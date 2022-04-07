State News
Port’s volume up nearly 13%; March sees growth in import loads, progress on projects
The Port of Virginia’s® cargo operations remained fluid in March having handled more than 314,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), nearly 47 percent of which were loaded imports.
“In terms of overall volume, this March ranks as the fourth most productive month in our history,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are processing heavy volumes and doing so with fluidity, which continues to draw interest from ocean carriers and cargo owners. This means we are keeping our focus on those operational issues that drive efficiency and meeting the needs of all port users.”
March’s volume was nearly 13 percent ahead of March 2021, which is an increase of more than 35,000 TEUs. Additionally, March’s volumes were ahead of both January and February [2022], which were 262,000 and 297,000 TEUs, respectively.
“We recently expanded our operating hours and are constantly adjusting the operation to ensure efficiency, access to cargo, and service delivery,” Edwards said. “The professionalism and dedication of everybody working at The Port of Virginia are evident in our productivity and overall flexibility. The entire port team and our labor partners are performing at a very high level.”
Edwards said the port’s berth efficiency will increase with the addition of two new ship-to-shore cranes that were delivered in late March to Norfolk International Terminals’ (NIT). The new cranes will go into service at NIT’s South Berth in late May and give the port 30 ship-to-shore cranes capable of handling ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs): Virginia International Gateway has 12 cranes, NIT North has six and NIT South will have 12.
“Combine this new equipment and the expansion of NIT’s Central Rail Yard and its North Berth with our effort to create the only port on the US East Coast with channels deep enough and wide enough to handle two-way movement ULCVs and we have the necessary foundational components to drive cargo growth here for decades to come,” Edwards said. “It also means that, in parallel, we’ll be able to provide an even higher level of efficiency, service, and care to all of our users.”
Work on NIT’s Central Rail Yard is in its early stage; the work to dredge the Norfolk Harbor and commercial channels to at least 55 feet deep and widen them in certain areas just received the final portion of federal funding, and the preliminary design work on the North Berth at NIT is underway.
The combined cost of the projects is more than $1 billion; completion dates for the projects are late 2023, late 2024, and late 2025, respectively.
• To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp, and truck gates, click here.
March Cargo Snapshot (2022 vs. 2021)
• Total TEUs – 314,698, up 12.6%
• Loaded Export TEUs – 95,803, up 1%
• Loaded Import TEUs – 148,932, up 14.5%
• Total Containers – 173,746, up 11.9%
• Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,157, down 25.4%
• Breakbulk Tonnage – 22,903, up 148.5%
• Total Rail Containers – 53,599, unchanged
• Total Truck Containers – 112,123, up 16.4%
• Total Barge Containers – 8,024, 43.8%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create nearly 437,000 jobs, and generates more than $100 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. The port is a significant contributing factor in Virginia winning CNBC’s annual “Best State for Business” award in 2021.
State News
High school students inspire bill to add blood type to license
Fairfax County high school students spearheaded a bill that will allow Virginia residents to indicate blood type on their license.
Sen. George L. Barker, D-Fairfax, introduced Senate Bill 345 during the regular General Assembly session. The Senate and House approved the bill, which will take effect in July 2023.
Residents will be able to indicate blood type on their license or identification cards to help emergency medical service agencies provide emergency medical support.
“I don’t think this will be something that would be used very widely, but it has been used sometimes and in other states,” Barker said.
Barker has worked with Centreville High School government students every year since he took office in 2008, he said. Each year students research necessary legislation. They look at passed legislation and what other states have done. Students present about eight bills for consideration for the General Assembly each session, according to Barker.
Jay O’Brien, the previous senator of Barker’s district, also worked on the legislative program with the students. There are common elements to the bills that students have introduced, Barker said. Most proposed bills pertained to transportation or bills similar to SB 345. Students in the same program proposed SB 418, requiring 911 services to receive and process text messages for emergency assistance. The legislation went into effect in 2018.
“What I’m looking for in these situations is what can really make a difference in somebody’s life,” Barker said. “In this particular case, this [SB 345] might help save somebody’s life.”
Applicants who wish to participate will have the option to state their blood type when applying or renewing their driver’s license or identification card.
The Senate passed SB 345 unanimously, but the bill faced scrutiny once it reached the House. Most hesitation has been due to liability reasons, Barker said. He worked with the Department of Motor Vehicles to address those concerns.
The DMV is not responsible for verifying participants’ blood type and is not liable for the accuracy of data the cardholder provides, according to the bill’s impact statement.
Craig Evans is the executive director of the Northern Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council, a nonprofit that seeks to improve emergency medical care in Northern Virginia.
“The effects of getting the wrong blood is catastrophic,” Evans said.
The new bill won’t have much impact on health care workers, Evans said.
Inova Health System, Inova Trauma and Blood Donor Services, and the Northern Virginia EMS Council previously worked together with Fairfax and Loudoun counties fire departments to create a blood distribution program, according to Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System.
Field Available Component Transfusion Response, or FACT*R, is an initiative that allows emergency responders to transport life-saving resources like blood to the field for transfusions, which increases the chances of keeping the patient alive. FACT*R was created in 2017 after the death of Erin Kaplan as a result of a crash. She was traveling with her mother and three children, who survived due to the blood transfusions at the scene.
Eligible ambulances and medical vehicles can transport universal blood that can be used in transfusions for any blood type, according to Evans.
“Looking at the driver’s license again and saying somebody’s AB negative doesn’t mean we’re going to believe that; we’re not going to take that risk,” Evans said. “That’s not a decision point where it’s safe to give them AB negative blood.”
Similar initiatives have been implemented in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Driver Services asks if drivers want to indicate their blood type when applying for a new or renewed driver’s license or identification card.
The estimated cost for the program is just under $72,00 and will require 970 staff hours for DMV employees, according to the bill’s impact statement. The total cost to display blood would cost DMV about $136,000.
The cardholder can request to remove the blood type indication and have the license reissued, with applicable fees, if they later change their mind.
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than seven million Virginians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
On April 7, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that more than seven million Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched the state’s vaccination campaign in late December 2020. VDH reached this vaccination milestone as we celebrate National Public Health Week.
That figure of 7,000,752 represents 81.5% of Virginia’s total population of 8,590,563 people and 92.4% of the adult population of 6,724,143 Virginians 18 years of age and older. Of those, 2,938,260 Virginians have received their recommended booster or third dose of vaccine.
“Over seven million Virginians have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, an incredible milestone in our path towards normalcy and demonstrates that Virginia is leading in the fight against COVID-19, once again. I will continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, as it’s the best method to prevent serious illness from the virus,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “While I’ve been a strong advocate of getting the vaccine and boosters, I will not mandate it. I’m pleased that over 80% of Virginians have made an individual decision to get the vaccine.”
“As we celebrate Public Health week in Virginia, it’s important to not just recognize the commitment of our public health workers, but also to acknowledge that public health must be a community-wide focus. COVID-19 made that very clear and today’s vaccine achievement is the result of collaboration among public health and other healthcare workers, community groups, pastors and many others. As we look forward to tackling other health and wellness challenges, those partnerships will be the driver of success.” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel.
“This represents yet another victory in our fight against COVID-19. By allowing for extensive protection against hospitalization and death from the virus, this achievement paves the way for the continued return of our daily lives to normalcy. We could not have reached this milestone without the combined efforts of VDH employees, healthcare workers, and a host of community volunteers that continue to make vaccination against COVID-19 readily available,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “As we recognize this week as National Public Health Week, our vaccination efforts illustrate the power of public health and community partnerships to make a difference and save lives.”
“Reaching the point of having seven million Virginians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is a huge accomplishment,” said State Vaccination Coordinator Christy Gray, MPH, who’s also the director of the Division of Immunization in VDH’s Office of Epidemiology. “We couldn’t have done it without the hard work of the more than 3,500 VDH employees and of our partners across the state: pharmacies, physicians’ offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and numerous community partners helping to take the vaccination message to the public. Our vaccination campaign is a triumph of the entire community against this virus.”
On December 15, 2020, Sentara Healthcare employee Yolanda Dumas in Hampton Roads became the first Virginian to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave its approval to the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) administration of the mRNA vaccine. At the beginning of the vaccination campaign, frontline healthcare personnel and people living in long-term care facilities were prioritized for vaccination.
In phased rollouts, other groups of individuals became eligible for vaccination in early 2021: persons ages 65 years and older; persons 16-64 years old with certain underlying conditions; frontline essential workers such as police, fire, and emergency medical personnel, teachers, and grocery and manufacturing workers; and other workers in sectors essential to the functioning of society.
VDH has employed a number of different strategies to reach people in its vaccination campaign including:
- Vaccinate Virginia: A statewide call center (877-VAX-IN-VA) and website (Vaccinate.Virginia.gov) were established for Virginians to register for notification of vaccination appointments. Public awareness campaigns have been conducted across media platforms, including print, broadcast, and digital.
- Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs): The state set up large-scale vaccination centers across Virginia that administered hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses.
- Community Partnerships: Local health districts across the commonwealth developed partnerships with organizations throughout their coverage areas to get vaccines to hard-to-reach, vulnerable populations through mobile clinics, vaccination events at churches and community centers, and, in some cases, taking vaccination directly to homebound individuals.
Pharmacies, both those participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and partnered with local health districts, have delivered more than seven million vaccine doses to Virginians, out of the more than 15 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered thus far in Virginia. Local health departments have administered more than 2.6 million doses, followed by medical practices (1.9 million), other community health providers (1.7 million), and hospitals (1.35 million).
VDH’s vaccination campaign continues today with hyper-targeted outreach to unvaccinated Virginians in rural areas of the state, persons hesitant to be vaccinated, and persons in need of boosters to be up to date on their vaccinations.
To find a free vaccine or booster near you, visit Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs Executive Order recognizing the value of recycling and waste reduction
Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed Executive Order #17, which promotes recycling, reducing waste, and encourages the creation and relocation of clean technology companies that are involved in recycling-related issues to Virginia. The order calls on food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels, and banquet facilities to identify appropriate strategies to reduce food waste. The Executive Order repeals Governor Northam’s Executive Order #77, removing the burdensome restriction on single-use plastic at state agencies, colleges, and universities. The order also directs State Parks to examine ways to create more recycling opportunities.
“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy. The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We need to bridge that disconnect to better conserve our natural resources, reduce waste that goes out to landfills and promote new clean energy jobs here in Virginia. We should be focusing our resources and energy on providing a cleaner supply of recyclable materials.”
Read the full text of Executive Order Number Seventeen here.
State News
Loudoun County gas station to pay thousands of dollars after gasoline price gouging settlement
The Office of Attorney General Miyares has secured thousands of dollars for Virginians through a settlement with Lovettsville-based Wheeler & Wheeler Inc. d/b/a West End Motors for alleged significant price increases on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021, in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline supplies gas to many East Coast states.
“Virginia law protects consumers from businesses increasing prices on necessary goods and services during a time of crisis,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I am pleased that my office reached an agreement that will make restitution dollars available for affected consumers. The Consumer Protection Section at the Office of the Attorney General will continue to fight for consumer rights and investigate complaints of alleged price gouging during states of emergency in the Commonwealth.”
Attorney General Miyares’s Complaint alleges that, during the period from May 11 to 14, 2021, West End Motors significantly raised the prices of all three grades of gasoline. On those days, the gas station charged average prices of as much as $3.51 for regular unleaded gasoline, $3.799 for plus (midgrade) gasoline, and $3.999 for premium gasoline. Those highest levels represented, respectively, 23.78%, 20.58%, and 22.22% increases over what the gas station was charging during the ten days immediately preceding the declaration of the state of emergency. Because those prices are averages, the Attorney General alleged that the prices charged may have climbed even higher during that period. The Attorney General further alleged that the increases were not attributable to additional costs incurred by the business in connection with the sale of the gasoline. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, West End Motors agrees to stop any further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $6,567.53 in restitution for affected consumers and will pay the Commonwealth $1,250 in civil penalties and $1,250 in attorneys’ fees. Consumers should file complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to receive consideration for reimbursement if they purchased gasoline on May 11, 12, or 14.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging during a declared state of emergency, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it by mail, by fax, or in person. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Miyares’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
o By phone: (800) 552-9963
o By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
o Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
State News
Virginia partnering with 15 East Coast states for annual “I-95 Drive to Save Lives”
Virginia will be among 15 states, from Maine to Florida, to once again participate in a two-day “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative along the entire Interstate 95 corridor. On Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, 2022, Virginia State Police will be dedicating additional patrol resources to I-95 traffic safety enforcement. Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers along Virginia’s entire 178 miles of I-95, from the border of North Carolina to Maryland. This year’s initiative also coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police. “This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring. Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”
The “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety and enforcement campaign includes the Florida Highway Patrol, North Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Georgia Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, New York State Police, Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, New Hampshire State Police, Massachusetts State Police and Maine State Police.
In 2021, Virginia experienced 5,350 traffic crashes along I-95, which include everything from a minor fender-bender to the loss of life.
In addition to complying with traffic laws, drivers are reminded that as of January 1, 2021, it became illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving motor vehicle on Virginia highways.
With increased patrols, State Police also remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin donates first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that he will donate his first-quarter salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, an organization dedicated to helping law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents in the line of duty or in their personal lives.
During his 2021 campaign, the Governor pledged to donate his gubernatorial salary. Today, he announced the donation of $43,750 at VALEAP’s Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisonburg, Va.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents. This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”
