Port of Virginia sets new all-time monthly record in December – more than 325K containers handled
NORFOLK, VA –The Port of Virginia® is posting its most productive year on record having processed more than 3.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units in 2021.
“This year presented challenges to world trade beyond what we, and the industry, could have ever imagined,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.
“We kept our focus and delivered a best-in-class performance with solid efficiency, customer service, and a record amount of cargo. It was a truly collaborative effort between our entire team and all of our partners.”
The port closed its year having processed more than 325,000 TEUs in December, making it the most productive month in history; the previous record was 318,000 TEUs processed in November.
Comparatively, Dec. 2021 volumes were ahead of Dec. 2020 volumes by 25 percent or more than 65,000 TEUs.
Edwards attributes the record-setting year to multiple factors: an experienced operations team, constant preparation, ocean carriers shifting services to Virginia to capitalize on efficiency, and the Virginia Model.
“We own and operate the terminals and the Hampton Roads Chassis Pool and this allows for quick decision making that ensures we are doing the right thing for the customer within the capabilities of the operation,” Edwards said. “The users of The Port of Virginia have come to understand the Virginia Model and the role it plays in our success cannot be overstated.”
The year’s success, however, cannot be measured solely in terms of cargo volume, Edwards said. In parallel to the daily effort at the terminals, the port continued its infrastructure investment with both long- and short-term projects aimed at driving efficiency, capturing more cargo, and preparing for the future. Those projects include:
• Dredging: The Thimble Shoal West project is nearing completion and dredge crews are preparing to begin work on Thimble Shoal East. When complete in 2024, the port’s channels will be 55 feet deep and wide enough to accommodate two ULCVs in the channel at once.
• NIT Central Rail Yard: The project’s $80 million budget was approved in Nov. 2021 and work begins this winter. When complete, the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; the current lift capacity is 350,000.
• Equipment: Two new super-post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes will be delivered to NIT in early spring and will be in service by the start of summer.
• Offshore Wind: The port completed its lease of Portsmouth Marine Terminal to companies that will use the terminal as the staging and pre-assembly area for the components needed to develop a large-scale offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.
“In addition to our volumes we made significant gains on many fronts,” Edwards said. “In roughly two years this port will have the capacity to process more than one million rail lifts annually. Our progress on dredging has us tracking to make Virginia home to the deepest port on the US East Coast by late 2024. We’ve fostered private investment on our terminals that is helping to support an entirely new industry — wind energy — in Virginia. And, we are investing in equipment to ensure that we are ready for the future.”
Edwards also pointed to the port’s expanding role in driving economic investment and job creation. In 2021, the port was instrumental in helping to generate nearly 5,000 new jobs and the development of nearly 7 million square feet of space that had a total investment value of $1.7 billion.
“We are listening to our customers and cargo owners and are always looking for ways to improve how we process ships and move cargo,” Edwards said. “When we do this well, confidence in The Port of Virginia increases. The results are growing volumes and expanding businesses that help drive the state’s economy and job creation throughout Virginia.”
December is the halfway mark in the fiscal year 2022 and thus far the TEU volume is 1.84 million TEUs, an increase of nearly 20 percent; gate volumes are up 25 percent; loaded imports, up 22 percent; and total rail volume is up nearly 23 percent.
Cargo Snapshot CY2021 vs. CY2020
• Total TEUs – 3,522,834 up 25.2%
• Loaded Export TEUs – 1,049,588 up 11.6%
• Loaded Import TEUs – 1,679,528 up 27.5%
• Total Containers – 1,959,750 up 25.9%
• Total Breakbulk Tonnage – 147,686 up 84.4%
• Virginia Inland Port Containers – 31,282 up 9.8%
• Total Rail Containers – 642,755 up 27.9%
• Total Truck Containers – 1,239,324 up 24.9%
• Total Barge Containers – 77,651 up 27.7%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs, generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis, and is a significant contributing factor in Virginia being ranked “Best State for Business” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by CNBC.
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Health & Human Resources Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 10, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced John Littel as the next Secretary of Health & Human Resources of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods. Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
John Littel, Secretary of Health & Human Resources
John Littel brings 30 years of public policy experience to the administration. John is a graduate of the University of Scranton and of Catholic University, School of Law. He has served as the President of Magellan of Virginia and Chief External Affairs Officer for Magellan Health.
Prior to joining Magellan, he served as Executive Vice President for External Affairs at Amerigroup Corporation, until that company was acquired by Anthem. While there, he launched the National Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. He then served as an Interim Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Anthem. Previously, he has served at the federal and state government levels, including as the Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia and as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. He serves as chair of the Virginia Health Care Foundation and on the board of The Gloucester Institute, a leadership initiative for young African-Americans.
In 2012, he was appointed to the Board of Visitors of the College of William & Mary and has served as rector and chair of the Executive Committee since 2018. John previously served on the boards of the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, Virginia’s family violence prevention agency, and ForKids, a program for homeless families in Hampton Roads. A former rower, John is active as a licensed referee for US Rowing. He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife Marianne and three adult children.
AG Herring announces 100% participation by localities in opioid settlement positions
RICHMOND (January 10, 2022)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced that 100% of required Virginia localities and stakeholders have now agreed to the $26 billion settlement framework that he and his colleagues negotiated against opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson. Because of this 100% commitment, the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive the maximum amount of money available to state and local governments as quickly as possible. The Commonwealth’s share is expected to be approximately $530 million for state and local governments, though the total would have been significantly reduced and the timeframe extended if even one locality had opted out of the framework. Virginia is one of the first states to secure 100% voluntary participation from local stakeholders, and the majority of the funds will be deposited into the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to fund opioid abuse prevention, education, treatment, and recovery efforts.
“This is really great news for the Commonwealth because it means we’re going to have the most money possible—hundreds of millions of dollars—available as quickly as possible to support substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery. It will, without a doubt, be the biggest investment in treatment and recovery in the history of the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “We know there is a huge need for treatment and recovery services, which is why we worked so hard to secure buy-in from localities, and why we created the Opioid Abatement Authority to handle the Commonwealth’s share of any recovered funds. While no dollar amount will ever bring back the loved ones lost, we’re still going to get every dollar we can from the big pharmaceutical companies that helped create and prolong this crisis because we want them to be held accountable for their actions and we want them to help pay the cost of fixing the problem they created.
“I really appreciate the partnership, hard work, and commitment of our partners in this endeavor, including the local governments, their attorneys, and Senator Pillion and the members of the Opioid Abatement Authority. Because of our shared commitment, we’re going to make a historic investment in the health and well-being of our people.”
“Families in every community from Southwest Virginia to the Eastern Shore and everywhere in between have been impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Senator Todd Pillion, chair of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority Board. “Our Opioid Abatement Authority is an innovative way to ensure that as much money as possible goes to treatment, recovery, and prevention, and I’m proud of the commitments we’ve secured from our local government partners. It is a real testament to the all-hands-on-deck approach that the Commonwealth is bringing to this problem. I appreciate Attorney General Herring’s team for their work in pursuing these cases and for establishing the Authority, and for partnering with us to maximize the resource available to address this crisis.”
In July 2021, Attorney General Herring helped secure a $26 billion settlement from opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The amount available to the Commonwealth and its localities is expected to total approximately $530 million with the majority of the Commonwealth’s share going into the Opioid Abatement Authority created by Attorney General Herring to ensure the money is used to support treatment and prevention.
Under the terms of the settlement, states’ shares were based on the percentage of qualifying localities who agreed to participate in the settlement. Some provisions of the settlement meant that the amount of recoverable money could have been cut by nearly half if only 10% of the localities opted out. After months of hard work, 133 cities and counties, ten towns, eleven schools districts, three hospital authorities, and one sheriff’s office have all agreed to participate, meaning that the Commonwealth will get every dollar available to it, and a significant portion of J&J’s payment will be made in one upfront payment rather than spread over four years.
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Public Safety Secretary & Homeland Security
RICHMOND, VA – On January 10, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier as the next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Sheriff Mosier will play an important role in keeping our communities safe. We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers. Together, we will protect qualified immunity, and on Day One fire the Parole Board. Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in the communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier is a native Virginian with a distinguished career as a law enforcement professional. His career spans over 30 years in local, county, Federal Government, domestic, and international law enforcement. He began as a police dispatcher at the age of 19, and at 21 graduated with Top Overall Achievement as a Patrol Officer.
While in Fauquier County, Bob began as a Deputy Sheriff, and throughout his career served as Commander of Special Operations, Patrol Division, and Criminal Investigations Division. Bob developed and implemented community policing programs, managed security for large public events, and distinguished himself by earning numerous Letters of Commendation, two Unit Citation Awards, a Distinguished Service Award, a Community Service Award, and a Valor Award. In 1996, he was selected by the U.S. Department of State to serve in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the International Police Task Force as a Station Commander, where he represented the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Following that assignment, Bob served with the International Justice Mission, a human rights organization, as Director of Investigations working in Asia, the Middle and Near East, Africa, and Latin America.
Bob later served as a senior representative for a U.S. Department of Defense law enforcement program in which he provided daily oversight of all administrative, logistical, operational, and training requirements for 300 law enforcement professionals. Following that service, Bob became a GS-15 Deputy Senior Executive Police Advisor for the Iraq Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs with the U.S. Department of State, overseeing 150 Senior Police Advisors. Most recently, Bob supported the U.S. Department of Defense as the Senior Associate for Law Enforcement Operations with Obsidian Solutions Group.
Bob Mosier was elected the 60th Sheriff of Fauquier County in November 2015 and took office on January 1, 2016. As Sheriff, he immediately implemented a plan, which paved the way for change, with law enforcement accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. Sheriff Mosier instituted professional change at the Sheriff’s Office, by embracing new technologies for the enforcement of criminal, illegal drug, and gang activities, modern traffic safety concepts, enhancement of school safety, and better partnerships with the community. Sheriff Mosier was appointed by the governor to the Criminal Justice Services Board in 2021 and to the Substance Abuse Services Council in 2020.
Governor Northam announces historic land acquisition for Chickahominy Tribe
On January 10, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Chickahominy Tribe has re-acquired Mamanahunt, a historic site of more than 800 acres in Charles City County that holds deep cultural significance for the tribe.
The tribe has purchased Mamanahunt, a peninsula in the heart of the ancestral lands along the river that bears the tribe’s name, with a one-time, $3.5 million appropriation from Governor Northam’s current budget. The transaction was finalized on December 30, 2021.
“As we strive to tell a fuller and more inclusive story of Virginia, it is important to preserve and protect physical places and spaces that represent the history of all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “This land acquisition exemplifies our Administration’s commitment to the protection of Virginia’s highest value lands, including those of cultural and historical significance. Returning this historically significant parcel of land to the Chickahominy is one way to recognize tribal sovereignty, honor their rich history and ensure that the Tribal Nation has a place where they can continue their sacred traditions and share their stories.”
Chickahominy tribal leaders said they will preserve the natural resources of the waterfront land while pursuing historic and educational outreach opportunities that will generate economic development for the Tribal Nation as well as the local business community.
“This is a repatriation of the historically significant land and rich culture of our people, and pays respect to a history that for too long has been held hostage,” said Chickahominy Chief Stephen R. Adkins. “This gives us a presence back on the river that we came from. We’re coming back.”
“Investing in the preservation of historic and ancestral sites of Tribal Nations is one step toward building a more equitable Commonwealth,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson, the Governor’s liaison with Virginia’s Indian tribes. “I’m proud of the strong relationships we’ve fostered between Virginia and the Tribal Nations located here, and the actions by Governor Northam to addresses injustices of the past.”
The property, which has been used for timber and farming, includes woodlands and cypress swamps and a habitat for waterfowl and deer.
“The Chickahominy, along with Virginia’s other indigenous peoples, were the original stewards of the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings. “Helping to reconnect the tribe with these lands and waters provides additional benefits such as supporting resilient ecosystems and improving water quality in the bay.”
A 1607 map attributed to Captain John Smith labels the town of Mamanahunt in the area. Historians believe the Treaty of 1614 between the Chickahominy and the colonists may have been signed on the peninsula, later known as Peace Hill and Willcox Neck.
In 2019, the Chickahominy Tribe used a state grant to acquire a 105-acre site known as Chickahominy on the Powhatan, along the James River, marking the first time the tribe has owned property on the James or Chickahominy rivers since tribal land was taken from their ancestors in the 1600s. The tribe was federally recognized by Congress in 2018.
Chickahominy leaders said they plan to hold interpretive and cultural events open to the public and offer outdoor recreation opportunities on the sites. “It opens a new era for the tribe to share our history,” Adkins said. “We would like to have a visitor’s center where we can describe the significance of the property and the reality of the Chickahominy people today. Sometimes we are confined to a 17th-century stereotype, and that’s not who we are.”
Last month, Governor Northam proposed a budget that includes $12 million for other federally-recognized Tribal Nations in Virginia to pursue similar opportunities to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance and proposes a $10 million investment in a new Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Preservation Fund to protect important cultural and historic properties.
Full Release
Governor Northam takes action to expand hospital capacity
On January 10, 2022, Governor Northam today took steps to increase Virginia’s hospital capacity and support healthcare workers responding to COVID-19 after a record number of hospitalizations were posted on Friday of last week. He issued a limited 30-day order to expand the number of available hospital beds, increase staffing capacity at hospitals and nursing homes, and allow public health agencies greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited duration is based on modeling that suggests the virus will peak in the next few weeks.
“Health care workers and hospitals are exhausted, and they are again facing increasing numbers of patients, affecting their ability to provide care,” Governor Northam said. “These steps will help ease the strain, giving medical professionals more flexibility to care for people. Ultimately, the best thing everyone can do for our hospitals and their staff is to get vaccinated.”
Virginia has among the nation’s lowest COVID-19 case rates and death rates per capita, and the Commonwealth ranks in the top ten most vaccinated states in the country. But the highly-transmissible omicron variant has increased the number of people turning to the hospital with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of individuals hospitalized have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. In fact, one hospital company reported last week that 97% of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are not vaccinated.
More than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since December 1, 2021. In addition, the winter season is spurring an increasing number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Virginia, impacting hospital capacity. To address this patient increase, Emergency Order Eighty-Four directs the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies.
Healthcare workers across the country are facing severe burnout and exhaustion 22 months into the pandemic. The Governor’s Emergency Order directs a number of actions to boost staff in hospitals and nursing homes. The Order allows providers with an active out-of-state license to practice in Virginia; authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.
In addition, Emergency Order Eighty-Four increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.
Governor Northam encouraged everyone to take easy steps to help:
• It’s a good idea to stay away from people who have not gotten their shots.
• It’s a good idea to wear a mask when you’re around other people, especially if you don’t know whether they have been vaccinated.
• If you have not gotten a booster shot, now is the time to do it. Shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and local health departments all across Virginia.
• If you have children age five and above, now is the time to get them vaccinated. This will make it easier and safer for them to go back to school.
• If you have chosen not to get your shots, you need to wear a mask and practice social distancing—to protect yourself and other people.
The full text of Executive Order Eighty-Four is here.
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Commonwealth Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 7, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced the Honorable Kay Coles James as the next Secretary of the Commonwealth.
“Secretary James will be a true asset to the administration. Our shared vision combined with her tremendous experience will pave the way for a new day in Virginia. Kay has an extensive public service background; she has always been a leader and innovator in the Virginia government. Kay has worked tirelessly as my transition Co-Chair, advising on personnel, policy, and strategic planning. Together we will change the trajectory of the Commonwealth as we deliver on the Day One promises,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
The Honorable Kay Coles James, Secretary of the Commonwealth
The Honorable Kay Coles James was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in her early years in Richmond’s housing projects to a single mother in the segregated South. Secretary James was one of the first children to take part in a historic experiment to desegregate Virginia’s all-white schools and later graduated from Hampton University.
She most recently served as the President of the Heritage Foundation, a prominent think tank in Washington, D.C. Her career in public service began on the school board of Fairfax County, Virginia, and continued to the state board of education. Under presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, she was appointed to the National Commission on Children. She served as associate director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and as assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the George H.W. Bush administration. Under President George W. Bush, she served as the director of the Office of Personnel Management. Kay also served as Secretary of Health under George Allen where she developed Virginia’s landmark welfare reform.
Secretary James has also worked at senior levels in education and the nonprofit world, as the chief operating officer of a national organization for mentoring programs and the dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University. She is the founder of the Gloucester Institute, which offers leadership training to African-American college students, and is currently the Co-Chair of Governor-Elect Youngkin’s Transition.
