Practical advice for environmentally ethical grocery shopping
Are you looking for ways to be more ethical in your daily shopping habits? Here’s a brief guide to adjusting your food purchases.
• Some products are imported from sources where workers may be underpaid and exploited. When shopping for items like coffee and chocolate, seek out fair trade foods that respect the agri-food workforce.
• Buy in bulk or opt for products in minimal packaging. Avoid single-serving formats. Instead, choose foods in packaging that’s easy to reuse or recycle, like cardboard or glass.
• Choose organic and, ideally, local products. Organic foods are grown without pesticides and other environmentally harmful chemicals. In addition, they don’t perpetuate animal overpopulation through in¬tensive breeding practices.
• Limit your consumption of animal products by diversifying your protein sources. For example, buy textured vegetable protein to replace ground meat in some of your recipes.
• Only buy as much as you need. Moreover, opt for foods with small imperfections or items that will soon expire. To reduce your food waste, cook wilted vegetables and freeze the leftovers. You can also freeze items you won’t use immediately, like meat, bread, and prepared meals.
Look for ethical and environmentally respon¬sible products when you go grocery shopping. You’re sure to make some tasty discoveries.
Fun activities to do at the park
Do you have a few hours of free time? If the weather’s nice, visit a nearby park to enjoy the fresh air. Here are a few fun activities you can try.
• Flying a kite
• Playing cards or board games
• Reading a novel, comic book, or magazine
• Walking or biking
• Photographing nature or wildlife
• Drawing or painting
• Picnicking
• Practicing your badminton strokes
• Enjoying the facilities
• Solving crossword puzzles and sudokus
• Playing with a Frisbee or soccer ball
• Blowing soap bubbles with your kids
Many parks offer free events throughout the summer. Check the programming and attend the events that interest you.
2022 hair trend: liquid hair
Do you want a new look? If you follow fashion trends closely, you already know that liquid hair is one of the most popular styles this year. Here’s a rundown of what it is.
Liquid hair 101
Unlike the popular slicked-back hairstyle that looks like you just stepped out of the shower, the liquid hair trend is all about having ultra-smooth, shiny hair that resembles the surface of the water.
Treatments and care
Do you have dull or damaged hair? Fortunately, many professional salon treatments can help restore your hair’s glossy shine. Moreover, the effects often last several weeks. Here are a few treatment options.
• Hair botox. This treatment penetrates all three layers of the hair to moisturize, repair, and bring out its natural beauty.
• Tanninoplasty. Keratin and tannin oil in this smoothing treatment soften the hair and make it shiny.
• Glossing. This treatment coats the hair with a tinted or transparent protective shield to reveal remarkable brightness.
Do you prefer DIY hair care? If so, you can purchase specialized hair products like serums and masks to help you achieve stunning results. However, for the best results, see a hair care professional.
How to start a vegetable garden
Do you want to build a garden to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables in your backyard? Whether you’re starting from scratch or have some experience, here are a few tips to help make your project a success.
Choose a suitable location
Choose a spot in your yard that receives direct sunlight all day. Ensure the area is far away from the roots of mature trees so your plants have plenty of space to thrive. If you want to protect your plants from the wind, choose an area against a hedge or fence.
Determine the size
Your garden must be large enough to grow all the fruits and veggies you and your family love. Therefore, consider how many people will be enjoying the freshly harvested goods. Additionally, determine whether you want to rely solely on your garden for vegetables or supplement your harvest with produce from the grocery store.
If you have an in-ground garden, allow for enough space to move between rows. If you have a raised bed, make sure you can reach each plant from the outside.
Use the right products
If you plan on starting an in-ground garden, add compost to the soil to provide adequate nutrients for your plants. If you prefer a raised bed, make sure to construct it from materials that won’t rot, such as wood composite, stone, or steel. Then, fill the bed with high-quality potting soil and add fertilizer as necessary.
Plant the right crops
Start with easy-to-grow plants like Swiss chard, kale, lettuce, beets, peas, and beans. If this is your first garden, these plants are great because they produce good yields and require minimal attention. Ensure each crop has enough room to grow and is located next to a companion plant to improve growth.
Visit your local gardening store to get the equipment you need to start your garden and receive personalized advice.
How to choose the perfect children’s play structure
Do you want to create a play space for your children? Here are a few things to consider when choosing the perfect play structure for your yard.
Children’s age
You must select a unit that’s age-appropriate for your children. This will help you determine the size of the structure and the number and type of games it should have. For example, very young children enjoy playhouse-type structures with turning props. However, older children enjoy features like a climbing wall or swing set.
Space
Some modules are quite large, while others are relatively compact. Therefore, ensure you have enough yard space to accommodate the structure. You must also allow ample clearance around the unit to keep your children safe. This is essential if the play structure has a slide.
Materials
Whether you opt for a wooden, plastic, or metal structure, remember to ask how to maintain the unit to ensure maximum safety. The color choice is also important. Keep in mind that dark hues store more heat than light ones and become hot when exposed to the sun.
Lastly, you should involve your children in the buying process. They’ll let you know what they prefer so you can choose a unit the whole family will enjoy.
Trampoline
Do you want to add a trampoline to your backyard? Here are a few points to consider:
• Type. Choose a trampoline with traditional springs or composite or fiberglass rods.
• Safety. Install netting to protect your children from falling off the trampoline. You can also cover the springs. Moreover, make sure you find out how many people can use the trampoline at once.
• Size. In addition to the trampoline itself, allow at least six and a half feet of clearance on all sides.
• Accessories. You can purchase accessories like a protective cover, basketball hoop, and more.
3 considerations for your custom staircase
Custom staircases can be much more than a means of getting from one floor to the next. When designed well, they combine style with function. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to update or install one.
1. Shape
Depending on how much space you have in your home, you may want to install a straight staircase with storage underneath or a winding staircase with decorative landings. If space is limited, a spiral staircase is your best bet.
2. Type
If you want to impress your guests, do away with traditional blocky steps and risers. Instead, suspend your staircase from rods in the ceiling or attach floating steps to the wall. Alternatively, staircases with blocky stringers and offset steps are trending.
3. Materials
Make sure you choose staircase materials that match the style of your home. If you want your house to feel warm and inviting, wood and stone are great options. However, if you have a modern or contemporary home, metal, glass, and concrete may be more suitable.
To bring your staircase project to life, contact a professional contractor.
Think before using ladders
Talk about a useful tool. Ladders get you up to the task so easy.
And because they are necessary and common, they can be taken for granted. That’s a problem, because close to 25,000 workers were injured in falls from ladders in one recent year, and more than 100 died due to falls from ladders. In fact, ladder-related injuries cost about $24 billion a year.
Your safety begins before you climb, says the National Safety Council. Here are some important things to consider first:
Is this the right ladder? Consider your weight and the weight of the load. Different types have load capacities of 200 to 375 pounds.
Because aluminum and metal conduct electricity, they shouldn’t be used near power lines or live electrical wires. Use a dry wood or fiberglass ladder instead.
Is the ladder in good condition? Check it out to make sure all parts are in good working order. Do it every time you use the ladder. Be sure it can be locked in place, rungs and steps are intact and clean, and that nuts and bolts are tight. The most common mistake is not keeping the ladder in repair.
Is the setup right? The feet should be on firm, even ground. The bottom of the ladder should be 1 foot away from the wall for every 4 feet to the top. Example: If it touches the wall 16 feet above the ground, it should be 4 feet from the wall. When climbing on a roof, the ladder should extend 3 feet higher than the roof.
Is my climbing technique safe?
- Always face the ladder when climbing and stay in the center of the rails.
- Maintain three points of contact with the ladder: two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot. Carry tools in a tool belt and if the material must be handled, raise or lower it with a rope.
- Never climb higher than the third rung from the top of an extension ladder or the second step from the top of a stepladder.
- Never try to “walk” a ladder while standing on it. Climb down and reposition it.
- Carry it parallel to the ground and hold it in the middle so you can balance the load. Always carry stepladders in the closed position.
