Pollinators play an important role on farms

Pollinators play a major role in agricultural systems around the world. Here are some facts you should know.

There are many kinds of pollinators

Various insects and animals, including wasps, flies, butterflies, beetles, bats, and birds, play a crucial role in pollinating flowering plants, including fruits, vegetables, and fiber crops like cotton. Although many farmers rely on honeybees to help pollinate their fields, native insects are the most effective pollinators.

Pollinators are in decline

A wide variety of crops, including canola, blueberries, cucumbers, beans, and apples, benefit from or depend on pollination. However, due to habitat loss and degradation caused by human activity, pollinating insects and animals are on the decline.

In fact, if pollinators continue to decrease in number or become extinct, certain nuts, fruits, and vegetables could become more difficult to grow and thus more expensive.

Protective measures are needed

Farmers and citizens can help protect native pollinators by providing them with adequate food sources, preserving nesting and hibernating habitats, and using fewer pesticides.

If you want to do your part, look for initiatives in your municipality that support pollinator-friendly practices.