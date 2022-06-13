Connect with us

Food

Practical tips for your next U-pick visit

Published

11 hours ago

on

U-picks are a great way to support local businesses, have fun in the clean country air and enjoy the freshest fruits of the season. Follow these tips to make the best of your next berry-picking outing with family and friends.

• Check with local producers about the availability of the berries you want to pick and reserve your spot early.

• Get the timing right to enjoy the best harvest. For example, you should pick strawberries in the morning when the weather is dry.

• Dress appropriately. It’s a good idea to wear long sleeves to protect your arms from thorns and brambles. Moreover, remember to cover your head and wear comfortable footwear.


• Avoid unnecessary discomfort by wearing sunscreen and insect repellant.

• Find out beforehand whether you can bring your own containers. If so, choose ones that are recyclable or reusable.

• Determine when the berries you want to pick are ready to harvest. Raspberries, for example, don’t ripen any further once picked. Therefore, they must be picked when completely ripe. You’ll know they’re ready to eat when they easily slip off the vine.

Why not prolong the pleasure of your berry picking outing by bringing along a picnic lunch? Above all, don’t forget to greet the workers as you arrive and thank them as you leave.

Discover Korean hot dogs: tokkebi

Published

2 days ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Looking to try a new culinary trend? Tokkebi, or Korean hot dogs, have gained popularity around the world. Here’s a look at this popular East Asian street food.

What’s tokkebi?

Tokkebi is a Seoul-style fast-food dish. It’s essentially a battered, deep-fried sausage on a stick and comes in both savory and sweet varieties. You can make tokkebi vegetarian by replacing the sausage with cheese, tofu, or Korean rice cake. Unlike the breading on a classic corn dog that’s made of wheat flour and cornmeal, this delicacy uses rice flour, which gives it its signature crunch.

Korean hot dogs are extremely customizable. Along with a wide choice of fillings, the coating can include tasty additions like small pieces of fried potato or crispy ramen noodles. To top off this treat, choose from an array of sweet and spicy sauces. Dessert versions provide even more flavor possibilities.


Visit a local Korean restaurant to try tokkebi or pick up a few ingredients from the Asian food aisle of your local grocery to make tasty Korean hot dogs at home.

 

Food

Yogurt bark with nuts and dried fruit

Published

5 days ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

Do you need a tasty, energy-packed snack? These yogurt delights will hit the spot.

Ingredients
Servings: 8

• 3/4 cup assorted nuts and seeds (almonds, pecans, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.), coarsely chopped
• 2 cups vanilla yogurt
• 1/4 cup honey
• A pinch of salt
• 1/2 cup dried fruit of your choice (cranberries, apricots, etc.), coarsely chopped

Directions
1. Roast the nuts and seeds for several minutes in a dry skillet to bring out their flavors and crunchiness. Set aside.


2. In a small bowl, combine the yogurt, honey, and salt. Pour the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and spread it into an even layer. Sprinkle the fruit, nuts, and seeds over the yogurt mixture. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for at least two hours.

3. Cut the bark with a knife or break it up with your fingers. Store in the refrigerator.

 

Food

4 berries to put on the menu this season

Published

1 week ago

on

June 6, 2022

By

Berries are back in season! Here are four colorful and tasty varieties to sink your teeth into.

1. Blueberries are the perfect tangy accompaniment to desserts, savory dishes, and meats. In the fight against heart disease and cancer, blueberries reign supreme because they’re high in flavonoids. Be sure to pick them when they aren’t wrinkly and overripe.

2. Strawberries are loaded with minerals like potassium, which contribute to protein synthesis and support neurological function. These bright, juicy berries are also low in calories. Therefore, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in this sweet pleasure.

3. Raspberries are typically light red or dark pink but also come in yellow, black, and purple varieties. They’re delicious, no matter the color! Rich in vitamin C and fiber, raspberries promote collagen production and support the digestive system. However, raspberries don’t keep very long. Therefore, it’s best to eat them soon after picking.

Front Royal Virginia

4. Gooseberries grow primarily in the northeastern and north-central states. However, some areas have prohibited planting these berries because they can host a disease that attacks white pines. Moreover, gooseberries come in acidic and sweet varieties that lend themselves to jams, sorbets, sauces, and muffins. These versatile berries hold their own alongside other more popular berries and are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, iron, and magnesium.

Is your mouth watering? Visit your local producers and food markets to stock up on fresh berries throughout the season.

Food

5 ways to enjoy citrus this summer

Published

1 week ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

Citrus fruits are bursting with freshness. Here are five refreshing ways to indulge in your favorite citrus or discover new varieties this summer.

1. In salads. Add a few pieces of clementine to your favorite salad, or take a chance on a new recipe with citrus as the primary ingredient. For a tasty twist, add lemon juice or zest to a vinaigrette.

2. In a cake. Bake a delicious upside-down cake that combines different varieties of oranges, or add some citrus zest like lemon, lime, or bergamot directly to the batter. You can also make a topping flavored with orange or garnish your creation with a few mandarin slices.

3. With fish. Garnish your plate with pieces of Ugli fruit, drizzle bergamot-infused oil on your halibut or create a salmon confit with grapefruit, orange, or lemon. You can also use orange slices to cover your fish before grilling. Shellfish is equally excellent with citrus, including red grapefruit and lime.


4. With meat. Several summer recipes combine citrus flavors with meat. For example, lemon-roasted chicken and beef stew flavored with orange.

5. In drinks. Adorn your glasses with pretty slices of lime, Cara Cara, oranges, or another citrus fruit. You can also create a delicious clementine smoothie or add the citrus juice of your choice to a cocktail.

Don’t be afraid to get creative!

Orange, lemon, clementine, grapefruit, pomelo, Ugli, lime, mandarin, kumquat, bergamot, the list goes on. Put citrus on the menu this summer to stimulate your tastebuds and top up on vitamin C.

Food

Creamy spaghetti with chanterelles

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 1, 2022

By

This creamy and cheesy pasta tastes divine. It’s sure to wow your guests!

Ingredients
Servings: 4

• 14 ounces of spaghetti
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 7 ounces chanterelles
• 1/2 cup vegetable broth
• 1 cup 35% whipping cream
• 1 cup fresh parmesan, grated
• 1/2 cup fresh basil
• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions
1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta al dente. Drain and set aside.


2. Melt the butter and brown the shallots in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Continue cooking for about 4 minutes or until all the water is released from the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Pour in the vegetable stock and simmer until the liquid has almost completely evaporated. Add the cream, parmesan cheese, and a little more salt and pepper. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for a few minutes.

4. Add the spaghetti to the pan and sprinkle with a few coarsely torn basil leaves. Mix well and season further if desired.
Spoon the pasta into a large serving bowl and garnish it with fresh basil leaves.

Food

Milkshake with local strawberries

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 27, 2022

By

It’s strawberry season! Enjoy these sweet berries by the handful, in jams, jellies, and pies, or whip them up with milk.

Ingredients
Servings: 2

• 7 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 cups vanilla ice cream
• 1/2 cup milk

Directions
1. In a bowl, combine the strawberries, sugar, and vanilla. Let stand to macerate for one hour.
2. Pour the macerated strawberries into a food processor, saving a few for garnish. Add the ice cream and milk. Blend until you achieve a smooth consistency.
3. Pour into pretty glasses and garnish with strawberry slices.


