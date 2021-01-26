Popcorn ceilings: how to patch, paint and remove them

A popcorn ceiling, also known as a stipple, stucco, or acoustic ceiling, is a type of textured ceiling that has a noise-dampening effect. It was a common feature in houses 50 years ago, and many homes still have them. Here’s what you should know about renovating them.

Patch

If your popcorn ceiling is stained or cracked, you can patch it. There are special products designed for this purpose that can be purchased in either an aerosol can or a container. These products are easy to spray or paint on.

Paint



As long as the ceiling is in good shape, it can be painted. Begin by removing all dust with a soft-bristle brush. Then, apply a stain-blocking ceiling primer. Once the primer is completely dry, use a thick nap roller or paint sprayer to apply the paint.

Remove

Removing a popcorn ceiling can be messy, dangerous, and time-consuming, but it isn’t difficult. If it’s painted, you’ll need to apply a specialized stripping product. It should be rolled or brushed on and given time to soften the ceiling material, which can then be scraped away with a trowel.

To simplify patching, painting, or removing your popcorn ceiling, hire an experienced contractor to complete the job.

Warning

Before renovating a popcorn ceiling, you need to determine if it contains asbestos. If it does, make sure to hire a professional asbestos remediation company to remove it.