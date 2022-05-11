Connect with us

Practical advice for environmentally ethical grocery shopping

Are you looking for ways to be more ethical in your daily shopping habits? Here’s a brief guide to adjusting your food purchases.

• Some products are imported from sources where workers may be underpaid and exploited. When shopping for items like coffee and chocolate, seek out fair trade foods that respect the agri-food workforce.

• Buy in bulk or opt for products in minimal packaging. Avoid single-serving formats. Instead, choose foods in packaging that’s easy to reuse or recycle, like cardboard or glass.

• Choose organic and, ideally, local products. Organic foods are grown without pesticides and other environmentally harmful chemicals. In addition, they don’t perpetuate animal overpopulation through in¬tensive breeding practices.


• Limit your consumption of animal products by diversifying your protein sources. For example, buy textured vegetable protein to replace ground meat in some of your recipes.

• Only buy as much as you need. Moreover, opt for foods with small imperfections or items that will soon expire. To reduce your food waste, cook wilted vegetables and freeze the leftovers. You can also freeze items you won’t use immediately, like meat, bread, and prepared meals.

Look for ethical and environmentally respon¬sible products when you go grocery shopping. You’re sure to make some tasty discoveries.

Fun activities to do at the park

Do you have a few hours of free time? If the weather’s nice, visit a nearby park to enjoy the fresh air. Here are a few fun activities you can try.

• Flying a kite
• Playing cards or board games
• Reading a novel, comic book, or magazine
• Walking or biking
• Photographing nature or wildlife
• Drawing or painting
• Picnicking
• Practicing your badminton strokes
• Enjoying the facilities
• Solving crossword puzzles and sudokus
• Playing with a Frisbee or soccer ball
• Blowing soap bubbles with your kids

Many parks offer free events throughout the summer. Check the programming and attend the events that interest you.

2022 hair trend: liquid hair

Do you want a new look? If you follow fashion trends closely, you already know that liquid hair is one of the most popular styles this year. Here’s a rundown of what it is.

Liquid hair 101
Unlike the popular slicked-back hairstyle that looks like you just stepped out of the shower, the liquid hair trend is all about having ultra-smooth, shiny hair that resembles the surface of the water.

Treatments and care
Do you have dull or damaged hair? Fortunately, many professional salon treatments can help restore your hair’s glossy shine. Moreover, the effects often last several weeks. Here are a few treatment options.

• Hair botox. This treatment penetrates all three layers of the hair to moisturize, repair, and bring out its natural beauty.


• Tanninoplasty. Keratin and tannin oil in this smoothing treatment soften the hair and make it shiny.

• Glossing. This treatment coats the hair with a tinted or transparent protective shield to reveal remarkable brightness.

Do you prefer DIY hair care? If so, you can purchase specialized hair products like serums and masks to help you achieve stunning results. However, for the best results, see a hair care professional.

How to start a vegetable garden

Do you want to build a garden to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables in your backyard? Whether you’re starting from scratch or have some experience, here are a few tips to help make your project a success.

Choose a suitable location
Choose a spot in your yard that receives direct sunlight all day. Ensure the area is far away from the roots of mature trees so your plants have plenty of space to thrive. If you want to protect your plants from the wind, choose an area against a hedge or fence.

Determine the size
Your garden must be large enough to grow all the fruits and veggies you and your family love. Therefore, consider how many people will be enjoying the freshly harvested goods. Additionally, determine whether you want to rely solely on your garden for vegetables or supplement your harvest with produce from the grocery store.

If you have an in-ground garden, allow for enough space to move between rows. If you have a raised bed, make sure you can reach each plant from the outside.


Use the right products
If you plan on starting an in-ground garden, add compost to the soil to provide adequate nutrients for your plants. If you prefer a raised bed, make sure to construct it from materials that won’t rot, such as wood composite, stone, or steel. Then, fill the bed with high-quality potting soil and add fertilizer as necessary.

Plant the right crops
Start with easy-to-grow plants like Swiss chard, kale, lettuce, beets, peas, and beans. If this is your first garden, these plants are great because they produce good yields and require minimal attention. Ensure each crop has enough room to grow and is located next to a companion plant to improve growth.

Visit your local gardening store to get the equipment you need to start your garden and receive personalized advice.

How to choose the perfect children’s play structure

Do you want to create a play space for your children? Here are a few things to consider when choosing the perfect play structure for your yard.

Children’s age
You must select a unit that’s age-appropriate for your children. This will help you determine the size of the structure and the number and type of games it should have. For example, very young children enjoy playhouse-type structures with turning props. However, older children enjoy features like a climbing wall or swing set.

Space
Some modules are quite large, while others are relatively compact. Therefore, ensure you have enough yard space to accommodate the structure. You must also allow ample clearance around the unit to keep your children safe. This is essential if the play structure has a slide.

Materials
Whether you opt for a wooden, plastic, or metal structure, remember to ask how to maintain the unit to ensure maximum safety. The color choice is also important. Keep in mind that dark hues store more heat than light ones and become hot when exposed to the sun.



Lastly, you should involve your children in the buying process. They’ll let you know what they prefer so you can choose a unit the whole family will enjoy.

Trampoline

Do you want to add a trampoline to your backyard? Here are a few points to consider:

• Type. Choose a trampoline with traditional springs or composite or fiberglass rods.

• Safety. Install netting to protect your children from falling off the trampoline. You can also cover the springs. Moreover, make sure you find out how many people can use the trampoline at once.

• Size. In addition to the trampoline itself, allow at least six and a half feet of clearance on all sides.

• Accessories. You can purchase accessories like a protective cover, basketball hoop, and more.

3 considerations for your custom staircase

Custom staircases can be much more than a means of getting from one floor to the next. When designed well, they combine style with function. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to update or install one.

1. Shape
Depending on how much space you have in your home, you may want to install a straight staircase with storage underneath or a winding staircase with decorative landings. If space is limited, a spiral staircase is your best bet.

2. Type
If you want to impress your guests, do away with traditional blocky steps and risers. Instead, suspend your staircase from rods in the ceiling or attach floating steps to the wall. Alternatively, staircases with blocky stringers and offset steps are trending.

3. Materials
Make sure you choose staircase materials that match the style of your home. If you want your house to feel warm and inviting, wood and stone are great options. However, if you have a modern or contemporary home, metal, glass, and concrete may be more suitable.


To bring your staircase project to life, contact a professional contractor.

Front Royal Virginia

Think before using ladders

Talk about a useful tool. Ladders get you up to the task so easy.

And because they are necessary and common, they can be taken for granted. That’s a problem, because close to 25,000 workers were injured in falls from ladders in one recent year, and more than 100 died due to falls from ladders. In fact, ladder-related injuries cost about $24 billion a year.

Your safety begins before you climb, says the National Safety Council. Here are some important things to consider first:

Is this the right ladder? Consider your weight and the weight of the load. Different types have load capacities of 200 to 375 pounds.


Because aluminum and metal conduct electricity, they shouldn’t be used near power lines or live electrical wires. Use a dry wood or fiberglass ladder instead.

Is the ladder in good condition? Check it out to make sure all parts are in good working order. Do it every time you use the ladder. Be sure it can be locked in place, rungs and steps are intact and clean, and that nuts and bolts are tight. The most common mistake is not keeping the ladder in repair.

Is the setup right? The feet should be on firm, even ground. The bottom of the ladder should be 1 foot away from the wall for every 4 feet to the top. Example: If it touches the wall 16 feet above the ground, it should be 4 feet from the wall. When climbing on a roof, the ladder should extend 3 feet higher than the roof.

Is my climbing technique safe?

  • Always face the ladder when climbing and stay in the center of the rails.
  • Maintain three points of contact with the ladder: two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot. Carry tools in a tool belt and if the material must be handled, raise or lower it with a rope.
  • Never climb higher than the third rung from the top of an extension ladder or the second step from the top of a stepladder.
  • Never try to “walk” a ladder while standing on it. Climb down and reposition it.
  •  Carry it parallel to the ground and hold it in the middle so you can balance the load. Always carry stepladders in the closed position.
Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

Upcoming Events

May
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
May
12
Thu
12:00 pm Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Christian Women’s Connection Lun... @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Christian Women's Connection Luncheon @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Front Royal Christian Connection will hold its monthly luncheon on May 12th at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, beginning at 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. Reservations required; call 540-635-2937 or 540-635-4560. Feature will be Ginny[...]
6:00 pm Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
May 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Salvation Army Annual Dinner @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
May
14
Sat
all-day CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden
May 14 all-day
CHEO* Community Garden
CHEO* Community Garden *Citizens Helping Each Other All produce goes to local food banks! Join your neighbors: May 7th – Garden Prep May 14th – Planting Eastham Park Garden Virginia Hills Church Garden Contact Fern[...]
10:00 am Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fort Loudoun Day @ Fort Loudoun
May 14th, 2022,  10am to 4pm The French & Indian War Foundation and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invite you to the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Fort[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough & Scruffy Event @ Bentonville
Join us for an outdoor, live music and river fun day – all while supporting the Humane Society of Warren County! WHERE: Join us in beautiful Bentonville – 1481 Hazard Mill Road. Activities start at[...]
10:00 am Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
May 14 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser @ Hazard Mill Farms
Humane Society of Warren County’s second annual Rough, Tough and Scruffy fundraiser kicks off the River Season! Join us this Saturday, May 14th, for bluegrass, adult beverages, river fun, food trucks and a whole lot[...]
6:00 pm Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
May 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Paint Party @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church, located at 72 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630, will be hosting a Paint Party this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6 pm. This is a free event, and[...]
May
15
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 15 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
May
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]