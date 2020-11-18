Pop quiz: are you a winter driving whiz?

Winter driving can be hazardous, but being well-informed can help keep you safe. Here’s a lighthearted quiz that will point you toward the information you need.

1. How often should you change your windshield wipers?

A) Every full moon

B) Annually, in the fall



C) Once per century

2. When should winter tires be installed?

A) Once the outside temperature drops to 45 degrees Fahrenheit

B) Once the birds begin their migration

C) At sunset on a Tuesday

3. How often should you wash your car in winter?

A) About once a month

B) Never: the snow will clean it

C) As often as your neighbor does

4. What should you do if your lock freezes?

A) Force your key to turn the lock and pray that it doesn’t break

B) Blow on the key to heat it up

C) Use a lock de-icer (sold in automotive shops) or heat the key with a lighter

5. What emergency items should you equip your car with in winter?

A) A shovel, windshield washer fluid and warm clothing

B) A blanket, pillow and sleep mask

C) A bikini, sunscreen and flip-flops

6. What should you do if you find yourself behind a snow removal vehicle?

A) Put the pedal to the metal and weave around it

B) Be patient: the road conditions are sure to be better behind the vehicle anyway

C) Wildly honk your horn to show your annoyance

7. What should you do if the back of your vehicle starts to skid on ice?

A) Slam the brakes and scream like a banshee

B) Let go of the wheel and close your eyes so you don’t see what happens next

C) Slowly turn the front wheels in the direction of the rear wheels while looking where you want to go

Congratulations — chances are pretty good you aced it!

Answers

1-B, 2-A, 3-A, 4-C, 5-A, 6-B, 7-C