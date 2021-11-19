Regional News
Port moves ahead with rail capacity expansion at NIT as board approves $61M construction bid
The Port of Virginia® is embarking on an expansion of its double-stack, on-dock rail operation that when complete will allow the port to handle 1.1 million containers a year via rail.
The process of doubling the size of the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals moved ahead Tuesday when the Virginia Port Authority (VPA) Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the project’s $61.5 million construction bid. The work will be done by Allan Myers Virginia Inc., the same company that handled the optimization projects at NIT and Virginia International Gateway (VIG).
Additionally, the VPA board approved moving forward on an $18 million contract with Konecranes for up to three cantilever rail-mounted gantry cranes and their support systems.
When complete, NIT’s Central Rail Yard will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; current lift capacity is 350,000 at NIT and 480,000 at VIG. The construction encompasses demolition, pavement work, utilities infrastructure and installation of new railroad track. The work begins in February 2022 and will be complete in late 2023.
The completion of the rail expansion project is timed to support opening of the port’s deeper and wider commercial ship channel. The dredge work to take Virginia’s channel depth to 55 feet is underway and scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024 – the wider channel will make way for safe, two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“In a little more than two years The Port of Virginia will be served by the deepest and widest ship channel anywhere on the US East Coast,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the VPA. “Pairing that channel depth with modern terminals and significant rail capacity is going to attract big ships and more cargo volume. We are going to need the rail capacity to support the additional cargo we’ll be getting from this shift of big vessels to Virginia.”
The project will also support further optimization of NIT as the port begins its preliminary planning for expanding the container capacity at the terminal’s North Berth. That project, when complete, will create the throughput capacity to handle 630,000 containers annually. The design work is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022 with construction to begin in the spring of 2023.
“We have a clear roadmap for investment to stay ahead of the curve,” Edwards said. “These projects will help meet the needs of our customers and the cargo owners while giving us the capacity and capability to be the premiere US East Coast destination for rail cargo and big ships.”
Regional News
LFCC students and staff share their diverse cultures over two days of Go Global events
The various cultures and histories of our students were shared and celebrated this week as part of LFCC’s Go Global events.
LFCC has hosted global awareness days for many years, but the popular celebration was completely online last year due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, the Fauquier Campus hosted “Go Global: A Taste of Diversity,” with food and information shared from South Korea, Venezuela and Bangladesh, as well as a presentation by Professor Jerome “Butch” Austin on the conflict in Myanmar.
On Thursday, the Middletown Campus held “Go Global: Faces & Foods Around the World,” with information, along with some food, from various countries, including China, Ecuador, El Salvador, India, Holland, Pakistan, the Philippines and Vietnam. Numerous flags were displayed on both campuses.
“It’s great to be able to bring this very important, very cherished event back to campus this year,” said Chris Lambert, coordinator of student life and engagement. “Even though we are very much still mid-pandemic, we made this work. Hosting this event at both our Fauquier and Middletown campuses as part of a two-day event was not only safe, but a great way to bring our diverse community together in celebrating our differences as one college.”
Jaehee Lee, a fine arts student, shared Korean cookies and created an exhibit on South Korea, focusing on K-pop, architecture, traditional clothing, drama and the Korean alphabet.
“I wanted to introduce more about Korea,” she said.
Dania Benitez’s parents are from El Salvador, and she had a display on the Central American nation.
“I wanted to represent my culture and show it to other people, like our tourist spots, what food we have,” she said. “I’m representing my parents’ country from my perspective.”
Dr. Soyoung Burke, LFCC’s ESL program coordinator, was at both Go Global events, sharing Korean food.
“These types of events are very important,” she said. “Our college’s mission includes diversity, and this is at the core of that.”
Israt Jahan was serving a rice dish from her native Bangladesh.
“I am here because I wanted to experience cultures from around the world.”
Professor Austin shared videos, images and information surrounding the conflict going on in Myanmar following a brief period of democratic experimentation. His wife is from the Asian country.
“I wanted to make people aware of what is going on,” Professor Austin explained. “There are things the U.S. can do to help. Awareness is the very first thing.”
He also wants students to not take their freedoms for granted.
Professor Austin’s biology student, Sierra Miller, was one of the students who signed up to find out how they can help support the Myanmar people’s struggle for freedom.
“I joined the military in 2005 – I was 17 – and if there’s one thing I hate it, it’s a dictatorship,” she said. “I was a drill instructor in the Marine Corps. If I can help anybody in another country fight a dictator, I will.”
Learn more about LFCC’s Go Global events at lfcc.edu/goglobal.
Regional News
Collaborative program training students in needed skills brings state award to LFCC Workforce Solutions and community partners
LFCC Workforce Solutions, along with Virginia Career Works and Outlier Realty Capital, recently received a 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Workforce Development during the Hire Education Conference. The partners were awarded the Outstanding Business Partnership distinction for a novel initiative that provided a six-week building maintenance technician training program to six disadvantaged students ages 18-24.
The program, which was held last summer, provided the students with classes, internships – including one at the college – a community service project, job interviews and even a graduation ceremony.
It grew out of a workforce gap that has arisen in the community – Outlier was in great need of building maintenance technicians for its apartments in Winchester and reached out to Virginia Career Works for help. VCW then turned to Workforce Solutions.
“We were able to hire a very talented instructor and develop a curriculum that included facility maintenance and OSHA classes,” LFCC Workforce Solutions corporate training sales manager Larry Baker said. “In addition to seven day-long classes, students interned at various locations applying what they’d learned and getting their hands dirty over 18 days.”
Classes were held at a Winchester leasing office, and the students interned at LFCC, Common Living, Winchester House Apartments and Our Health Inc.
“[Our intern] had a willingness to want to learn,” Dan Rose, director of operations for Our Health, said of his organization’s intern. “She was a self-starter. I was just beyond impressed with her.”
Since the graduation in July, two of the six graduates are working as building maintenance technicians, one is working at a distribution center, one is employed with a community organization, and the remaining two are attending college, including one who is enrolled in Workforce Solutions’ electrical apprenticeship program.
“This program gave these youth the confidence to pursue a meaningful occupation and feel part of the community,” Bonnie Zampino, Virginia Career Works Winchester Center Workforce Services director, says in a spotlight video shown during the virtual conference. “All of these students succeeded in this program, and this award is because of them.”
Baker added, “This is an innovative community collaboration that could become a model moving forward in other skilled areas to help individuals who have limited educational funds start a fulfilling career path while also helping employers who are in great need of a skilled workforce.”
Learn more about LFCC Workforce Solutions at lfccworkforce.com, or by calling 540-868-7021.
Regional News
Update: VSP investigating crash involving school bus and train in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper S. Craig is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a train in Rockingham County. The crash occurred November 17, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. along Route 649 (Island Ford Rd) near the intersection of Route 340 (S. E. Side Hwy).
A Rockingham County Public School bus was traveling east on Rt. 649 when it stopped at a stop sign, with the rear of the bus partially hanging over the nearby train tracks. The railroad crossing arms descended and the rear of the bus was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train was unable to stop in time.
The driver of the bus, James A. Kite, 70, of Elkton, Va., was not injured in the crash. Kite was wearing a seatbelt.
Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment. A total of 16 children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
The conductor and engineer were the only occupants on the train. Neither were injured in the crash.
Kite was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign.
The crash remains under investigation.
Regional News
Never mind the honeybee: Maryland researchers want more buzz over saving native bee species
WASHINGTON – Although honeybees have captured national attention in an effort to “save the bees,” some Maryland entomologists want to shift the focus toward native bee species that are in graver danger.
Bees are the most important pollinators on Earth, critical to populating native plants and fundamental to ensuring the abundance and variety of agricultural crops.
Misguided information on which bee species to save has created a media frenzy over protecting the honeybee despite research pointing to steady honeybee populations, experts say.
“The honeybee is not the bee we need to save because it’s not endangered,” said Dr. Nathalie Steinhauer, science coordinator for the Bee Informed Partnership Inc. and a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maryland’s Department of Entomology.
The honeybee is native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. Early colonists brought these insects to the United States, where they now dominate research and a general understanding of bees.
Beekeepers have managed to keep the overall number of honeybee colonies in North America stable over the last two decades, according to the Bee Informed Partnership, a coalition of researchers and labs established to improve the health and survival of honeybee colonies.
To be sure, pesticides, stress, and diseases still hinder the health of honeybees nationwide.
But some native bee species, such as the rusty patched bumblebee, are truly endangered and often compete with honeybees to pollinate natural environments.
Part of the reason honeybees gets so much attention stems from constant societal reinforcement of their importance.
“Culturally, other bees don’t exist,” said Sam Droege, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Geological Survey’s Eastern Ecological Science Center in Laurel, Maryland.
“That’s why we don’t know anything about (native bee species), and then when someone puts out a media report, a lot of it’s really short,” he said.
The Eastern Ecological Science Center houses the Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab, which develops tools and surveys to identify native bee species.
Roughly 4,000 native bee species reside in North America and approximately 430 of those species inhabit Maryland, including at least 80 kinds of ground-dwelling mining bees, 20 species of leaf-cutting bees, 10 types of bumblebees, plus carpenter bees, mason bees (they make mud nests) and squash bees (which live in the ground near pumpkins or squash plants).
But researching native bee species can be a daunting task, according to Jennifer Selfridge, the invertebrate ecologist for the Wildlife Heritage Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Many native bee species are tiny and solitary, and bee sampling is a relatively new development in entomology.
“The desire is to want to lump them into one big study so you can understand them all, but they’re very different,” Selfridge said.
Selfridge said the Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab’s location in Maryland has led to more data and research on native bee species compared to other states.
Even so, research on Maryland’s native bee species lags behind research on other insects and invertebrates due to the limited funding and lack of long-term datasets.
“The funding that we have available to us is generally more geared toward rare, threatened, and endangered things, so things that are really in trouble,” Selfridge said.
Droege said researchers often have to make crude inferences about native bee species in Maryland.
“‘You can’t find them anymore’ is not a great, very nuanced survey program,” Droege said.
“That’s where we are. But worse is, things that are not bumblebees are so tiny, so obscure, we don’t even know if they were there, to begin with, because we are describing entirely new species that weren’t described before,” he said.
Efforts to “save the bees” grew out of human actions, including urbanization that destroys natural insect habitats, including harming bee populations.
“I really want to emphasize: we do know that nature is changing,” Droege said. “You don’t put houses on the ground and have positive benefits to nature.”
Maryland plays a role in endangering native bee species as urbanization also decreases flower populations, which bees need for pollination and survival.
“And the fact that we’re losing landscape to urbanization is something that’s going to actually increase the impacts of climate change,” Steinhauer said.
Droege said increasing the diversity and number of flowers on Maryland’s landscape could help native bee species survive.
“The state…is a big property owner, manager, and a regulator, so you have regulations that surround a lot of things that would impact the number of flowers in the area, essentially,” he said.
At the individual level, people can also make a positive impact on the future of bees.
As consumers, people can choose to support companies that make the effort to reduce the environmental impacts affecting bee populations, Steinhauer said.
Although commercial beekeeping helps with pollination and honey production, personal beekeeping can drive down the population of native bee species that compete with honeybees for pollination.
“If you’re getting into honeybees because you want to save the environment, you’re not –– you’re doing the opposite,” Droege said.
“Your hives are…not saving honeybees because honeybees have disease problems and your hive is probably a disease vector if anything,” he said.
The decline in populations of native bee species points to a larger biodiversity crisis facing the United States and the world, according to scientists.
“We are losing species at a rate that is faster than we’ve ever recorded in history,” Steinhauer said. “Bees are not an exception.”
By SHAUNEEN MIRANDA
Capital News Service
Local News
Virginia War Memorial announces winners of 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
A middle schooler from Fairfax and a high school sophomore from Patrick County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 65th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Thursday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond and livestreamed on social media.
The winner in the middle school category was Joseph Moreno, a 6th grader at The Basilica School of St. Mary in Fairfax. His teacher is Melissa Manaker.
The winner in the high school category was Maria Turner, a 10th grader at Patrick County High School in Stuart. Michele Ardner is her teacher.
The annual contest was open to middle and high school age students throughout Virginia enrolled in public or private schools or homeschooled. The essay topic for the 2021 competition was “An American Who Served in the Military following the Terrorist Attacks of September 11, 2001 Who Inspires Me.”
The contest winners, Joseph Moreno and Maria Turner, traveled to Richmond to read aloud their essays on stage as part of the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. Each winner received a $250 gift card and each of their teachers received a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The gift cards were funded by donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation.
Joseph and Maria were personally congratulated by Virginia’s U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam, and Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs who attended the ceremony.
“We are very proud of Joseph and Maria, our 2021 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest essay winners and all of the students from throughout the Commonwealth that participated this year,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Education and preserving history for future generations are tenets of our important mission here at the Virginia War Memorial. These students demonstrate with their inspiring words, just how important that mission can be.”
More than 80 Virginia students submitted entries to the contest. The winning essays are posted online on the Virginia War Memorial Foundation website: vawarmemorial.org/essays.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Regional News
Making communities healthier, today and for future generations
Fauquier Health is proud to be a part of Warrenton, Fauquier County, and surrounding areas. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls – guided by our mission of Making Communities Healthier.
This mission has taken on a whole new meaning over the past year and a half as our team of hardworking physicians and staff has worked alongside our local, regional, and state partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through community alliances and partnerships, we have distributed countless face masks, provided continuous education and resources to the public, established a hotline number for community members and helped establish a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that provided over 27,000 vaccinations to the public.
Even through such a difficult period, we were able to make significantly positive impacts on our community in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home, to those who need it most. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting top notch care providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s evolving healthcare needs effectively.
Supporting local organizations and being a fiscally responsible member of the community continue to be critical extensions of our mission beyond our facility’s walls. For this reason, we felt it was important to reflect on the economic growth that was made possible because of the health system’s successes and contributions.
Over the past several years, Fauquier Health has:
- Recruited physicians and advanced practice providers across multiple specialties, including – emergency care, retina surgery, cardiology, hospital medicine, obstetrics & gynecology, midwifery, orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, primary care, interventional radiology, and more.
- Invested more than $30 million in capital improvements including facility upgrades and cutting-edge technology.
- Distributed a payroll in excess of $400 million to just over an average of 1,000 employees.
- Paid more than $30 million in local and state taxes. This is an important benefit to the community, contributing to local projects, road maintenance, infrastructure and schools.
- Provided over $2 million in community benefits programs that help to support local organizations, community events, physician recruitment efforts, tuition reimbursement, and more.
- Delivered over $50 million in charity and uncompensated care to our community members, regardless of their ability to pay.
We are proud members of the Fauquier and Culpeper Chambers of Commerce and support multiple local organizations including Culpeper and Fauquier County NAACP, Fauquier County Public Schools, Fauquier Free Clinic, Boys and Girls Club of Fauquier, SpiritWorks Foundation, various local food banks and many more.
We are thankful for the trust our community instills in Fauquier Health. By choosing quality care close to home over a regional facility elsewhere, you are helping us to ensure our community’s access to the better care, sustainment of local employment, enhanced economic development and overall, a greater well-being of the place we call home.
Learn more about the many ways Fauquier Health is Making Communities Healthier, today and for future generations at FauquierHealth.org/Today.
