise in the park’s Visitor Center.[...]
Aug
15
Sun
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive[...]