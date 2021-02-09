Local News
Potential winter weather event that could impact our area tomorrow through this Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for our area. Our local Emergency Coordinator, Rick Farrell advises caution ahead.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING:
- WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.
- WHERE: Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia.
- WHEN: From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
- IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Additional snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Here is the current forecast:
This Afternoon
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light north wind.
Wednesday
A chance of snow after 1pm. Patchy fog after 4pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Snow. Patchy fog. Low around 27. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday
Snow. Patchy fog before 1pm. High near 30. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night
Snow. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday
Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of freezing rain before 2pm, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A chance of freezing rain before 4am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 4am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Virginia legislators kill special education bill
Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19.
House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022. Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“While other students might have more time to make up whatever was lost because of COVID-19, the kids that were going to age out this year will never get that chance,” said Del. Robert Bell, R-Charlottesville.
Virginia students with disabilities age out of the school system at 22 years old, according to the VDOE. Those 22 and older are dependent on the bill if they want to attend another year of high school.
Each student with disabilities in Virginia develops an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, throughout their education. The VDOE provides tips for helping parents and teachers navigate a student’s IEP amid virtual learning. Tips include practicing communication skills, hands-on, non-digital activities, and documenting progress for a teacher’s review.
Special education students have had a difficult time thriving in the virtual learning environment, Bell said during the bill’s subcommittee meeting. He said the final year of school is crucial to prepare special needs students for post-high school life.
“It is heartbreaking to think what those kids are going to have to do to manage,” Bell said.
The legislation didn’t make it past crossover day when bills must pass the chamber in which they originated.
“The bill is simple,” Bell told legislators during the bill’s hearing. “It’s not easy, but it’s simple.”
Bell said he introduced the measure because he has a personal attachment to special education. His 18-year-old son attends the Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville.
Bell said he wants the change to be made, whether through this legislation or another method.
“If for some reason it’s easier or better to do it, just through the budget that’s fine too,” Bell said.
Bell said he was not surprised the bill didn’t pass because of how much money it would cost to implement. The bill’s passage would require an additional 1,000 students to be served, which would cost $5 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the legislation’s impact statement.
Bell introduced an amendment to the state budget that adds $5 million to public education. The money would provide free public education as deemed by the Individuals with Disabilities Act. The proposed budget for state education assistance in 2022 is $7.8 billion.
“I’m hopeful that they will see this as a priority,” Bell said.
The bill passed out of committee, but it died in appropriations.
There are almost 168,000 students with disabilities currently enrolled in Virginia public schools, according to the VDOE. In the 2019-2020 school year, 84 students with disabilities were over the age of 22, according to the VDOE. A total of $12,111 is spent per public school student each year, VDOE stated on its website.
Renesha Parks, director of exceptional education at Richmond Public Schools, said HB 2277 has pros and cons.
“I do feel that because of their age, they probably should be with age-appropriate peers,” Parks said.
Park said students would benefit from working with community partners instead of continuing in high school. The success of these students depends on public schools connecting them with resources as they enter adulthood, she said.
RPS works with Resources for Independent Living, the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Virginia Commonwealth University Autism Center for Excellence, the VCU Center on Transition Innovation, and SOAR365, Parks said. The organizations offer a variety of services, including working with adults to set up plans for higher education, job training, employment, and independent living.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Two sentenced in connection to Maryland-to-Virginia heroin pipeline that resulted in fatal overdose
Two of the five defendants charged as part of a conspiracy that trafficked heroin from Maryland to Virginia leading to at least one fatal and one non-fatal overdose were sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division announced.
On February 8, 2021, in District Court, Norma Lynda Kidwell, 56, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Craig Allen Kidwell, 54, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
“The Kidwells preyed on vulnerable victims and destroyed numerous lives, perpetuating the scourge of heroin and fentanyl in our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “My office is extremely grateful for the hard work and persistence of the DEA, the Virginia State Police, and our numerous local law-enforcement partners, who worked together to bring the Kidwells to justice.”
“The overdose crisis we are seeing is destroying families across our area. And it is the heroin and fentanyl traffickers such as these who are fueling this epidemic,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “This case demonstrates our commitment to find and cut off the pipeline of deadly drugs fueling this epidemic and the productive partnerships we’ve built with our area law enforcement partners to tackle this crisis head-on.”
The Kidwells, both of Mount Jackson, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute acetylfentanyl and fentanyl and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing heroin and acetylfentanyl which resulted in serious bodily injury and death.
According to court documents, beginning around June 2017, a Maryland-based drug-trafficking network began selling controlled substances to Virginia-based drug traffickers, who, in turn, transported those drugs to Shenandoah County for redistribution.
Defendants Craig Kidwell and his wife Norma Kidwell repeatedly traveled from their home in Shenandoah County to Maryland to obtain heroin from the Maryland-based drug-trafficking organization. At times, the heroin that Craig Kidwell and Norma Kidwell obtained from their Maryland-based source had been mixed with other drugs, such as fentanyl and acetylfentanyl.
After obtaining heroin, Craig and Norma Kidwell transported the drugs back to Shenandoah County where the drugs were redistributed to others. As a direct result of the defendants’ drug distribution activities, two overdoses occurred, one of which resulted in the death of victim J.H.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodstock Police Department with the assistance of the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Assistant United States Attorneys Jeb Terrien and Christopher Kavanaugh are prosecuting the case for the United States.
Lord Fairfax Health District begins second round of no-cost COVID vaccine to the older generation
The Lord Fairfax Health District headed by Dr. Colin Greene continued to lead the charge in delivering second COVID-19 vaccinations, including today – Monday, February 8 – at the Frederick County/Winchester Health Department in Winchester.
The Northern Shenandoah-based Health District also was first out of the gate in the area and perhaps the Commonwealth with a first-come, first-serve clinic at Boyce January 11 for “over 75s” which delivered 915 first-dose Moderna shots at the small town’s fire department’s social hall to those who lined up in 36-degree weather in the fire department parking lot for some five or more hours. Reporting for the Royal Examiner, I joined the queue at 8:20 a.m. I was the 415th person in line to receive the jab in my left arm in the much warmer adjoining social center at 12:15 p.m. – And another 500 seniors were behind me! According to Census figures, Boyce’s population is about 600.
Dr. Greene promised a smoother passage on Monday morning for my follow-up Moderna vaccine shot. And it was. I arrived a half hour early, found a handy parking space, and would have been first in line if I’d not politely held the door for an elderly couple to enter ahead of me (Editor’s note: Barr, a perhaps overly polite Brit, will be 88 next month!).
Regardless, having over the years developed a talent for writing, I was first to hand in my completed form, and first in Heidi Windham’s office where I rolled up my sleeve for my second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Afterward, she warned, I “might” get a reaction (I did not, the first time around) but she said, “to give it 24 hours and you’ll be okay.” Heidi, a five-year employee of the health department, said she was one of “eight or nine” colleagues giving shots that day between 8 a.m. and noon, along with similar activities at clinics in Dr. Greene’s jurisdiction.
Returning to my Front Royal home, I was greeted by a glaring Washington Post front page headline declaring: ” Confusion mars vaccine rollout in D.C. Region” – and even Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam, himself a physician, was apologizing, blaming “bad information and changing directives from the federal government” for his state’s earlier shortcomings.
“There should have been a plan… along with funding to hire and train staff starting from last summer,” the Post quoted Donald Milton, the University of Maryland’s public health professor, as saying on behalf of all the nation’s health jurisdictions.
Virginia’s Governor Northam only learned on January 12 that the Trump White House would release its stockpile of reserved doses that state governors should begin vaccinating anyone over 65. More problems appeared, however, when lack of a reported stockpile emerged.
Eventually, our state began administering 30,000 first-time shots a day in one of its smallest townships – Boyce – among its leaders.
And so to February 8, where Dr. Greene’s Frederick/Winchester Health Department was again among those providing timely follow-up shots, the second round scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.
(Editor’s note 2 – After having made his first-shot trip to Boyce to get an early jump on vaccine availability in the LFHD, Mr. Barr was directed to Winchester for his second Moderna dose, at least in part because Warren County distribution is of the Pfizer vaccine due to local provider Valley Health’s ability to store the Pfizer variety at the required ultra-low temperatures.)
Virginia lawmakers advance bills eliminating mandatory minimums
Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly advanced criminal justice reform measures that would eliminate mandatory minimums in favor of allowing judges more sentencing discretion.
Senate Bill 1443, introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, narrowly passed Friday on a 21-17 vote.
The bill proposes to eliminate mandatory minimum prison sentences in Virginia for various crimes, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter, child pornography, and violating a protective order for abuse victims. The legislation does not include Class 1 felonies such as willful and deliberate murder.
Lawmakers in support of the bill emphasized that judges should be trusted to deliver the appropriate sentences without utilizing a sentencing policy that they say has been abused. Critics said the bill dismantled the criminal justice policies in place after years of deliberation.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said during the bill’s committee hearing last month that mandatory minimum charges have proliferated like “crazy” during his two decades as an attorney, especially for DUIs.
“People pay a lot of money to stay out of jail,” Surovell said.
He added that mandatory minimums force people who have legitimate defenses to plead guilty because the consequences of losing are too great. Surovell also said juries aren’t informed of mandatory minimums before they issue sentencing recommendations.
Under the Senate bill, crimes such as DUI charges or illegal gun possession by a felon also would have mandatory minimums removed.
The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, or WRAP, worries that the bill lessens penalties for egregious drunk drivers. The current bill eliminates mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders and those with high blood alcohol concentration. The organization requested the bill be amended, but it was not.
“I don’t know if people really recognize the disproportionate carnage that these two types of drunk drivers are responsible for, both in Virginia and nationally,” WRAP CEO Kurt Erickson said in an interview. He said those examples “are not the standard DUI offenses.”
Mothers Against Drunk Driving is also opposed to the bill. The organization said shorter sentences won’t adequately punish drunk drivers for their actions.
Tinsae Gabriel, deputy policy director for Families Against Mandatory Minimums, said criminologists have long made it clear that it is the certainty of being caught and punished quickly and not the severity of the mandatory sentence that deters crime.
“I also want to emphasize that repealing mandatory sentences does not mean people go without accountability,” she said. “What it means is that judges who are selected by the General Assembly and who are informed by guidelines would be able to consider all relevant facts and circumstances about a case before they impose an appropriate sentence, instead of a ‘one size fits all’ punishment.”
The Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance’s policy director Jonathan Yglesias echoed similar support. Yglesias said mandatory minimums provide “little real safety for victims or true accountability for offenders.”
Yglesias said he thinks the bill is timely also, given that domestic and sexual violence cases have occurred “far more often” since the pandemic. Erickson said, however, that Virginia’s drunk driving fatalities also rose from 249 to 253 last year, even with fewer people on the roads.
The Senate bill directs the secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to create a workgroup composed of lawyers, correction officials, and other stakeholders to study the feasibility of resentencing persons who previously received a mandatory minimum sentence. The report is due in November.
The House advanced its version Friday with less debate on a 58-42 vote. Introduced by Del. Michael P. Mullin, D-Newport News, House Bill 2331 also eliminates mandatory minimums for many crimes.
The bill establishes sentence lengths for the second-offense of drug trafficking. The second offense would be not less than 10 years but no more than 40 years. The bill eliminated the requirement that the second offense be served consecutively with any other sentence.
The House measure will allow eligible persons still serving a mandatory minimum for certain felony convictions to petition the court for a sentence reduction.
Now the bills head to other chambers where the differences will be resolved. Surovell cited a report that estimates eliminating mandatory minimums could save taxpayers $80 million every five years.
By Aaron Royce
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local COVID-19 vaccination scheduling and prioritization information
While questions have arisen about problems with our Health District’s delegating management of the process for vaccine registration in Warren County to an overburdened Valley Health online system, below are the Friday, February 5, Warren County Emergency Services COVID-19 vaccination process updates.
Unfortunately, due to limited vaccine availability beginning at the federal level there are no first-shots of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine scheduled for the coming week in Warren County. Rather, the week of February 7-13 there will be three “closed” vaccination days for second-shots for high-priority groups 1a and 1b who received first doses in the third and fourth weeks of January. There is a recommended three-week gap between first and second doses.
To clarify the categories by which vaccine priorities are being determined, we will begin this update with a section on existing COVID-19 priority category parameters, followed by next week’s schedule and sign-up information for those wishing to volunteer to help with the ongoing distribution process. As to the online registration issues, stay tuned – information will be published as it becomes available.
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
1. e. PRIORITIZED DISTRIBUTION: The CDC’s Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prioritized the initial distribution of the vaccine (as available) to health care personnel (hospital and EMS based) and residents of long-term care facilities. Other Phase I groups (in order) include essential workers, people at higher risk for severe disease (over age of 75); Phase II – other populations; and Phase III – the general public. Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination began late last month in Warren County.
ix. December 2020: Lord Fairfax Health District began Phase 1a distribution of the vaccine last week and this week (Clarke and Warren County first responders/age 75+).
- Health Care personnel (Round 1 complete, Round 2 planned)
- LTCF Residents and Staff (see below)
x. January 2021: The CDC is allocating the vaccine directly to CVS to vaccinate Phase 1a long term care residents. CVS began this process locally this month (going directly to our long-term care facilities).
- Commonwealth Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete, 3 scheduled)
- Fox Trail Senior Living (Round 1 complete, Round 2&3 scheduled)
- Heritage Hall (TBD; should be scheduled in the next two weeks)
- Hidden Springs (Round 1&2 complete; 3 TBD)
- Lynn Care (Round 1&2 complete; 3 TBD)
- Shenandoah Senior Living (Round 1&2 complete; 3 scheduled)
- Woods Cove (Round 1 complete, Round 2 scheduled)
xi. January 2021: The next allocation (“Phase 1b”) of vaccinations the County receives will be for front-line essential workers and persons age 75 and older. Front-line essential workers include (in priority order):
- Police, Fire, and HAZMAT(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Corrections workers(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Childcare, K-12 Teachers/Staff(Round 1 complete, Round 2 as required)
- Food and Agriculture (TBD)
- Manufacturing (TBD)
- U.S. Postal Service workers (TBD)
- Public Transit workers (TBD)
- Grocery Store workers (TBD)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (TBD)
- Persons Age 75 (65) and older (Round 1 ongoing, Round 2 scheduled)
xii. The following allocation (“Phase 1c”) of vaccinations will be for other essential workers, persons age 64-75, and persons age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions. Other essential workers include (in priority order):
- Transportation and Logistics (all below 1-10 categories planning TBD)
- Food Service
- Shelter and Housing (construction)
- Finance
- IT and Communication
- Energy
- Media
- Legal
- Public Safety (engineers)
- Water and Wastewater
xiii. There is no date established for the Phase 1c allocations at this time.
f. No further details available at this time, more to follow.
- Valley Health – VDH Lord Fairfax Health District Vaccine Information (as of 2/5/2020)
- NEXT WEEK (Feb. 7-13): There is a limited amount of vaccine that will be distributed to the Lord Fairfax Health District (includes Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and Winchester) next week. Our local/District system is set-up to maximize distribution of the vaccine, once it is available. The limiting factor is the national supply chain distribution of the vaccine down to the local level. We ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through this monumental process.
- Valley Health will host three closed COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the 15th St. Gym; this is for “second dose” vaccinations only (for those that received the “first dose” on January 20, 2021 or January 21, 2021 at the 15th St. Gym).
- There are no planned “first dose” vaccination clinics next week at the 15thSt. Gym.
- In general, the Lord Fairfax Health District/Valley Health has distributed approximately 35,000 does of the vaccine. The partnership between the LFHD and VH is outstanding. The volunteer support of all of our COVID vaccination clinics is remarkable. We are only limited locally by the availability of the vaccine.
- VACCINE SIGN-UP: In partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District, distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is now occurring in Warren County. For the most up-to-date information on where and when to locally receive the vaccine, visit:
i. https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations/
c. VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: In order to distribute the COVID-19 vaccination in quickest and most efficient manner, volunteers are needed to fill essential roles in the operation of the Warren County Point of Distribution (POD) site at the 15thSt. Gym. The six essential roles are:
ii. Greeter: an adult that checks patients in and directs them to the next station
iii. Navigator: a clinical provider that reviews forms and looks for any “red flags”
vi. Observer: an adult that monitors patients for 15 minutes after the injection of the vaccination to monitor for any adverse side effects; must have Basic Life Support certification or above
v. Pharmacist: prepares the vaccine for injection; must be currently licensed
vi. Runner/Floater: monitors vaccine inventory and assists in communicating between POD stations
vii. Vaccinator: a health care provider that administers the COVID-19 vaccination; must be a currently licensed/certified LPN, RN, M.D., D.O., AEMT, EMT-I, EMT-P
d. SIGN-UP GENIUS: If you meet the above criteria, and are willing to volunteer during the operation of the COVID-19 POD in Warren County, please visit the below site to sign-up:
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – February 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- January was a hard month for coronavirus cases, with record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
- Not a time to let down our guard.
- The virus is mutating.
- 86% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given out, making Virginia 12th in the nation.
- 750 new call center workers added.
- Increasing the vaccines locations
- Get kids back to school.
- Plans for summer school.
- Introduced Virginia’s 2021 teacher of the year Anthony Swan, a 5th-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School.
- Latest unemployment benefits in Virginia.
- Vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.
