Portion of Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County to close for road construction work this summer

County and Town officials gathered with Valley Health staff and administrators Tuesday morning, June 8, to cut the entranceway ribbon to the new Warren Memorial Hospital. And while patients will not begin to be admitted or moved from the current North Shenandoah Avenue hospital location until June 23, the ribbon cutting marking the start of the relocation was a landmark moment in the multi-million dollar, sometimes controversial – most prominently in the absence of a Maternity Unit – modernization of the community hospital.

Below, see Valley Health’s full June 8th press release on the event and its new facility off Leach Run Parkway just south of Warren County Middle School:

‘Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital Dedicates, Celebrates Its New Health-Inspiring Home’ – Staff Preparing for June 23 Hospital Opening

Front Royal, Va., June 8, 2021— Valley Health and community leaders gathered this morning to dedicate the nonprofit health system’s new $100-million Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. The replacement facility will open in two weeks, at 6 a.m. on June 23, at 351 Valley Health Way.

The three-story hospital with adjoining medical building commands a 28-acre developed campus on a slope with stunning views of the Shenandoah Valley, offering a refreshing patient-centered environment for wellness and healing.

“This is an exciting day for Valley Health, but, more importantly, for residents of the Front Royal-Warren County area,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “I commend the Valley Health Board of Trustees for their commitment to invest in this site and this remarkable, technologically-advanced facility, and I thank all who have supported our efforts to reach this point. We look forward to many more years of serving our community by improving health from this inspiring location.”

The facility reflects 21st century priorities on patient privacy, greater patient and family involvement in healthcare, and convenient access to providers and outpatient services. The clean, uplifting design capitalizes on available light and outdoor views and features abundant parking and room to expand on the 150-acre site.

“We are grateful for this extraordinary opportunity to ‘take healthcare to new heights,’ said Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater. “While a new building and state-of-the-art equipment alone cannot guarantee excellent healthcare, I’m confident the form and function of this beautiful, calming space will support our phenomenal team and maximize outcomes and healing for all who come here for care.”

The new hospital has 36 private inpatient rooms, each with a view, accommodations for a visitor, and bathroom with wheelchair-accessible shower. For more acutely ill patients, 12 Critical Care Step-down rooms will accommodate staff and equipment to monitor and support care. A well-equipped inpatient rehab gym will help expedite recovery through physical and occupational therapy.

The 18-bed Emergency Department is larger and more welcoming for EMS crews and waiting families. It has a decontamination area, two trauma rooms with space for equipment and multiple staff, rooms equipped for bariatric and behavioral health patients, a dedicated imaging suite, and adjoining 5-bed Clinical Decision Unit. A helipad expedites Medevac support for rapid emergency care.

Surgical Services boasts three spacious operating suites, two endoscopy rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab, larger pre- and post-op patient staging areas, and a dedicated family waiting room with a view.

All of the new hospital’s clinical support services – from the laboratory to cardiopulmonary rehabilitation to medical imaging — have space and equipment to better support patients and staff, improve efficiency and quality, and provide needed diagnostic and rehab services locally.

Robert Meltvedt, MD, WMH Vice President of Medical Affairs, has practiced general surgery in the community for 24 years and expressed the anticipation shared by many of his colleagues: “With beauty and light and a healing environment we welcome our new home to bring the best and latest innovations in health care to Warren County,” Dr. Meltvedt said.

“Wired” for Efficiency, Safety, Patient Experience

The new hospital incorporates technologies that support quality care, safety and efficiency, from an interdepartmental pneumatic tube network that delivers medications, specimens and documents, to a patient call system that alerts the appropriate team member’s portable phone. A new monitoring system sends a screen shot of patient vitals and key data to the nurse’s phone. And MyChart Bedside offers hospitalized patients access to a tablet and smart TV to facilitate sending and receiving messages with the care team, accessing test results and education materials, choosing meals, streaming favorite shows, playing games or listening to music.

Primary and Specialty Care Providers Next Door

The new Medical Building adjoining the hospital will be home to more than 50 healthcare providers, offering patients and providers convenient access to hospital services. Front Royal Family Practice will relocate to Level Three of the new building on June 25. Orthopedic staff will relocate June 26, and other Multispecialty Clinic providers — cardiology general surgery, pulmonary medicine, urology and vascular surgery – will occupy Level Two on July 16.

New Services

A new Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Department has certified staff and specialized equipment to help patients increase strength and mobility after surgery or injury, athletes gain a competitive edge, and anyone wanting to build stamina and improve conditioning, including “tactical athletes” needing conditioning for jobs in construction, firefighting, law enforcement or the military.

Valley Pharmacy has opened a retail location at the new hospital, located off the main lobby on Level 2. A “Meds-to-Beds” program offers the convenience of direct delivery of medications (and education) to patient’s hospital room before discharge. Staff and community members will also have access to the full-service pharmacy, over-the-counter medications and other products on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community Support

In addition to facilities and services to treat illness, injury and disease, the new hospital campus is intended to be a source of community health and wellness. Through the philanthropy of local residents Fred and Christine Andreae, a 2.5-mile hiking trail was created behind the hospital, offering a recreational destination with a view for patients, family members, staff members, and the community. The trail is suitable for all ages and ability levels, with an average grade of 7-8%, rest areas, and lower and upper overlooks of Front Royal, the Skyline Drive, and Signal Knob. Another ¼-mile spur connects to the neighboring Warren County Middle School.

More than 150 donors have helped raise nearly $2.5 million to support features such as new beds ergonomically designed to increase comfort and safety, and MyChart Bedside, an innovation that will help patients and families stay informed.

Warren Memorial Hospital invites the community to tour the new facility at an open house on Saturday, June 12, between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Please reserve a tour time at valleyhealthlink.com/newwmh. Face coverings and social distancing will be required inside the building.

Warren Memorial Hospital’s Lynn Care Center, home to 120 long-term care residents and skilled nursing patients, will continue operating at 1000 North Shenandoah Avenue after the hospital relocates to the new campus. Valley Health is studying options for the vacated hospital, considering community needs and site feasibility.

About Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital

Since 1951, Warren Memorial Hospital has served residents of Front Royal, Warren, and adjacent counties. In 1993, Warren Memorial affiliated with Valley Health System, a nonprofit network that has grown to include six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. Valley Health serves a rural population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. valleyhealthlink.com