Positive Vibes from the Valley welcomes Beth Medved Waller
Occupational wellness is an important part of overall health. For some, that means achieving a work-life balance. For others, it means engaging in meaningful work. In this podcast of Positive Vibes from the Valley, host Gabriel of Northwestern Prevention Collaborative sits down with Beth Medved Waller to discuss her journey towards occupational wellness and the lessons she has learned along the way.
Beth is a realtor from Front Royal, Virginia, who has been recognized regionally and nationally with sales awards, ranking as #1 Realtor in Warren County for over a decade. Positive Vibes from the Valley is a podcast focusing on the eight dimensions of wellness, presented by Northwestern Prevention Collaborative. Learn more at https://nwprevention.org.
The Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley hosting blood drive
All are invited to the Rotary Club of the Shenandoah Valley (The Area ONE|ders) blood drive on Wednesday, August 17th, from 1pm-6:30pm, at the Front Royal United Methodist Church (1 W. Main St. Front Royal), to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Go to www.redcrossblood.org for more info–appointments are required.
If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass®. The process is simple, just 4 steps – and takes about 10 to 15 minutes (must be done on the day of donation). Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you. ONE PINT OF BLOOD CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES! Thanks to all of the loyal regular donors, and welcome to future donors who would like to become regulars on this drive series that runs approximately every 56ish days!
Have you ever considered donating an impactful POWER RED donation (which can be done every 4 months)? There are slots available at all area drives, including this one! Learn more here.
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP TO SAVE TIME!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! To learn more about service through Rotary, please visit www.rotary.org or email our club directly at theAreaOneders@gmail.com.
Help replenish the blood supply after holiday weekend
All are invited to the next Front Royal Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 6th, from 8am-1pm, at the Front Royal Fire Hall (221 N. Commerce Ave) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Please visit redcrossblood.org for more info and to register (appointments are required).
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass® (if you choose to, please note that it must be completed on the same day as your donation). The process is simple – just 4 steps, and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions, and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you.
- One pint of blood can save up to 3 lives!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
Community Blood Drive to be held this Wednesday, March 3rd
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The Front Royal Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, and all eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation of the GIFT OF LIFE! Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
- Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department (221 N Commerce Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Wednesday, 3/3/2021, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Complimentary Screening for COVID Antibodies for all Blood Donors
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. redcrossblood.org/donate-blood.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes (and people) that matter. WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and many are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her many local or international projects, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Santa Claus is coming to Town, Warren County!
Warren County Parks and Recreation is going above and beyond to bring Christmas joy to local families. Festivities are plentiful and underway now—watch this video to learn more and spread holiday cheer by spreading the word about the fun (and safe) activities (at home, virtual and in-person) happening this month courtesy of Warren Co. Parks and Recreation!
Here are some more Winter-Holiday programs from Parks & Recs:
Merry & Bright Holiday Themed Activity Box
Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County 4-H have created the “Merry & Bright” holiday-themed activity box! Each box will include supplies, ingredients, and instructions for several holiday-themed, activities, crafts, and some sweet treats.
The box is free and limited to the first 50 registrants. Limit one (1) per household and registrant must be under the age of 13 years old. For more information, contact the Warren County Community Center by phone at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net. Registrations will be accepted from December 14, 2020, through December 16, 2020, by visiting parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Pick up information will be available after registration has ended. Contactless curbside pickup will be available.
Pictures with Santa
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the North Pole’s jolliest elf, Santa! We have put together a brunch box for you to enjoy. The box contains seasonal crafts and delicious treats. Photos with Santa will be taken and printed on-site.
Pictures with Santa are for children under 10 years old and must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for the pictures with Santa event is $10.00 per person. The event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended. Only 25 people will be allowed in the building at a time.
Pictures with Santa will be on held Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Letters to Santa
Did you know that Warren County Parks and Recreation has a great relationship with Santa Claus? He will be stopping by the Warren County Community Center on December 13, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm to take pictures with you. This year Santa asked if we could help get letters from kids to him, so he could respond back to them before Christmas. Of course, we said that we are happy to help!
Visit our website for information on how to properly send your letter to Santa: parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Letters to Santa will be accepted from December 7, 2020, through December 16, 2020, and letters are for children 10 years of age and younger. Letters must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Gingerbread House Contest
Join Warren County Parks and Recreation for a Gingerbread House Building Contest! Show off your gingerbread house construction skills & artistry. The winner will receive a $25.00 gift card to Walmart.
The contest will run December 14, 2020 – December 23, 2020, and the winner will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on December 28, 2020. Registration opens December 7, 2020. The first 25 to register for the contest will receive a free gingerbread house kit. Kits will be available for pickup on December 11, 2020.
Please post photos of your gingerbread house on our Facebook page at Warren County Parks and Recreation.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Santa needs your help! His elves went to play in the park and have lost their way back to Santa’s Workshop. The elves are lost somewhere in Gertrude Miller and Lions Park; we have a map that may help you locate them. Each elf represents a letter, and once you find all the elves, you can help us unscramble our Christmas message.
Once you have the message, please submit to twalker@warrencountyva.net. If you submit the correct phrase, you will be entered into our Christmas Scavenger Hunt drawing for several prizes.
The scavenger hunt will be open from December 7, 2020, through December 18, 2020, and this activity is for children 13 years of age and younger. Messages must be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020. Winners will be announced live via Facebook on Monday, December 21, 2020.
These programs are eligible for online registration, visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net
Additional registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
A “COVID Christmas” message from Santa
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The holiday season has officially arrived and this Christmas, young and old alike will be wishing for a COVID-Free 2021! Share this video with your young friends to reassure them that, though life is not as jolly as we’d like it to be, Christmas is NOT cancelled! Watch as Santa explains the importance of staying safe and being kind. To learn more about Santa Gary (along with Mrs. Claus), visit Facebook.com/northpolegary or email sanra@northpolegary.com. The Sleigh phone is rung at 703.304.2769.
Here’s an important message directly from Santa:
“Hi boys and girls, I believe some of you are worried that I might not make it to your homes this Christmas Eve due to the COVID virus. Please don’t worry. I have clearance from every country and myself and all my Reindeer are all fit and well.
Due to all the restrictions in the workplace, some of my elves have not been able to help in my workshop, also we cannot get all of the materials to produce all of the toys you have asked for. We are working as hard as we can, but some toys will not be ready.
If you do not get everything you asked for it is not because you have not been very good, in fact, you have all behaved so well during these tough times. It is because unfortunately, I can not have them by Christmas, some of you may get what you asked for, but if your sister, brother, or friend does not please be kind to them as I know they will be disappointed.
Everyone will get presents and if it’s not exactly what you asked for, I hope you understand.
So stay safe, keep up the good work and I will see you all on Christmas Eve (but you will be asleep so you won’t see me!) Tell your grown-ups to share with their friends so everyone knows I will be at their home for Christmas.”
Love and best wishes,
Checked Twice
Santa Gary
Northpole
“Wreaths Across America Day” will be celebrated December 19th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — For several years, Troop 4 has participated in the national day of remembering the fallen and honoring those who serve, and as an effort to teach children the value of freedom. This year, Troop 4 will again partner with WAA to honor our Veterans. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, and guests are asked to wear masks. “It may slow us down, but it will not stop us,” said Jim Naccash, Scoutmaster for Troop 4. “Despite the Pandemic, we continue to operate to serve our community.” Click the video below to see the video about last year’s touching event:
Donations are accepted all year to recognize each military grave in the cemetery, and WHAT MATTERS is making a “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge. Beth will match the next 10 wreaths sponsored in memory of those who have served. Wreaths are only $15 each, so please sponsor 2 or more, if you can. Also, check out the fantastic gift-giving ideas on their website (including ways to donate in memory/ honor of a loved one and to pair a donation with a purchase of a fresh wreath delivered to your door).
To support log onto wreathsacrossamerica.org. If you’d like to participate in the “Next 10 Wreaths” challenge, email hitek007@hotmail.com after placing your order and your donation will be matched as explained above.
Visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more details about this touching event that flocked more than 1,200 cemeteries with wreaths for the holiday season and to sponsor a wreath for Prospect Hill Cemetery.
To purchase: Cash or checks made out to Troop 4 or wreaths may be sponsored via credit card online here. Or visit the national site, Wreathsacrossamerica.org click on “search for groups.” Type in Boy Scouts of America Troop 4 (VA0443P)” and select “sponsor.”
From Wreaths Across America: “Wreaths Across America’s mission touches the lives of thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country through fundraising for wreath sponsorships. These groups help us ensure that we reach our goal to place a wreath on each hero’s grave. We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 1,600 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”
Due to recent COVID-19 regulations, there will be limited capacity at the opening ceremony tent. Volunteers are welcome to watch the event from the cemetery property in their cars AND we ALL can join the live streaming of the event on Social Media. (details will be posted here before the event.)
Volunteers are still invited to join the group in laying wreaths on the graves of our veterans in small groups after the ceremony. Directions will be provided at the event. Thanks in advance for joining together to honor the memory of veterans in our community!
