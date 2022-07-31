Local News
“Prayer Garden” in Rockland erects marble statue of Christ across from community church
Rockland Community Church’s planned “Prayer Garden” took a major step forward Saturday (July 30) when a tall, larger-than-life, white marble statue of Christ was lowered into position on its plinth overlooking a 40-foot-long koi pond.
A relatively small crowd, mostly members of a garden development committee, nervously watched as a team of three. including skid loader operator Thomas McGeath, lifted the statue into position to the relief of the onlookers who rewarded the team – Scott Hinkle and George McIntyre – with nervous, scattered applause in the early morning sunshine.
It was the beginning of a dream come true made possible by the late Sheron Smith-Piazza, a former church deacon and professional landscape designer who died earlier this year. Her husband, John Piazza, said: “Sheron loved everyone and wanted this garden to be a gift to all who visit.”
It was about four years ago when the Piazza’s “Gardening with God” committee came together at weekly Thursday evening meetings at their Milldale home, and just short of a year, religious dedication and consecration of the land were held, and the overall plan made public.
The garden, it was announced, would be highlighted by an “enormous cross cut into the ground with brick walkways surrounding the 40-foot long koi pond where the statue is now standing. Ultimately, it will be flood-lit after dark. According to committee members, a shortage of bricks may cause future construction delays.
White and pink dogwoods will surround the garden, and there is sufficient acreage available to open the area for concerts and other public activities.
The 14 Stations of the Cross will surround the entire garden. Benches will provide a place to sit and enjoy the gardens and the spectacular views of the Shenandoah Valley mountains.
There are sponsorship activities, including the purchase of personalized bricks; trees may be purchased; and general donations will be used for maintenance, refreshing annual plants in the spring and fall, fish food, and any future expansions and improvements at the garden. To order bricks or to make any tax-deductible cash donations, call 540-635-8312.
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community.
In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public on Saturday, July 30, that someone claiming to work for that office and calling himself “Deputy Moore” had placed a call to a resident of an adjacent county, stating that the person needed to pay him money to avoid a warrant being issued.
A media release from the WCSO stated, “This is a scam. If someone contacts you stating they work for this office and request or demands money, please hang up and contact the Sheriff’s office at 540-635-4128. Deputies from this office will not contact you regarding a payment due this office.”
In Warren County last year, according to Major Jeff Driskill, there were 83 reported incidences of fraud. Six were reported by business entities, and the remaining 77 were reported by individuals. He said that an additional four incidences were logged but weren’t included in the total because a complainant’s age was not reported or “were not prevalent to the incident type.”
Of those cases, 19 involved fraud-identity theft, 43 were related to fraud other than identity theft, 19 involved phone, internet, or email scams, one involved a paving scam, and one related to mail fraud.
Driskill said that 47 (nearly 57 percent) of the 83 incidents involved people over the age of 50. Just six of the reported fraud incidents involved a business, nonprofit, or government agency.
In Front Royal, there has been a flurry of activity involving scammers, according to Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) Captain Crystal Cline. Notable cases in the last eight weeks include a case where a Front Royal woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Border Patrol. The caller told her that someone had set up several addresses in her name and then sent money and/or drugs through the mail to her at those addresses.
The scammer told the woman that there was a warrant for her arrest and that she could hire an attorney, fly to Texas and fight the warrant, or she could put money in an account that would be used by an attorney to fight the warrant on her behalf.
The person asked her how much she had in the bank; she replied that she had $900. The caller then advised her to download a tracking app on her phone and withdraw all the money. Once she completed the withdrawal, she was advised to go to a bitcoin machine, convert the money into bitcoin, and send it to the caller. After she did that, the person told her to max all her credit cards and send more money.
In a late June case, a victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Security Services Credit Union. The woman was told that there was a pre-approved purchase on account through Amazon for $1,500. During the phone call, the victim allowed the caller access to her computer. The caller said he would connect her to an Amazon representative who would cancel the purchase.
Cline said that while on the call with the two subjects, the victim was told there were other purchases, and she would need to get pre-paid credit cards to take money out of her bank account to stop the “scammers.” The callers then said they needed the pre-paid card information so they could put the money in a new account for her. The victim told police she spent $7,500 to buy 15 pre-paid credit cards, then gave the information to the callers.
The FRPD reports that two notable cases occurred in July, including a woman receiving a telephone call that her daughter was in police custody in Hanover County, and she needed to pay $16,000 before police would release her. Because the call appeared to have come from a Hanover County 911 call center, the victim did not question the veracity of the caller’s claim. She sent $15,450 in cash, by UBER, to an unknown person at an unknown address in Richmond. The victim subsequently learned that her daughter had not been arrested.
In mid-July, a Front Royal woman was using her personal computer when a message came across the screen that the computer had been infected with a virus, and she should call the number displayed to get help with debugging her computer.
Upon calling the number, a man identified himself as being with Microsoft and told the victim that all her personal information had been stolen and that her bank account was also compromised. The scammer told her to go to her bank and withdraw all her money. She was also told not to use her phone or any device that could connect to the internet to prevent further loss.
The victim went to her bank and withdrew $15,000, after which she purchased gift cards at the scammer’s urging. She was instructed by the scammer to provide the gift card redemption codes so the caller could deposit the funds into a special account to protect her money from theft.
Both Major Driskill and Captain Cline say that citizens should be wary of anyone calling who claims a matter must be attended to immediately, especially when told to pay with an unusual payment method. Pre-loaded debit cards, gift cards, and virtual currency such as Bitcoin are usually not legitimate forms of payment for monies owed.
Anyone receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the person’s bank or calling on behalf of a friend or relative who is allegedly “in trouble”, should resist the urge to act immediately. Scammers will try to pressure their intended victim by claiming time is of the essence. Cline says potential victims can talk to someone they trust, such as a family member, an employee at their financial institution, or a financial advisor, for example.
Driskill state that people over age 5o are “disproportionately targeted as victims of scams and frauds as compared to other age groups.”
Both the WCSO and the FRPD encourage anyone who has been contacted by an unsolicited caller stating that money is needed immediately should hang up and call authorities.
EDA reviews legal, property matters at July meeting
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 8:00 am. Four Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present. Chair, Jeff Browne, provided an executive update which began with thanks to the Board for the time that has been put into the ongoing legal matters.
Mr. Browne discussed his recent presentation to the Front Royal EDA regarding FRWCEDA-owned properties. The Board approved a Right of Entry request from the Town of Front Royal to perform maintenance at the parking lot area where the EDA and Laurel Ridge Community College are in partnership. The Board tabled the proposed utility easement running across the property until further discussion.
The EDA’s legal counsel presented a by-law revision that would allow electronic meetings as permitted by Virginia Code. Given the code is not in effect until September 2022, the Board tabled the vote and created an ad hoc committee consisting of Jorie Martin and Greg Harold to review the by-laws in its entirety for other revisions. Related to the EDA by-laws, the Board discussed members being compensated for regular meetings and business expenses as permitted by Virginia Code. A request will be sent to the Warren County Board of Supervisors to discuss the compensation request.
A resolution was adopted by the Board of Directors that permits the County to process existing loan payments upon receipt to avoid any delays and that statements will be provided for all payments.
The Board also approved the ability of the Chair and Secretary to sign closing documents for 426 Baugh Drive.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loans, annual audits, and marketing.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities, with no new business following the closed session.
Crime/Court
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority
As noted in our lead story on the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA) versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company civil liability case result (See: Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran), involved players on the plaintiff’s side deferred to current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne for a reaction, not only to the Tran/ITFederal result, but a month in which four civil liability cases went the EDA’s way. After a day of reflection on this month’s civil liability trials, much of which he watched in the courtroom, often with other EDA board members, this is what Browne told Royal Examiner:
“As part of the Jennifer McDonald lawsuits, the EDA successfully sued six defendants this month in four civil jury trials and was awarded about $13 million in compensatory damages, $400,000 in punitive damages, and $75,000 in damages for statutory conspiracy. There will be additional civil trials in March 2023.
“The EDA’s main responsibility in these lawsuits is to recover assets that rightfully belong to the EDA and ultimately to the residents of Warren County. It’s a work in progress, but I’m pleased with the outcomes. Every defendant was found liable on multiple charges. Every defendant has to pay. A jury found that the EDA Board of Directors with oversight responsibility of Jennifer McDonald wasn’t negligent in retaining her as it took immediate steps after finding solid evidence of her misbehavior.
“But that isn’t the whole story. Members of the EDA Board were present on every day of every trial. We were impressed with the juries and Judge Albertson. Jury members listened attentively, took notes, and showed in their verdicts that they had a command of the facts in each case. Judge Albertson was fair to both sides of each case and did a good job of managing each trial. Prior members of the EDA Board, prior staff EDA members, a former county administrator, and former members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors all stepped up to testify and do their civic duty. We can be proud that our judicial system still works.
“The criminal process moves forward in other venues. In the meantime, some measure of justice is present in the jury verdicts in Warren County this month. For that, we are grateful.”
Coupled with the out-of-court “no-fault” settlement agreement with McDonald for an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, the courts have now ordered the return of $22 million to $23 million in assets to the EDA. At various points in the investigation into alleged embezzlement and misdirection of EDA assets between 2014 and 2018, the total involved amount has been cited from $21 million to $26 million. There have been significant legal fees involved, perhaps $6 million or more. But in the wake of this month’s results, it appears the EDA’s contracted civil counsel from the Sands Anderson law firm of Richmond are earning that money.
Asked for a reaction to the verdict, Tran and his attorney Gregory Melus declined comment. As noted in the above linked story on the verdict, Melus notified the court of his intention to file a motion to overturn the verdict as not supported by the evidence presented at trial, as have the other three involved civil case defense attorneys.
Local graduate receives $3000 scholarship from Town’s electric provider American Municipal Power
One Warren County High School graduate has received a $3000 scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP). AMP is the provider of electricity to the Town of Front Royal. Last November, the Town announced the availability of several scholarships available to graduating seniors in Warren County.
The requirements for the scholarship set the bar relatively high. The applicants must be a graduating high school senior who has met all of the basic college or technical school entrance requirements and have a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six (6) semesters and send a short essay on electricity or green initiatives.
The winner of the Lyle B. Wright Scholarship for this year was Ian Hoelsher. Ian graduated from Warren County High School in 2022 and plans to attend Virginia Tech to study engineering.
Ian was extremely involved in school and community activities. Some highlights include:
- National Honor Society
- Student Government Association and was Vice-President all four years
- Played soccer and was team captain all four years
- Volunteered for many community activities and programs
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed $408,000 in scholarship awards. This scholarship program aims to encourage high school students in the communities they serve to further their education and create awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field. Harry E. Phillips, Director of Marketing for AMP, announced at the Town Council meeting on July 25, 2022, the winner of the scholarship and presented the scholarship check. Ian could not be present, but Town Manager Steven Hicks assured Royal Examiner that Ian would be receiving his scholarship check soon.
Pay It Forward: Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” August theme is a challenge
After eleven months of encouraging the Warren County community to reach out to each other through various greetings, the Warren Coalition is now challenging the community to take action on their sense of goodwill and engage in acts of kindness throughout August, under the theme of “Pay it forward.”
Knowing that finances are a concern for many people, the Warren Coalition has provided a list of 36 possible ways to pay it forward, many of which are free or low-cost. One of the ways to participate is to visit the Warren Coalition at National Night Out (August 2nd) or the Warren County Fair (August 1st-6th) and pick up ice pops to share with others. The ice pops remind people “It’s Cool to Connect” with others.
The We See You, Warren County campaign was started in September 2021 to encourage people to connect with others. Participants have been provided monthly themes they could use, but the main goal is to create a sense of belonging in Warren County, to help break through the sense of isolation and loneliness that many people feel.
Here are 36 potential ways for you to “Pay It Forward” in August:
- Mow your neighbor’s grass.
- Pick wildflowers and give them to someone.
- Wash your neighbor’s car.
- Weed your neighbor’s garden.
- Draw a picture and give it to someone.
- Send someone a funny photo.
- Visit a neighbor who is a shut-in.
- Give someone a ride.
- Sing a song to someone.
- Clean a room in your neighbor’s house.
- Volunteer at a local nonprofit for a few hours.
- Pick up trash along the road.
- Bag/carry someone’s groceries.
- Visit someone in a local nursing home.
- Send an encouraging/appreciation text or phone call.
- Make dinner for/give your leftovers or additional portions of food to a neighbor or friend.
- Reconnect with a lost friend.
- Lend an ear to a friend in need.
- Leave a positive review of a local business (include an employee name for bonus points).
- Ask three random people “How was your day?”
- Give people vegetables from your garden or fruit from your fruit trees.
- Offer to feed pets and water plants for someone while they are away.
- Send uplifting quotes to someone who is down or struggling.
- Bring in your neighbors’ trash cans.
- Leave a note for your mail carrier thanking them.
- Make cookies and share some with your neighbors/mail carrier, etc.
- Offer to help a friend in completing a home project.
- Make homemade cards for people in a nursing home.
- Donate to blessing boxes/food pantries.
- Pay for someone’s coffee, ice cream, donut, lunch, etc.
- Pay for someone’s groceries.
- Donate blood.
- Place books in the mini lending libraries.
- Donate books to the library or a school.
- Volunteer at your child’s school.
- Share/hand out “It is Cool to Connect” ice pops.
Anyone can participate in the “Pay it Forward” efforts this month; you do not have to be a registered member of the We See You campaign. The Warren Coalition hopes that 100 people will engage in the campaign this month. If you perform an act of kindness as part of this campaign this month, please email celeste@warrencoalition.org or post a photo or a note to the We See You, Warren County Facebook group (facebook.com/wecuwc). “While we love stories and photos, we know some people would prefer to remain fairly anonymous when they do something nice for others,” said Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator. “We aren’t necessarily asking for specifics. You could send an email that just says, ‘I participated in the Pay it Forward campaign today.’”
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has over 175 registered members, and more than 875 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
School Bus Safety: School starts August 9th – let’s keep our children safe
Nearly one million students are safely transported in school buses daily across Virginia to school, field trips, athletics, and other school-sponsored activities. Students riding a school bus versus a vehicle are much more likely to arrive at school safely because school buses:
- are the most regulated vehicles on the road
- are highly visible
- have flashing red lights and stop-sign arms
Why no seat belts?
How can a school bus be the safest transportation for students when it isn’t equipped with seat belts? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, school buses have strong, closely-spaced seats with energy-absorbing seat backs to protect students from crashes; plus, passengers experience much less crash force on a school bus than on other vehicles.
Stop. It’s the law
Drivers are required to follow certain laws when encountering a school bus. Virginia motorists must:
- stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction
- remain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again
- stop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated
If a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, motorists aren’t required to stop; however, drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.
Make it safe
Motorists should watch for children gathering near bus stops and walking in groups to and from the bus stop. Drivers should be extra alert for children walking or bicycling to school when:
- backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage
- driving in neighborhoods with school zones
- there are no sidewalks in a neighborhood
Most school bus incidents happen when students travel to the bus stop or get on and off the bus. If students have to cross the street in front of the bus, they should walk on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus before crossing. Students need to make sure they can see the bus driver and that the driver sees them. When the bus approaches, students should line up at least five giant steps (10 feet) away from the curb and the street. When the bus comes to a complete stop, and the door opens, students should check for traffic once more before boarding.
Want more information on School Bus Safety?
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – School Bus Safety
Safe Kids – School Bus Safety
Virginia Highway Safety Office Contacts
