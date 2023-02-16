State News
Port of Virginia hit cargo volume records in 2021, 2022
The Port of Virginia is rebounding after a difficult stint during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data from the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission show the port moved record high volumes of cargo in both 2021 and 2022. Cargo volume was 5% higher in 2022 than in 2021.
Joseph Harris, a spokesman for the Port of Virginia, said the port and others had “fantastic years” in terms of volume and revenues. However, he said ports nationwide may soon return to average volumes now that demand from people placing orders during the pandemic has dropped.
While January volume data looks “really good,” he said it’s uncertain how that will evolve in the coming months due to factors such as increasing prices on goods.
“All these things have a bearing on the shipping industry,” said Harris.
The Container Port Performance Index developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the Port of Virginia as the best-performing port in North America in 2021. Much of maritime transport was at a standstill at the time as the U.S. and other countries faced supply chain issues during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission credited the Port of Virginia’s ownership and management of its terminals and truck carriages — a system it called the “Virginia Model” — for allowing “quicker decisions that ensure greater efficiency rather than losing time while competing financial interests are resolved.”
According to the commission, the Port of Virginia took a hit during the pandemic after seeing increases in monthly volume in 2018 and 2019.
Virginia is planning to increase its use of the Port of Virginia as part of the commonwealth’s plan to transport goods, relieve traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions. The port is also expanding its central rail yard at Norfolk International Terminals.
The port also plans to operate with net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing fuel emissions, and investing in zero-emission technologies.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
House lawmakers stifle creative entrepreneurs fund, but may explore alternatives
Creativity should be valued as an important part of the Virginia economy, said the state lawmaker behind legislation to create the Virginia Creative Economy Grant Program.
Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, introduced House Bill 2376 to establish a dedicated funding source for grant awards of no more than $20,000 each to independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs.
The program would be managed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority. VEDP collaborates with local and regional partners to encourage the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy, according to its website.
A creative worker is considered anyone that produces and distributes creativity and arts-based goods and services, according to a handout from Glass.
According to the bill, Virginia’s creative workers produce film, art, music, software, video games, television, and radio.
The U.S. creative economy annually generates over $900 billion, according to Glass. Almost $18 billion of that is generated in Virginia. The creative economy businesses in Virginia lost at least $2.6 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Glass.
Noah “Noah-O” Oddo is a local entrepreneur. Oddo owns Charged Up ENT, a record label that has been around since 2002. He opened the flagship store of Charged up ENT in Richmond’s downtown Art District.
Oddo would put the money directly into his business if there was grant funding, he said.
“We can’t exist without the people’s support,” Oddo said. “If you would like to see more of this and Virginia to continue to grow in this direction, that’s what’s needed, support in the form of dollars.”
The bill did not have enough support to make it through the House General Laws subcommittee, where it was tabled on a 4-2 vote. However, there was support for the idea, Glass said.
Glass said people from the other side of the aisle approached her to discuss further action, including Del. James Morefield, R-Tazewell.
Glass and Morefield will work alongside the VEDP after the General Assembly session ends, to try and secure funding, Glass said.
“It’s not dead, I mean, it’s dead as far as a piece of legislation, but it’s not dead administratively,” Glass said.
There is also the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a state agency that offers creative grants. The VCA invests in arts leaders, arts educators, and arts practitioners, according to its website.
The creative industry is among the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic drain on nonprofits and other funding sources, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Brent Royal is a Richmond entrepreneur who owns the Good Money Counting Kit clothing brand. He sells products through social media and his website. Royal said he was discouraged to hear that the bill failed. He thinks the bill could have helped small businesses struggling with inflation and the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Royal worked two jobs to start his businesses, he said. He also launched the nonprofit Good Money Give Back and he puts 10% of his profits into it, to help the community. For example, Royal gave flowers to teachers for Valentine’s Day, held clothing and backpack drives for children, and worked on a mentoring program for young men.
Royal previously received grant funding and would apply for potential VEDP funding if the process moved forward. He would reinvest in the community by opening a clothing store, creating jobs for locals, and using profits to reinvest in his nonprofit, he said.
The main focus of his brand is to inspire entrepreneurship, according to Royal. The state could do a better job at maintaining relationships with entrepreneurs, he said.
“It’s kind of hard to be an entrepreneur in Virginia, just because there are so many different tax things you have to deal with federally, locally,” Royal said.
Glass introduced the bill because she is a creative entrepreneur herself, she said. She has a podcast called “Your Neighbor’s Hood,” where she discusses uncomfortable cultural conversations with content creator Christina Kimbrough, according to the website. Glass monetized the venture, she said.
Creative entrepreneurs have the heart to create work but struggle to make a living out of what they do, Glass said.
“We don’t have that creative infrastructure here,” Glass said.
The funding for creatives is considered sustainable, because 83 cents of every $1 invested in a creative worker is reinvested locally, according to a handout from Glass. The creative sector also increases travel and tourism to improve the economy.
“This is another industry of economics that can drive and bring dollars to the commonwealth,” Glass said.
Oddo visited the state Capitol with Creatives for Virginia on Jan. 24 to lobby for the bill.
“I’m trying to let people know in our generation these are the things that matter,” Oddo said. “If you don’t organize, if you don’t speak out in order to change these things, there’s not going to be the things you want to see done in our society and you’ll just constantly be in the state of reaction toward what’s going on.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia designation of state pony long overdue, says Chincoteague mayor
A pony has been the Chincoteague High School mascot for as long as anyone can remember, but it could be headed for a bigger arena as the official state pony.
Del. Robert Bloxom Jr., R-Accomack, introduced House Bill 1951, which would designate the Chincoteague pony as the state pony. If the bill passes both chambers, Virginia would be the 18th state in the country to have an equine member as a state symbol, according to the State Symbols USA website.
The recognition for these horses is long overdue, according to John Arthur Leonard, mayor of Chincoteague.
“I mean, we’ve had worldwide recognition, and now the state is finally stepping up and making it official,” the mayor said. “It gives us some pats on the back from the state because sometimes we get left off maps and other things, so it feels good to have some recognition from the state.”
The wild ponies have been a part of the region almost “as long as the state has been settled,” the mayor said, “so they deserve it.”
Some background. You may have heard of Assateague Island horses or ponies. That is where Chincoteague ponies come from, during an annual Pony Swim that has trotted along for almost 100 years. According to the National Park Service, the Assateague herd lives on land shared between Maryland and Virginia.
According to the mayor, the most common origin story is that the horses were brought by way of Spanish galleons.
“They were bringing horses back with them, and a couple of the ships wrecked off our shores, and the horses swam ashore, and it was just natural pasture for them,” the mayor said. “So they accepted it.”
The popular children’s book and true story of “Misty of Chincoteague,” written in 1947 by Marguerite Henry, helped bring appreciation toward the ponies, Bloxom said to House members.
The annual Pony Swim on the last Wednesday of every July is a way to control the herd. The week-long event draws crowds of over 50,000 people, Bloxom said.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. takes care of the ponies with help from tourists, according to John Hunter Leonard, public relations officer for the station. Bloxom said that in addition to providing fire and ambulance service to the island’s approximately 3,000 residents.
“It’s been a beneficial relationship, mutually,” John Hunter Leonard said. “So, therefore, we take very good care of them as best we can.”
He said that the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. and a local high school student were the ones to propose this idea of the state pony to Bloxom.
According to Bloxom, the Chincoteague ponies are an “economic driver” for Virginia. “It’s a wonderful tight-knit community … and this is just an extension of them, really,” Bloxom said.
The ponies are auctioned off each year during the Pony Swim. According to Bloxom, the event raised over $400,000 last year and helps fund the fire department and year-round care for the herd.
The Chincoteague ponies are a main attraction for tourists, but they are also appreciated by locals, according to Randy Birch, who grew up in Chincoteague.
“At Chincoteague High School, the pony has been the mascot ever since I can remember,” Birch said.
Birch owns Chincoteague Island Adventures, which takes visitors on boat tours to see ponies, local wildlife, and duck hunting.
“It seems like every year, it’s escalated,” Birch said of the Pony Swim. “They’ve done really well with it.”
According to Birch, the ponies that are not auctioned off are rounded up and swim back to Assateague.
Back in the day, after the auction, there would be some “bucking Bronco” rodeo action to see who could stay on a horse the longest and win a prize, Birch said.
“Because of liability reasons, they stopped that way back years ago,” Birch said — along with pony races at the carnival grounds.
As for the wild ponies auctioned off, there doesn’t seem to be any buyer’s remorse, according to John Hunter Leonard.
“Everybody that takes them home says how trainable they are and how willing they are to work with people,” he said. “They seem to have a calm demeanor, and they really accept children.”
The Senate has yet to approve the bill, though it passed with overwhelming support in the House and a Senate committee. A few delegates voted against it — and one even asked if the vote would be recorded as a “neigh.”
Wild ponies also roam in Grayson County, Del. William Wampler, R-Washington, pointed out during the bill’s second reading in the House.
“I would put my auction up against his auction, which I don’t believe there is one, any day,” Bloxom responded. “I would put my saltwater cowboys herding up my herd far before they run wild in the mountains and never get herded up at all.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin have visited Chincoteague Island a couple of times, the mayor said.
“His wife really seems to like the ponies,” the mayor said. “We actually had her on a horse during pony penning.”
The mayor said he hopes the Youngkins come back to “officially sign the bill.”
“Hopefully, he will do that in person on the island,” the mayor said.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Loudoun schools won’t release sexual assault report and more Va. headlines
• A Richmond City Council member running for the Virginia House of Delegates appears to be raising money despite not having set up a committee to do so, raising questions about whether she’s complying with state campaign finance laws.—VPM
• After a three-hour hearing, the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Southwest Virginia voted to pass new zoning rules meant to block abortion clinics from opening in the county. “We’re trying to keep abortion clinics out of Washington County,” one supervisor said.—Bristol Herald Courier
• The Loudoun County School Board voted against releasing an internal report on its handling of a pair of politically charged sexual assault cases last year, an episode that led to the firing of the superintendent and several criminal charges.—Washington Post
• A company planning to reopen a shuttered hospital in Patrick County didn’t meet its early 2023 target but says the project is still moving forward.—Cardinal News
• Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert will headline an upcoming country music festival in Virginia Beach, organizers announced Wednesday.—WAVY
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Bill proposes requiring all Virginia motorists to have insurance
Virginia drivers may soon be required to have car insurance to drive in the commonwealth after bipartisan support sent legislation to the governor for approval.
Senate Bill 951, which Republican Sen. Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg is carrying, would repeal an option in state law for drivers to register an uninsured motor vehicle by paying a $500 fee. The registration does not provide vehicle insurance to drivers.
According to AAA, Virginia and New Hampshire are the only two states in the U.S. not to require car insurance.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said the governor will review the legislation.
“Most uninsured drivers have limited assets to either pay for their repairs at the time of the accident or assets for others to attach,” said Ruff in an email to the Mercury. “Therefore, they are partially doing the repairs or junking the vehicle.”
Under the legislation, all uninsured vehicle registrations would expire before July 1, 2024.
Insured motorists generally have to pay for their own damages if hit by an uninsured driver. Ruff said he hopes the focus on the issue will help drivers understand the need for insurance.
The law allowing vehicle owners to register an uninsured motor vehicle and still comply with Virginia’s insurance laws was enacted in 1958, according to Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The fee was originally set at $15.
Fees are deposited into the Uninsured Motorist Fund, which aims to reduce the cost of insurance coverage for accidents involving uninsured motorists.
The fund also receives revenues from penalties and fees for noncompliance with Virginia’s financial responsibility laws.
Today, approximately 5,000 of Virginia’s 7.5 million registered vehicles are uninsured, according to the fiscal year 2022 data collected by the DMV. Of the $5.3 million transferred by DMV to the fund that year, approximately $650,000 was from the uninsured motor vehicle fee.
In January 1995, the DMV convened a task force to study issues related to liability insurance. The group recommended that Virginia continue to offer motorists the option to pay an uninsured motorist fee rather than requiring mandatory insurance.
“Compulsory insurance appears at first glance to be the right answer,” says a 1996 report on the task force. However, it concluded, “compulsory insurance is not the solution to the problem of uninsured motorists. Instead of reducing the number of uninsured motorists, compulsory insurance requirements have prompted citizens who are trying to circumvent the state’s insurance requirements to acquire short-term policies that are canceled as soon as the vehicle is registered or obtain a fraudulent insurance card that is shown at the time of registration.”
Ron Jenkins, executive director of the Virginia Loggers Association, said the group reached out to Ruff about addressing the issue of uninsured motorists after logging truck drivers began installing dash cameras to document “some of the crazy things we see on the highway these days” and protect themselves in a potential court case.
“We think it’s a good policy,” said Jenkins. “We think it’s a perfect time to change policy, and we hope the governor signs it.”
Matt Overturf, a regional vice president with the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, said it’s difficult to predict how drivers of uninsured vehicles might respond to the proposed elimination of the fee option.
“Some may continue to obey state laws and obtain coverage despite the likely higher costs, some may opt to continue driving but without coverage, and some may simply stop driving,” Overturf said. “But what remains certain is that having insurance coverage is a positive for both the driver and others on the road and a financial lifeline in the wake of an accident.”
Ruff admitted he had had no expectation of the legislation passing since the law allowing drivers to pay the fee had been in place for decades.
He said drivers would also illegally use a “farm use” placard to avoid insuring vehicles. Last year, lawmakers passed legislation that requires vehicle owners using the farm use exemption to obtain a nontransferable permanent farm use placard from the DMV for $15 and certify that the vehicle is insured.
Lawmakers last year also passed Ruff’s legislation to automatically fine drivers $600 every time a car was stopped if a driver could not show proof of insurance within a couple of weeks. He said a no-frills liability policy could often be purchased for less than the fine.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Va. lawmakers reject bill to disclose who’s using government credit cards
A transparency bill that would have required Virginia government agencies to disclose the names of employees using taxpayer-backed credit cards failed in a Republican-controlled House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday.
The legislation, backed by the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, was pitched in response to what critics say are overly broad anti-fraud measures state financial officials began emphasizing a few years ago.
In 2020, Virginia’s Department of Accounts, which handles government financial reporting and controls, emailed state agencies to redact credit card numbers and employee names when responding to Freedom of Information Act requests. That email noted that Virginia FOIA law exempts credit card account numbers but doesn’t specifically exclude cardholder names. Still, the financial agency advised redacting both pieces of information as a “recommended best practice” from Bank of America.
Others disagreed with that interpretation, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, filed a bill specifying that state agencies can’t withhold names from credit card statements disclosed to the public.
“I think that the public deserves to know not only when money is spent and how it’s spent but who’s spending it,” Surovell told a House subcommittee.
The legislation had passed the state Senate 39-0 late last month. The House panel voted 4-3 to kill it, with Republicans voting against the bill and Democrats voting for it.
In a brief discussion of the proposal, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, asked Surovell if it would be “wholly unfair” to reveal the name of a government employee who might be making purchases on behalf of others in their agency. Surovell said his bill was designed to cover incidental expenditures, not standard government procurement processes that probably wouldn’t be done through credit cards.
“You’re normally talking about people running around with a card out making expenditures for things like restaurants or hotels or things like that,” Surovell said.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said her pro-transparency group saw “several examples” of agencies redacting both names and account numbers from credit card statements.
“And there was no way to tell who was making the purchases,” Rhyne said. “Which means that holding anyone accountable for any questionable purchases is difficult.”
On Wednesday, Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, the legislator who made the motion to block the bill, said he was concerned about making a change after Virginia agencies had been “relying upon the redaction of this.”
“While in concept I certainly support the idea of transparency here, this bill probably didn’t do what I would’ve liked to have seen,” Campbell said.
Supporters of the bill felt it wasn’t a particularly complicated question. Pro-FOIA Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, who worked as a journalist before being elected to the General Assembly, said it was a clear opportunity to vote for or against transparency in government.
“The public has to care enough about the Freedom of Information Act to be willing to cast a vote based on a politician’s support or lack thereof for making the Freedom of Information Act more accessible to the public. That, to me, is the only way we’re going to have a systemic change,” said Roem, who successfully passed two bills this year to require public bodies to post their FOIA fee policies and allow, but not require, electronic payments for FOIA requests.
Though the practice of redacting names associated with government credit card purchases seems to have begun at the end of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s term, Republicans who now control the executive branch have upheld it.
Last year, an official in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote in response to a FOIA request that new State Comptroller Randy McCabe, a Youngkin appointee who oversees the Department of Accounts, had the legal authority to decide what information “could jeopardize internal controls and the Commonwealth’s finances” if made public.
McCabe did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
In an interview, Surovell said he was surprised to see Republicans block the bill after getting bipartisan support for FOIA bills he filed earlier in his career when he served in the House.
“My strongest supporters of that were conservatives in the Tea Party who were very sensitive about the transparency of how we spend taxpayer dollars,” he said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Deal reached over extension for Va. farmers to adopt pollution reduction practices
Environmental and agricultural groups reached a compromise over legislation seeking to push back the deadline for farmers to voluntarily implement practices that aim to reduce the amount of polluted runoff entering Chesapeake Bay waters.
Bills from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, initially sought to extend the current 2026 deadline to 2030 because of delays related to COVID-19 and supply-chain disruptions, as well as inadequate funding for state farmer assistance programs in prior years.
But following negotiations, Hanger and Webert agreed to an intermediate deadline of 2028 and the addition of specific reporting requirements to track farmers’ progress in implementing the practices.
Hanger and Webert’s bills have garnered bipartisan support as they move out of committee.
“We can do what we’re supposed to do, and the important part is, we’ll know where success is, because we’re going to measure it in an appropriate way,” Hanger said on Jan. 31.
The original 2026 deadline was set following negotiations in the 2020 session that aimed to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus pollution that runs off agricultural fields into waterways as part of Virginia’s effort to achieve its 2025 Bay cleanup targets.
The 2020 law gave farmers until 2026 to voluntarily adopt practices like installing fencing along streams to prevent livestock from entering them and planting tree buffers to collect fertilizer runoff before it enters waterways. If the state hadn’t shown enough progress toward reducing agricultural pollution at that time, the legislation required the practices to become then mandatory.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged last year that the 2025 reduction goals won’t be met.
Several environmental groups, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, initially opposed the idea of pushing the deadline back four years, arguing that 90% of Virginia’s remaining pollution reductions need to come from the agricultural sector. Additionally, they argued, momentum toward implementing the practices has increased after a state cost-share program received a record level of funding last year.
But the groups agreed to a 2028 deadline after the addition of metrics to track farmers’ progress toward the goals.
“It’s not just a free pass of two more years, which is how I approached it at the outset,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations with the Virginia Farm Bureau, told lawmakers farmers depend on state funding to implement practices like stream fencing, which can be expensive to adopt. The General Assembly has to continue funding the state cost-share programs “if we’re going to meet these goals,” she said.
The bill includes a provision that if the legislature doesn’t provide sufficient funding for the cost-share program, the deadline will be extended one year. An advisory group will also annually review progress on the number of practices implemented, what more needs to be done, the number of operators within each region, and the consequences of funding shortfalls.
A separate provision of the bill states municipal wastewater pollution reductions cannot count toward agricultural sector reductions, a strategy allowed by the earlier versions of the legislation and opposed by environmental groups.
Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, asked Wednesday whether there was any way to extend the deadline again.
Further extensions would be based on inadequate funding or specific metrics, said Hanger, before adding, “We’re not going to do that. We need to maintain our commitment.”
Both the House and Senate budget proposals allocate $137.1 million to the cost-share program, $12.9 million for additional incentives for farmers to install conservation practices, and $1 million for soil and water conservation districts to help farmers adopt the practices. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin requested an extra $50 million be added to the state’s agricultural best management practice funds.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 1mph N
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
52/32°F
57/43°F