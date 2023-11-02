Local News
Power of Change: Taking a Stand against Human Trafficking
Power of Change Grant Targets Vulnerable Population.
Recently, Karen Erickson-Lee of Living By His Grace Ministries shared news of a significant grant secured for the purpose of educating communities about the alarming issues of human trafficking. The Power of Change grant, courtesy of the Rappahannock Electric Company, is a testament to the latter’s ongoing commitment to community well-being.
Erickson-Lee highlighted the invaluable contributions of Penny Kay Hoeflinger, a human trafficking survivor who penned the book “Children of the Poor” and developed workbooks like “Avoiding the Octopus.” These resources, designed for educators, families, and hospital administrators, aim to shed light on the signs of grooming and the vulnerability of potential victims. Tragically, many of these victims end up trapped in a world of exploitation, with some mistakenly incarcerated for supposed drug offenses.
Front Royal Mayor Lori Cockrell expressed her horror at the scale of the problem. She emphasized that human trafficking isn’t a distant issue restricted to major cities; it’s a local problem, and the implications extend across various age groups. Drawing attention to Interstate 81, she cited it as a hotspot for trafficking activities. This highway sees numerous college students, and their safety is a top concern.
Highlighting Rappahannock Electric’s role, Casey Hollins provided insights into the Power of Change initiative. Members of Rappahannock Electric can opt to round up their electric bills, with the excess funds being used for community betterment. Twice a year, this pooled money is distributed among deserving organizations. This program reflects the profound impact of collective contributions, even when each individual’s donation might be minimal.
Erickson-Lee’s ambitious plans for the grant funds involve distributing hundreds of “Avoiding the Octopus” workbooks across various counties. These books, available in English and Spanish, are customized for first responders to equip them with the tools they need to identify and assist victims. Collaboration with human trafficking survivor Hoeflinger is also on the cards to enhance community awareness and resilience.
As community members and organizations band together, the shared goal remains clear: safeguarding the vulnerable and illuminating the dark corners where exploitation occurs. Thanks to the Power of Change grant, the journey to a safer community has received a significant boost.
Local News
Historic Church Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Education Building
Oldest Methodist Church west of the Blue Ridge continues the mission to reach out and touch lives in the local community.
“Sing to one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” – Ephesians 5:19-20.
Pastor Bertina J. H. Westley invited the community to join Stephens City UMC (SCUMC) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary year of our Education Building addition. All were welcome. A Homecoming Service at 10 a.m. was followed by a covered dish luncheon in the Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall. 125 parishioners and guests attended.
Rev. Dr. Jeff Butcher (former SCUMC pastor 2008-2014), was the Guest Speaker. His message, “Witnesses for Life-Defining Christian Education,” was well received by the members of SCUMC.
Rev. Butcher employed John 1:35-42 and Colossians 1:15-20 as the foundation for his message to emphasize the importance in Christian formation for learning more than facts to rather the enabling of life-defining Christian discipleship. He recalled times when church members and programs empowered such transformation to occur and challenged those present to continue this life-changing ministry and practice.
What is our church hoping to accomplish through Christian Education? Rev. Butcher provided four stories, regarding his experiences at SCUMC with youth and adult Bible study classes when Stephens City UMC went deeper in Christian Education than facts to help people to define their lives as Christian disciples.
The first story was about how two young boys, on their journey of faith studied C.S. Lewis to connect more deeply with Jesus. The second story was about how the Holy Spirit bypassed Rev. Butcher and spoke directly to a 13-year-old boy, greatly influencing his thinking process. Rev. Bucher informed us that “Good things happen when the Holy Spirit makes an appearance during Christian Education, as the Holy Spirit is a much more effective teacher.”
A third story was about a young lady who witnessed the power of Christian Education through the LOGOS program. Her experiences on Wednesday night had become life-defining for her, even at her young age. She had learned more than just facts, she had learned about being in a relationship with God, and it felt good to her so that she chose LOGOs over attending softball practice.
The final story was from an adult Sunday school class. A female teacher and male student who often had strongly expressed opposing views, but had great respect for each other. That was a Christian Education class that got beyond teaching facts or reciting a passage in scripture, but to living out John 13:34-35 where Jesus says, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”
Rev. Butcher concluded his sermon with an impactful prayer. “Dearest Christ, on this day as we celebrate 20 years of a building addition where so much transformational Christian education has occurred, we give you thanks as you are the source and the reason for those blessings. Continue to work in the lives of teachers and students, so all will become more like Jesus who is the visible image of the invisible God. In keeping with the life lived by you, O Christ, may we be humble in helping others to connect with you, so that their faith might be shaped by you and their lives transformed and defined in ways that leads them to a life that is abundant and everlasting. We pray this in your name, O Christ. Amen.”
Rev. Butcher retired in 2017 after serving 40 years in the Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. In 2018 he received an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of New England. He and his wife Jan currently worship at Cunningham UMC in Palmyra, VA.
Homecoming Music
The Worship Prelude began at 10 am in the sanctuary. Music continued throughout the service with the Congregation, Ringers, Singers, and Instrumentalists. Our special guest musicians featured a Shenandoah University Conservatory string quartet. The Chancel Choir led congregational hymns and anthems by composers John Ness Beck, Dan Forrest, Mark Hayes, Mack Wilberg, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
David Renner directed the Chancel Choir, congregation, and guest singers and instrumentalists. John Clawson led the Praise Band and Jacquetta Owen, guided the Stephens City Ringers and Bell Choir Reunion Group.
United Women of Faith (UWF)
UWF President Michele Hruska and VP Mary Beth Powell co-managed the marketing, logistics, volunteers, and venue setup for the successful Silent Auction.
Mildred Smith, Jane Young, Kathie Czerwinski, Jerri Cook and Donna Steward utilized their God-given gifts and talents to create a beautiful, worshipful environment for Homecoming that reflected God’s handiwork in nature.
David and Jane Smith, Rick and Linda Taliaferro, Ron and Karen Paul, Debbie Jones, Carole Baker, Christy Wintrode, Kathy Landrum, Cathy Judy, Ingrid Zimmerman, Jacquetta Owen, and Nancy Hollis coordinated the fabulous “Carolina Style,” Covered Dish Luncheon feeding more than 125 people.
Brief Church History
In 2002, the 1966 educational wing was demolished to make room for an improved, completely accessible education building addition. The totally accessible, 19,000 square ft. Education Facility addition completed in October 2003, empowers our congregation to serve as a “community lighthouse,” encouraging our Church Trustees and Council to initiate new thinking and training processes. These efforts equip the congregation to acquire the necessary skills and connect their gifts to function as an expanding church with an exciting capacity as God’s people serving the citizens of Stephens City, Frederick County and beyond. To honor Rev. Robert Orrick and the Orrick Chapel congregation which merged with SCUMC in 1991, the Church Council dedicated the new educational wing as Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall.
According to Missions Chair, Cathy Barley, the expanded Education Building enabled our church to increase our Preschool (established in 1984) enrollment to 50 children and is open to all 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Since 1996, we have hosted Seniors First – The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging programs, four days a week. Pat Long was the first cook and Jack Turner drove the delivery van. Our Food Pantry, (begun in 2004), is one of the largest in South Frederick County, and supports 100 families comprising over 400 adults and children each month with direct church to home deliveries for those who are homebound. We are a founding member (2009) of Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) and host the warming shelter one week each winter. Our Day Care Center, established in 2018, enrolls 50 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age.
“The two-story facility allows more classroom space for adult and children Bible School classes. The expanded kitchen empowered the church to solicit non-profit and civic organization morning and evening events. We have a youth ministry, Vacation Bible School, Summer Camp, Chancel Choir, Hand Bell Choir, Praise Band, United Methodist Men’s and Women’s Groups, Grief Support Group, The Caring Outreach Group, numerous Bible studies, local outreach, and National and International programs,” said Barley.
Since 1775, serving as the oldest Methodist Church west of the Blue Ridge, we have cherished the rich heritage of Methodism here, we find inspiration to more effectively meet the challenge God continues to offer our congregation to make new disciples and to serve the community with a focus on the future. Thanks be to God for the powerful work of the Holy Spirit living in our hearts and empowering us to develop our ministries and missions to build out His Kingdom in our community as we connect others to Jesus Christ. Each church anniversary can be used as an opportunity for testifying to God’s grace, mercy, and provision.
Crime/Court
McDonald Found Guilty on All 34 Criminal Counts in EDA ‘Financial Scandal’ Prosecution
Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, slightly over four hours after beginning deliberations on the 34 criminal counts against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald regarding allegedly embezzled or misdirected EDA assets, the six-man, six-woman 10th Western District of Virginia federal jury returned guilty verdicts on all 34 counts. McDonald and her two federal court-appointed attorneys sat quietly at the defense table as each charge, and each verdict was read into the court record consecutively by a court clerk.
Over the objection of lead prosecutor Sean Welsh, Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon allowed McDonald to remain free on bond under the existing guidelines under which she has been free since the 34 federal criminal indictments were handed down by a federal grand jury on August 25, 2021. As has been reported, federal prosecutors inherited the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement). After her arrests at the state level in mid-2019, McDonald was also free on bond or home arrest for the bulk of the time since she was initially charged at the state level.
Judge Dillon cautioned McDonald, as she said she would any defendant, against violating the terms of her bond, including showing up for her sentencing hearing at an as-yet undetermined point of time, or risk facing additional criminal charges carrying as much as 10 years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines. The judge noted a common 90-day time-frame between conviction and sentencing. She gave the defense 30 days to file any post-conviction motions.
In challenging the continuation of McDonald’s bond, prosecutor Welsh pointed to conflicting stories told by two of the defense witnesses the previous day as an indicator the defendant was continuing a pattern of deception to the court to justify her actions in moving EDA assets she now stands convicted of moving fraudulently. Those witnesses were former prosecution witness and former EDA Board of Directors member Ron Llewellyn, and former post-EDA financial scandal-era McDonald employer Justin Simmons. They told conflicting stories about an incident the defense asserts happened this October 22, involving McDonald and Simmons encountering Llewellyn at a church parking lot, leading to an unpleasant verbal exchange. Llewellyn denied the encounter occurred, citing that he was out of town that day at a football game in Salem. The prosecutor asserted certain evidence about a law enforcement search of McDonald’s home property when she wasn’t there and descriptions of her state of mind from a live-stream viewing of it on her phone indicated the church parking lot incident could not have occurred that day.
Defense counsel Andrea Harris countered that the incident time-frames were not mutually exclusive of both possibly having occurred. She said there was no evidence her client posed a threat to her community or to herself, and asserted that her track record of compliance with bond conditions and court appearances with all the charges facing her, indicated she was not a flight risk.
In the wake of defense counsel Harris recounting McDonald’s track record of appearing for scheduled hearing and trial dates, other than when she was being treated medically, as noted above Judge Dillon extended McDonald’s bond conditions pending sentencing.
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against McDonald on charges including bank fraud (10 counts), wire fraud (7), aggravated identity theft (1), and money laundering (16). While total EDA “financial scandal” losses have been estimated at $26-million, including $12 million in the ITFederal loan and related EDA investment, evidence presented at trial indicated McDonald moved over $5 million, perhaps as much as $6.5 million, to her personal benefit. She was initially arrested and charged criminally at the state level in mid-2019.
Crime/Court
After a Spooky Courthouse Halloween McDonald Criminal Trial Goes to the Jury
After over four hours of closing arguments (prosecution 2:33; defense 1:32; prosecution rebuttal:21-minutes) in the wake of presentation of the defense case in less than an hour with the calling of just three witnesses, the 34-count federal criminal case against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald went to the jury at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 31.
But that wasn’t until after court was delayed for nearly a half hour by an alarm and recorded message: “Fire Emergency reported in the building. Please evacuate the building by the nearest exit. Do not use the elevators,” that went off repetitively for nearly a half hour after beginning at 4:45 p.m. To our knowledge, Fire and Rescue first responders found no fire in the building this Halloween day. But it was a pretty spooky interlude on the final day of the off-again, on-again trial that began on August 21 and saw two delays, the second one of a month, due to various involved party health issues.
Perhaps the most interesting legal development of the day was defense counsel Abigail Thibeault’s closing argument focus on what the prosecution had dismissed as one of the more unbelievable defendant explanations of her movement of EDA money to her own use. That was the defense-alleged secret “Voluntary Settlement Agreement” between the EDA Board of Directors and McDonald to assure her silence and non-suit over what she claimed were sexual harassment and sexual assaults by County officials, including former County Administrator Doug Stanley, among other high-profile local officials. The price of that silence was an alleged $6.5 million the defense contends was agreed to be secretly paid to McDonald, thus explaining some of the movements of EDA assets to her own use that the prosecution presented as evidence of fraud and criminal misdirection of EDA money.
“This is about sexual assault … This story is much bigger” than what the prosecution had presented to them, Thibeault told the jury of the notion that an economically and sexually privileged, male-dominated county elite had set McDonald up to take a fall for challenging their dominance.
Lead prosecutor Sean Welsh countered Thibeault’s assertions in rebuttal, telling the jury the Voluntary Settlement Agreement theory was countered by multiple pieces of evidence the prosecution had presented to them. He pointed to other prosecution witness-testified false allegations McDonald is alleged to have made to explain some of her financial transfers to achieve real estate and other transactions. Among those were Larry Tuttle’s alleged financing of several McDonald/Da Boyz LLC real estate deals he testified he had no financial assets to accomplish. Why lie about such things if there was a simple explanation, such as the EDA Board of Directors authorizing the transfer of assets to McDonald? Welsh asked the jury.
After the 10th Western District of Virginia federal courthouse building was evacuated and cleared of any fire and the prosecution’s closing rebuttal was completed, a final round of procedural instructions from Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon was given to the jury. The jury was then sent out to select a foreman and determine whether they wanted to begin deliberations immediately or return the following day. After 10 minutes, the court was informed the jury had decided to return on Wednesday to begin the final chapter of this trial. Questioned about a preferred starting time by the judge, they opted for a 9 a.m. start Wednesday morning.
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators.
Local News
South Fork of Shenandoah River Cleanup Partners Acknowledged
Many thanks to Don Roberts and his crew at Front Royal Outdoors; my fellow Warren County Rotarians, Cara Brown, Kristin Pence; Northern Shenandoah Valley Rotarians, Julie Kogut and Nadine Johnson Hamm; our Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools; and the amazing Interact students from John Handley High School, for helping to clean up the South Fork of the Shenandoah River on Saturday, October 28.
(From information from the partnering agencies conveyed by WC Rotary Chairman Michael Williams)
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Tri-Colored Bat
Happy
Halloween Bat Week!
Bat Week is an international, annual celebration designed to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. This adult female Tri-colored Bat is one of those that truly needs protection. This patient was observed hanging on a concrete wall for several days without moving, which is abnormal behavior for bats.
Upon admission, the bat was extremely alert and defensive, flipping on her back and chattering her teeth at staff. It’s hard to say why she was quiet and in one area for so long—she could have hit a window, become too cold to move on a chilly night, or suffered some other type of trauma.
Here you can see the reason for their name! They have fur that is colored dark, light, dark from root to tip (hence, the “tri” in the name) that ranges in color from yellows, to reds, to silvery-browns. They have short, rounded ears with a straight tragus (inner ear) and small blunt snouts.
Tri-coloreds are small in stature, maxing out at about 8 grams in weight (1 gram = paper clip). They also have bright pink “arms” visible on their undersides.
Doing what bats do best—camouflaging and hanging out! During warmer months, tri-coloreds primarily roost in trees among the leaves, pine needles, mosses, etc. They have also been documented roosting in barns, under porches or bridges, and in other man-made structures.
Warmer months, which is also breeding and birthing time, females sometimes form maternity colonies and switch roost trees regularly while males roost singly. Females also show high site fidelity, returning each year to the same summer roosting locations.
When the cold weather comes and it is time to go into torpor (temporary hibernation), these bats head to their hibernaculum (place to hibernate) caves! Mostly solitary in nature, small groups may form during torpor time.
Tri-colored Bats are declining in numbers rapidly due to White Nose Syndrome (WNS), habitat destruction, and effects of global climate change. WNS is a fungal infection that spreads in damp areas, like the caves and crevices used during winter torpor. The fundus causes skin and respiratory inflammation, which wakes the bats prematurely and for long periods as they scratch their irritated skin. Winter colonies affected by WNS have seen a 90 to 100% loss in population at sites impacted by the fungus. Without food or other resources to survive the winter, these small bats quickly dehydrate and starve to death.
Tri-colored Bats are categorized as State Endangered and are tier 1a in Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan—due to their dwindling numbers, they were also submitted for Federal Endangered status last year. Thank you for supporting the Center so that we can support our area’s most vulnerable species!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Front Royal Journalist Shows Off What His Mother Taught Him
Former Warren Sentinel editor Kevin Seabrooke came out from behind his byline over the weekend, turning instead to a late-life – he just turned 60 – display of his new talent, that of an artist portraying mostly scenes from around his Browntown home in southern Warren County.
Seabrooke, who carries a camera around with him wherever he goes, captures, then copies in oils, scenes from in and around Browntown, now on display at the Blue Ridge Arts Council (BRAC) showroom at 305 East Main Street in Historic Downtown Front Royal.
Kevin allows that he continues as a writer, producing “historic stuff” mostly featuring World War II moments for an out-of-town company, but turned two years ago to painting in oils the impressive scenes around him, some 50 of which are displayed and another 40 to 50 of which he has sold in 2022 and 2023. He quickly pointed out that in addition to painting the scenes, he also frames all of his paintings.
The formal opening of “Browntown and Beyond: Discovering Virginia” served as a reunion of sorts between Seabrooke and fellow journalists Roger Bianchini (Royal Examiner) and Malcolm Barr (me!), who’d all served time, so to speak, at the Sentinel in the early 2000s.
We – Roger and me – wanted to see what Kevin had been up to in the hiatus between the old days at the Sentinel and now. We hadn’t seen each other for the past several years, and it was good to take a look at the many paintings on display at the Arts Council and ultimately to find out where this late-life burst of artistic enthusiasm came from!
A graduate in English from the University of Georgia, Seabrooke admitted to “stumbling” into journalism following graduation and spent five years as a senior editor at the “World Almanac,” later becoming a “sports stringer” for the Northern Virginia Daily before moving to the Sentinel in 2004.
It wasn’t until about an hour into the opening of his exhibit that Brenda Seabrooke, his mother, arrived. Turned out that this former school teacher and graduate of Valvosta College, Georgia, helped explain Kevin’s sudden turn to painting. Brenda Seabrooke, now in her 80s, has dabbled in artistry throughout her life. She admitted her experience “must have rubbed off” on her son, albeit fairly late in his own life.
Seabrooke’s oil paintings will be on display at the BRAC showroom until Jan. 12, 2024. Go see!
(Malcolm Barr Sr., 90, a former Associated Press newsman, has been a contributing writer for the Warren Sentinel, Warren Report, and the Royal Examiner, since his retirement to Front Royal in 2002).
