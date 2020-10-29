Opinion
Political stereotyping by Republicans called out by Democratic reader
I met a Republican the other day who said he was left-handed. Employing the logic of the Republican Party, I can reasonably conclude that all Republicans are left-handed: If one is, they all are.
I am a Democrat. I am not a socialist. Joe Biden is a Democrat. He is not a socialist. Bernie Sanders does not belong to the Democratic Party. He says he is a democratic socialist and ran for the Democratic nomination as such. He was soundly defeated by Joe Biden. The Democratic Party chose a moderate to be their standard bearer.
I have even heard Democrats say that they have found Biden to be too conservative for their taste.
But the “left-handed” Republicans have become experts at setting urban against rural, black against white, and now in desperation as the election approaches, they are trying to sell the notion that all Democrats are socialists.
Democrats are no more all socialists than all Republicans are left-handed.
I first met Joe Biden in 1973. I have followed his career with great interest. Joe Biden has the temperament and ability to find the good in people, even those who oppose his views. He is a healer not a divider.
Tom Howarth
Front Royal, Virginia
Memorials: A prominent place for honoring
For four decades we served our country, nearly 22 years stationed overseas. In many countries we visited memorials honoring those who fought and died for their home and country. While Germans share remorse for World Wars I and II, for example, they nevertheless honor their fallen soldiers with memorials that are often located prominently near the town center. The memorials, often decorated with wreaths or flowers, serve as a reminder of those who perished, the many lessons of humanity, and the consequences of wars.
The Civil War memorial in front of the Warren County Courthouse likewise serves to honor the fallen and the sacrifices of local families. It allows one to reflect upon the cost of war, the lessons of injustice, and the moral ills that plagued our country during those times. Although people interpret its symbolism differently, most see it for what it is: a memorial.
If one honestly supports democracy, then one should want the people’s voice heard. We believe the Board of Supervisors made the right decision to ask the citizens of Warren County through the ballot instead of taking unilateral action on a very politically and emotionally contentious proposal to remove the memorial.
Instead of the cost and emotional divineness of removing a memorial, maybe the citizens of Warren County could unite to erect a similarly prominent memorial to honor those who suffered under slavery in Virginia?
Dave & Toni Gosinski
Bentonville, Virginia
We cannot afford to leave out truth
Let me begin by saying I am not a politician, nor am I running for any local office. What I am, is an observer, and on occasion I have commented on issues by writing to the editor. My beliefs as a citizen of a local area, state, and country as it stands right now, is the freedom to speak logical and with reasonable understanding.
Why, I ask myself, does one person or a group of people think it is okay to destroy, cause havoc, and spread hate and discontent, and think this is peace and progress, is beyond me! What happen to the unified citizenry that made this nation so great in the first place?
Too think that bricks or stones, yes even statues make us into a righteous nation is plain ignorance about humanity. What does bring about what will keep us a great nation, a better human being, yes even a great town to live in, is TRUTH!
My simplicity of being an observer, is to find out and follow the truth! Not what someone else tells me, nor what their outlook of their perceptions on issues or matters are! This is what is so great about this country, I can pursue finding out for myself what is factual and true.
With local and state and nationwide voting this year, we cannot afford to leave out truth, nor be one-sided in our humanity. But if we seek truth above all, too let our hearts and minds seek what is knowing to be right that serves for the people, of the people and by the people? I believe we will be blessed by God, our Creator.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
There is a more appropriate place to honor the statue soldiers than in front of the Warren County Courthouse
I have to say that I am proud of Front Royal and all its citizens that are having a peaceful, respectful, and substantive conversation about moving the Civil War statue from in front of the Warren County Courthouse. I have heard both sides of the argument and considered them both.
If you take away all the emotion that comes with the history on both sides of the issue, for me the logic comes down to this:
If the soldiers that are named on the statue had won the war, Front Royal would not be in the United States of America. It would be part of a southern Confederacy.
The Warren County Courthouse is a living, working symbol of the American rule of law. The statue out front is not. Therefore, I believe there is an inconsistency to its location.
I understand wanting to honor ancestors of this area that fought and died, but I believe there is a more appropriate place to do that than in front of the Warren County Courthouse.
Voting YES on Ballot Initiative #3 would honor those ancestors in a respectful place to do that.
Kathleen Mancini
Linden, Virginia
Justice is a must – EDA scandal not to be forgotten
Warren County has experienced and been violated through a $21M embezzlement that appears to have extended roots beyond the EDA. Our community has witnessed several arrests in relation to this crime and saw charges dropped, a sheriff’s loss of life, the resignations of a County Attorney, EDA Chair and other EDA Board members and a County Finance Director, the rotation and changes in our Judicial System, the retirement of a school superintendent, our new Board of Supervisors wisely releasing a long-time County Administrator, with an Assistant County Administrator and a Fire Chief’s announcements of retirement following, the county taking fiscal responsibility of the EDA without providing insight on the loss incurred.
All the while, the Town of Front Royal gathered and reported their loss along with the filing of a lawsuit. Yes, I agree, Warren County can do better than this! I commend and thank the new Board of Supervisors who have the courage to stand and make decisions for the betterment of our entire community – that is truly service above self! Your diligent work in learning and perseverance is not going unnoticed!
The reprimands made to the new Board for their decision in declining a renewal contract for the County Administrator, makes me question what is known, or what one may be involved in? In my opinion, the comment using military lingo to describe our past administrator was an insult to the men and women of our US Armed Forces. It takes very strong and courageous people to wear the boots of the “Best of the Best”, as they willingly and tirelessly put their lives on the line – with some having given their all to protect the Freedoms of this Nation. During this administrator’s tenure, he served on several Boards/Committees in the county, taxes were consistently raised year after year, an increased budget of $6.1M was submitted during this pandemic crisis, an empty and still empty warehouse building on Baugh Drive was purchased for $5M owned by the EDA, with a resolution that the county would pay; one signature being that of this administrator, costing the citizens $26K a month over the past few years and still going, the county has over $90M in bonds and has extended them through 2040, lawsuits were filed against the county, school property has been used as collateral for renovations on buildings and for the construction of the new Fire Department, as well as another building being used as collateral for the purchase of 2 new fire trucks.
Warren County has the potential to rise above and thrive – now and for generations to come. This scandal needs to be fully exposed, corrected, and accountability being put on the shoulders of those responsible, regardless of their level of power! Do not forget – Justice is a must and is – what’s right!
Leslie Mathews
Warren County, Virginia
Thoughts on the Confederate statue removal at the Warren County Courthouse
To the Editor:
On August 4, Tony Carter, a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered a motion that would put the question of whether the Confederate statue on the Courthouse lawn should be relocated to a referendum on November 3.
One opponent of the relocation said, “it’s in the bag.”
It seems obvious that they did not want any public comment on his motion, but word got out, and several people came at the last minute expressing their frustration that they had no time to prepare their remarks on a matter of some sensitivity.
Nonetheless, it seems poor sport to argue that allowing the people to decide the issue is wrong.
Were the public schools in Warren County desegregated in the 1950s by a popular vote? No, they were not. It was the State Supreme Court that protected minority children. In 1965, did the citizens of Alabama, by popular referendum, allow black people to vote?
Confederate statues and flags tell the country that the South had school integration and black voting forced on them. They never accepted black advancement.
Lynching used to be discussed as something that happened in “the bad of days.” In 2020, we saw the lynching of George Floyd on our television screens. His killing and that of others have caused people around the country, Virginia, and the world to take a hard look at their racist past and rid themselves of the stain. Will there be such introspection in Warren County?
If others think relocation of the statue is ill-advised, will they come forward to offer other changes as evidence that they hear the cry of black citizens?
Your move, Mr. Carter.
Tom Howarth
Front Royal, Virginia
Reader asks ‘What Heritage’
You say it is your heritage, not hate.
But what is your heritage, if not hate? What do you call the rape, torture, kidnapping, murder, and pillaging of a people? Are you proud of stealing generations from their future? What does the history of the dixie heartland stand for if it doesn’t stand for hate rooted in blood-stained injustice? What good comes from staking a claim in a mountain built on the backs of other men, with a treasonous flag wavering overhead?
You say they were veterans and deserve our homage; as if we should so easily forget the very things they fought for, or rather, against. Protecting the institution of slavery, secession and mutiny are suddenly honorable values that we must exalt in statue form? Since when do the losers of a war get to have a stake in the statue arena – is it a participation trophy?
My mind, nor my heart, can fathom the pride you carry for your “heritage.” The ignorance of deeming all veterans heroes, while ignoring their true motivations, seems blasphemous in the eyes of the Constitution. I think it would be far more courageous to show compassion for the people we share the world with today.
To understand that the battles that they have faced, collectively and historically, far outweigh any contributions given to us by the short-lived Confederacy. To see past our privilege, to put ourselves in the shoes of a Black American who just wants to walk to the courthouse without having to be reminded of the effort put into keeping them 3/5 a human. That maybe, as white men and women, we listen with open hearts and sit this one out.
It seems to me, that every significant change for the better in the Town of Front Royal, whether it be the desegregation of schools, the building of new bridges, schools, and sidewalks has to be fought for to come to fruition. Front Royal refuses to come into the 21stcentury on her own, and instead prefers to be drug a few decades, kicking and screaming, until she begrudgingly accepts her new reality.
That is why I’m so disappointed in the board of supervisors’ cowardly decision to leave this ruling to a non-binding referendum. When you have the privilege and responsibility of a position of power, you use it for good. You use it to showcase your leadership skills and to stand up for the minority. If the south left it to a non-binding referendum, we’d still have slavery.
Sometimes the right thing isn’t what the majority demands. The law hasn’t been our best moral compass in history, time, and time again. You want a count of hands, regardless of the lack of representation for Black citizens. I urge you to instead consider the history and reputation of this town and vote with all constituents in mind, not just the white majority.
Caroline Nolazco
Front Royal, Virginia