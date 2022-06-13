Practical tips for your next U-pick visit

U-picks are a great way to support local businesses, have fun in the clean country air and enjoy the freshest fruits of the season. Follow these tips to make the best of your next berry-picking outing with family and friends.

• Check with local producers about the availability of the berries you want to pick and reserve your spot early.

• Get the timing right to enjoy the best harvest. For example, you should pick strawberries in the morning when the weather is dry.

• Dress appropriately. It’s a good idea to wear long sleeves to protect your arms from thorns and brambles. Moreover, remember to cover your head and wear comfortable footwear.

• Avoid unnecessary discomfort by wearing sunscreen and insect repellant.

• Find out beforehand whether you can bring your own containers. If so, choose ones that are recyclable or reusable.

• Determine when the berries you want to pick are ready to harvest. Raspberries, for example, don’t ripen any further once picked. Therefore, they must be picked when completely ripe. You’ll know they’re ready to eat when they easily slip off the vine.

Why not prolong the pleasure of your berry picking outing by bringing along a picnic lunch? Above all, don’t forget to greet the workers as you arrive and thank them as you leave.