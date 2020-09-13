Local News
Politics makes for strange bedfellows: candidates, Aftershock ‘Vote Beer’
On Saturday evening, September 12, a number of candidates for Front Royal Town Council and Mayor met citizens in an informal meet and greet event in the Virginia Beer Museum outdoor Biergarten. The backdrop to the “Vote Beer” Party event was a musical performance by Front Royal’s own Aftershock, fronted by Reno Vaughan, with a little help from uncle Dewey Vaughan, propelled by dad James Vaughan’s power drumming and the keyboard, guitar, and bass accompaniment of Lenny Barnhart, Doug Hess, and Dean Smith.
“Solid Fuel” for candidates, music fans, constituents, and music-fan constituents was catered by “So Mote It G” Chef Will and crew’s stacked pork barbecue platters – which saw a non-partisan LANDSLIDE of support over the course of the evening.
And speaking of non-partisan, it is adhering to the Front Royal Town Charter’s mandate that town elections be non-partisan that really is at the root of Virginia Beer Museum proprietor and local attorney David Downes creation of the “Beer Party” and its “Vote BEER” slogan.
Candidates present at the outset of the 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or so event, included Mike McCool and Jim Favors, two of three mayoral candidates in attendance, and council challengers Betty Showers and Josh Ingram. Others seen to roam in over the course of the evening included Bruce Rappaport, incumbent Lori Athey Cockrell, running to hold her appointed seat, and we were told Cockrell’s fellow Republican-endorsed candidate Scott Lloyd – sorry we missed you, Scott.
Interested observers on the scene at various points in the evening were County Board Chairman Walt Mabe, FR-WC EDA Vice-Chair, and acting Chairman Jeff Browne, former Front Royal Town Manager Michael Graham, incumbent Councilwoman Letasha Thompson, whose seat is not up for re-election this year. Two years ago Thompson was the first local candidate to receive a “Beer Party” endorsement.
This year Beer Museum proprietor Downes has endorsed Mike McCool, Josh Ingram, and Betty Showers on the “BEER” platform of:
Better government;
Encouraging cooperation;
Emphasizing non-partisan politics; and
Responsible government.
as illustrated by the signage in front of his Chester Street law office.
And while all those BEER party-endorsed candidates have emphasized their run as non-political party affiliated independents, they have also embraced the Vote BEER theme of cooperative, non-partisan and responsible government. For as former county supervisor John Vance once observed to this reporter, “Local government should be more about common sense than partisan ideology.”
It is a theme at the root of Front Royal’s 2020 Election, as citizens consider the current Republican Committee five-seat Council majority’s decisions on:
– staff cutbacks and outsourcing of town governmental functions, particularly related to tourism marketing and the Visitors Center;
– a refusal to assume its moral obligation $10-million debt service on the new town police headquarters which no one in town government has been able to indicate to this reporter there is any indication of any misdirected funds related to the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal;
– and the seemingly related choice of hostile litigation against the re-tooled EDA board and staff and creation of a competing unilateral EDA with no assets and a several-hundred-thousand-dollar annual operational budget the Town will have to fund (compared to its zero-dollar operational funding of the existing Town-County EDA), as opposed to offered good faith negotiations to establish exactly what town assets may have been misdirected as part of the alleged EDA administrative wrongdoings of the former executive director and her co-EDA civil litigation defendants.
As town citizens ponder the impact of partisanship on these decisions as November 3rd approaches, enjoy these images from the October 12 candidates meet and greet, Aftershock show, and BBQ landslide …
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 14-18, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday and Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
New campaign highlights Virginia’s election security initiatives
The Virginia Department of Elections announced today the launch of “Defending Democracy” as part of the Department’s new marketing campaign, which conveys its commitment to election security.
The “Defending Democracy” campaign includes a series of communications featuring members of Virginia’s elections community, including local and state election workers who are key to helping administer elections. The campaign also includes radio, digital video and banners, and social advertising that similarly conveys the Department’s commitment to ensuring election integrity. Examples of the ads from the campaign can be seen here.
Virginians should feel confident that their votes will be counted accurately. The Department of Elections has worked to remove unsecured voting systems from service at the local level and promoting the transition to modern voting systems using voter-verified paper-based balloting. Furthermore, the equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia is not connected to the Internet.
“During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process”, said Christopher Piper, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections. “We are thrilled to have a campaign that highlights the work of the Commonwealth’s elections community”.
Ensuring the integrity of our elections has always been and will continue to be a top priority for election officials across the Commonwealth.
“Protecting the vote is Defending our Democracy”, said Piper. “We want Virginians to know that protecting elections is an ongoing process, and we are honored to serve the Commonwealth by doing so.”
SECURING YOUR VOTE
The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:
● Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through our citizen portal: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.
● Only utilize trusted sources such as state and county agencies for election information.
● Follow the Virginia Department of Elections on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
We remember September 11, 2001
On Sept. 11, 2001, Americans watched in shock, sadness, and fear as terrorists flew two commercial jets into New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
This is a video from the 2019 ceremony at the Pentagon. The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on the west side of the Pentagon near the 9/11 Memorial in honor of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack, Sept. 11, 2019. We remember. Take a moment to reflect and to remember those who lost their lives in New York, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania (United Airlines Flight 93).
Please visit the 9/11 Memorial – Click here.
9/11: a personal memoir
(Author’s note: this commentary was written on Sept. 11 and 12, 2001, as events transpired. Today, September 11, 2020, Royal Examiner reprints an edited version to commemorate the 19th anniversary of that horrific day in memory of those who died and those they left behind.)
The faint ring of a telephone stirred me from a restless sleep. I grudgingly opened my eyes and realized that it was fairly early in the morning on Tuesday, a weekend for me in my current employment cycle … I stumbled into my adjacent office and without my glasses tried to make out the caller ID through a sleep-encrusted blur. I lift the receiver.
“Turn on your television!” my friend Dewey’s voice commanded excitedly. “We were watching one of the World Trade Center buildings burning after a plane ran into it about 15 minutes ago and another one just flew into the other building!”
“When,” reality and dreams seemed to be mixing though I thought I was awake.
“Now!!! A second ago,” Dewey said & I knew this was not a “Jerky Boys” prank phone call. I hung up the phone without responding. I understood as my mind snapped to, that the information was presented not for discussion but for action. I was at my complex of three televisions at the far end of my third-floor loft apartment over the Main Street Mill that was so reminiscent to me of the fifth-floor walkup loft I had sublet for a year 11 blocks north of the World Trade Center some 20 years earlier. I hit the on button on the smallest of the three, the old 13-inch that I had gotten from my mom. It sat several feet from my living area couch and was my preferred home-alone viewing screen. Perhaps its size helped me maintain the illusion that I wasn’t really addicted to it.
The crystal-sharp satellite picture quickly focused and I picked up the remote and, punched in channel 970, the satellite channel for the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. As a child, it would, as likely as not, have been the morning news station I would be watching as I got ready for school and my parents prepared for their respective federal government jobs in D.C. and Rosslyn, Virginia.
There they were, the twin towers gleaming in a bright September morning against a cloudless, bright, blue sky; except for the huge plumes of black smoke pouring from the top 20 or so floors of both buildings. I flashed on the old ‘70s movie “Towering Inferno”. How did that movie I’d never seen more than about 10 minutes of at a time end?!? How many were saved? How long did it take to finally – just burn out?
Bryant Gumble’s calm TV voice hypnotically recited the facts as known at – I flicked the info button to see the time, 9:07 a.m.
“Two planes … believed to be a 737 and a 767 … 18 minutes apart … North Tower first, then the South Tower … Not known if intent or accidents … Here it is. Watch to the right of your screen and you’ll see the second plane as it approaches and plows into the South Tower.”
Oh man, that wasn’t an accident! There was malevolent intent apparent the first time I saw it. That building was a target. But can’t alarm the public with unsubstantiated theories – public, I have public there!!!
I raced back to my office for the phone. Stuart and Annie Lee, my friends since college days in Richmond, Virginia, at old VCU, the urban university; Stuart and Annie, whom I sublet that Lower Manhattan loft from in 1979-80, when I had my New York state of mind experience, still lived in that five-story walkup, 11 blocks from the World Trade Center.
Two-one-two, two-zero-two, NYC/DC, I always transpose those area codes in my head. I dial two-one-two … The line picks up on the second ring. It is Annie’s voice, “Hello” – she seems breathless.
“Annie, what the hell is going on up there,” I blurt out not letting on how relieved I am to hear her voice.
“I don’t know but it’s pretty bizarre,” she replied.
We used to joke about whether the North Tower, the closest one to their loft, would fall on their building if it tipped over on its side northbound. It seemed that close, those big rectangles looming out of their back windows and over the rooftop deck Stuart had built. That was after their 1977 wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, Annie’s home turf. I glanced at the time on the caller ID. It was 9:11 a.m. – REALLY?!? I thought without verbalizing it.
“I just saw a tape of the second plane hitting the second building,” I said.
Annie hesitated, then said, “Roger, I was down there when they exploded.”
I was stunned. She had been closer than her home, at 9 in the morning. Was she nuts? What was Annie, an artist, a sculptor doing in the financial district at 8:45 in the morning? I must have verbalized the question as well as thought it.
“I was at the fish market they have in the parking lot on the east side of the Trade Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays (that’s an acceptable reason, I thought). We heard a plane and we all ducked. We knew it didn’t belong there so low over the city. Then the building exploded and we had to run under this building overhang to get away from all the burning debris that was coming down after the explosion. After the second explosion I thought I better get out of there and I went to look for my bike, which was on the Trade Center side. Luckily it was OK and I just came in the door when you called.
“You said the plane HIT the building?” she trailed off, apparently just making the connection between the low-flying plane that had caused those at the fish market to duck reflexively and the first explosion. “I didn’t, we didn’t – Listen Roger, I don’t mean to cut you off but I want to clear the line for my mom. I know she’s going to try and call or I should call her before the lines get clogged up.”
“OK, sure. Where’s Stuart,” I wanted to make sure the calm in her voice included knowledge of Stuart’s whereabouts before we disconnected.
“He’s here.”
“Good. You all take care and stay in touch.” I hung up.
They were OK.
That she was down there in physical jeopardy had jolted me …
I was back at the TV. I plopped on the couch. It was 9:15. It was like I was hypnotized, the emotional trauma of world-changing events perceived at an almost subconscious level. In a weird way it was like 1963 and 1968. But no, it was 2001 – the real first year of not only a new century but a new millennium; 2001, much bigger deal than 1901; none like it since 1001 – a thousand-year bookmark on the pages of history. So, I channel surf throughout the morning of September 11, 2001.
The World Trade Center, the Pentagon are in flames! All air traffic to the U.S. being diverted and all planes in the states being brought down. How?
“A plane down in the woods of western Pennsylvania – Camp David may have been the target” is theorized on the air.
BUT THEN – a huge plume of smoke in lower Manhattan. What the … ?!?!
Is there only one building there?
It’s gone.
In a panic I look for competent reporting and a familiar voice. CNBC broadcasts from lower Manhattan, competent, who knows; familiar and boots on the ground, yes.
“One of the two World Trade Center towers has collapsed,” a camera shot from across the Hudson River – lower Manhattan looks like it is on fire – back to NWI (News World International) – they had the live feed from a New York City ABC affiliate earlier with a poor guy trapped on the 85th floor because the fire doors locked up, which building was he in? Is he dead? He said things were under control and stabilizing and he was giving directions to where he and one other person were trapped with windows blown out – the firemen must have been going up …
Watching NWI with their main Canadian affiliate as … the … second tower … collapses from the top down – “Oh my God. Oh my God,” the on-air voice repeats calm but distraught – how is that even possible? – as off camera, yelling and screaming with no pretense of calm maintained as the North Tower joins its sibling on the ground … where am I?!!? Two 110-story buildings … gone …
I watch lower Manhattan from across the Hudson River again. It is totally enshrouded in smoke. Are people suffocating in that? Could you breathe in there?
Again try Stuart and Annie. Nothing …
Then tears came and I sobbed with worry for my friends and for my old neighborhood; for 50,000 or 5,000 people, I didn’t know; for two buildings that had stood like a magical, surrealistic backdrop to an already magical skyline for a quarter of a century or more; for the firemen and the cops who went in there trying to get trapped people out … It’s just enormously, monumentally tragic and screwed up and I don’t feel bad about crying …
That it has come to this is tragic in more than the obvious ways. Things will never be the same. A dark thought flashes into my consciousness – is that what it is really all about?
As the day progresses I follow the pending collapse of adjacent buildings, watch ghost-like, dust-covered people stumble, walk calmly with their briefcases or run from the rubble and spreading, spewing cloud that covers lower Manhattan.
As the skies over America clear of all air traffic for the first time in the age of air travel, an age that has existed all of my life, I wonder how the next attack will come, who will bring it and why …
As the day progressed into night, lower Manhattan took on an eerie look as powerful spotlights bracketed debris and the continually rising cloud of smoke from fires burning deep within the rubble of 220 stories, estimated at 1.2 million tons of debris that will take a year to clear …
Who knows how long it will take my mind – or anyone’s – to assimilate what has happened.
WCPS Helpdesk quickly blocks third-party content issue; Superintendent responds to parents
On the evening of September 8, 2020, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff was notified that a third-party service is used to help support remote learning had been compromised. Our content filter did not catch this breach because it occurred outside our network. The breach occurred after the website had been approved through our filter and before our filter had picked up any changes with the website. WCPS currently uses Cipafilter as our internet content filter. The filter uses real-time context-sensitive filtering to learn new behaviors and make adjustments to items that need to be blocked.
WCPS also has other technologies in place to keep our students safe online, and we will review the third-party service provider’s history before they can be utilized as a resource. We make student safety a priority every single day, and we will continue to strengthen our protocols to ensure the security of our online programming.
WCPS staff worked quickly to identify the issue and to remove the source from our network. The source has now been blocked from use by any WCPS employee or student using his/her WCPS login credentials or the WCPS network. We are dedicated to providing a safe learning environment and our system technicians will continue to monitor our network daily.
WCPS apologizes for this incident and asks that we are notified immediately if something like this occurs in the future. Please contact your child’s teacher, school administrator, and/or the WCPS Helpdesk to inform us of any situation that needs immediate attention.
WCPS Helpdesk Contact Information
Phone: 540-636-8509 option 1
Email: helpdesk@wcps.k12.va.us
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
What is Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program?
The Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program is designed to assist low-income households who are not eligible to receive assistance from the existing energy-assistance programs because:
• They do not meet the financial criteria OR
• They do not meet the vulnerable individual (household member who is age 60 or over/disabled/under age 6) criteria
Depending on the availability of funds, the program will provide a one-time payment of $300 to assist eligible households with payment of a heating or cooling expense.
Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. If you have questions about the program, please call 1-833-829-2767. (Note: Applicants are encouraged to submit an application online or through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources app as there may be extended call wait times.)
Who is eligible?
• Must be resident of Virginia
• Must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility
• Must be either a United States citizen or an eligible immigrant
• A household’s monthly gross income must be less than the maximum allowed for the number of people in the home:
o For a household size of 1, the maximum income is $2,720
o For a household size of 2, the maximum income is $3,558
o For a household size of 3, the maximum income is $4,395
o For a household size of 4, the maximum income is $5,232
o For a household size of 5, the maximum income is $6,069
o For a household size of 6, the maximum income is $6,907
o For each additional member after 6, add $156
HOW TO APPLY
Covid.virginia.gov, through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources App, or by calling the dedicated energy assistance phone line at 1-833-829-2767. (Note: Applicants are encouraged to submit an application online or through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources app as there may be extended call wait times.)
