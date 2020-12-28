Business
Pre-employment tests: 4 preparation tips
As part of their overall recruitment strategy, some employers administer pre-employment tests. These examinations are frequently used to evaluate candidates’ job skills, cognitive ability, and personality. Here are four tips to help you prepare for this type of assessment.
1. Rest
Get a good night’s sleep so that you’ll be alert during the test. Being well-rested also reduces stress.
2. Review
3. Reflect
Will you be taking a personality, integrity, or emotional intelligence test? These types of assessments don’t have correct answers. The important thing is to be truthful about who you are. Before test day, identify your core values and motivations so that you can answer questions more easily.
4. Run through
IQ tests and other assessments that aim to measure cognitive ability can be difficult to study for. However, it helps to familiarize yourself with their format by taking practice exams online.
Best of luck on your test!
Do you have what it takes to work in IT?
There’s no shortage of employment opportunities in the field of information technology (IT). However, there’s also lots of competition for positions, with numerous candidates who possess the baseline qualifications. If you’re looking to land a great job in IT, here are some qualities that will help you stand out from the crowd.
• Analytical skills. The ability to interpret data effectively and see the big picture is essential to solving the sort of complex problems involved in IT work.
• Communication skills. It’s likely you’ll work in a team setting alongside people who aren’t as tech-savvy as you. To have productive exchanges with co-workers and clients, it’s important to be able to communicate technical concepts in terms anyone can understand.
• Organizational skills. In the IT field, it’s common to work on several projects at once, and co-workers and clients will depend on you to meet deadlines. You’ll need to have the ability to prioritize and effectively manage your time.
• Learning skills. The IT field is constantly evolving. To have a successful career in this industry, you need to be willing to update your skills and knowledge on a continual basis. Moreover, there’s often overlap between the worlds of IT and business, so you may be called on to develop your corporate skills.
If you possess these qualities and have a degree in information technology, then the digital world is your oyster.
3 tips for at-home workers
Working from home has its perks but for some people, it can be more challenging remaining on task. Here are some tips for being efficient, productive, and motivated if you work from home.
1. Have a fixed schedule
To stay focused when working from home, many people benefit from having a fixed schedule that reflects the average nine-to-five workday, complete with the standard coffee and lunch break. Having a set schedule also means truly logging off when the workday ends. Let your colleagues know when you’ll be reachable.
2. Invest in your office
3. Stay in touch with colleagues
For many people, the lack of face-to-face interaction with co-workers and clients is one of the main challenges of working from home. Find ways to stay in touch with your colleagues, whether it’s through videoconferencing, telephone calls, online messaging, or the occasional in-person meeting.
The most important thing is to figure out what works best for you, as everyone has their own style of working. Don’t be afraid to try different approaches, and don’t get discouraged if it takes time for you to find your groove.
The office after COVID-19 will look and feel different
Our experiences inside grocery and retail stores and restaurants have changed dramatically over the past few months, with many changes likely permanent–plexiglass dividers at checkout and contactless purchases, for example.
But what about the office? What will it look like after the quarantines ease and more workers return to the office after months of remote work?
Touchless technology and air purification systems will likely be the norm, along with separate entrances and exits. A number of design and architectural websites suggest that buttons and handles will be replaced by innovations like foot-activated call buttons for elevators and methods of entering and exiting office restrooms that don’t include handles.
Desks will be spaced farther apart and may feature sneeze guards, and offices may install more motion sensors to turn on lights and faucets. Going even further, companies might rotate staff schedules.
According to Forbes, a hub-and-spoke office model may become more common–a company’s headquarters serves as the “hub,” while the “spokes” are used for smaller teams and are in a variety of geographic locations. The hub is no longer the base where everyone shows up each day.
Other ideas include the elimination of a single office refrigerator in favor of smaller fridges by departments and grab-and-go meals in cafeterias for the foreseeable future instead of self-service hot bars. Self-cleaning surfaces are likely to become the norm as well.
3 types of winter jobs
Whether you’re looking for a full-time job or a part-time gig, winter brings with it a number of employment opportunities. Here are three to consider pursuing.
1. Delivery driver
Over the holidays, a dizzying number of gifts are sent by mail and courier. As a result, people willing to deliver packages or lend a hand in a warehouse can find seasonal employment in winter.
2. Retail employee
3. Resort worker
In winter, ski hills are abuzz, and working at a resort can be a great option for people who want to get out of town and earn a few extra bucks. At the typical ski resort, there are seasonal positions available on the slopes as well as within the resort’s hospitality, housekeeping, retail, customer service, marketing, and food and beverage teams.
Finally, if you want to earn a bit of extra pocket money, you could offer to shovel driveways in your community.
Volunteering
The holiday season is the perfect time of year to lend a hand in your community while bolstering the credentials on your resume. You can look for opportunities to volunteer at food banks, hospitals, seniors’ residences, animal shelters, and non-profit organizations in your region.
Would you make a good care attendant?
Thanks to North America’s aging population, care attendants are in high demand. Here’s what this rewarding line of work involves and what type of person is best suited for it.
What care attendants do
Care attendants assist older adults with their daily activities, both in nursing homes and in private residences. Responsibilities of a care attendant generally include:
• Personal care. This involves bathing and dressing the care recipient, assisting them with personal grooming, and helping them go to the bathroom.
• General health care. Administering medication, following a care plan, and reporting health changes are common tasks.
• Food preparation. Cooking simple meals and going grocery shopping is often required.
• Mobility assistance. Attendants help care recipients get in and out of wheelchairs, cars, and showers. They also help them perform simple exercises.
Qualities care attendants should possess
A care attendant should be reliable, a good listener, and possess the following skills and qualities:
• Compassion and a desire to seek a genuine sense of connection.
• Patience and an understanding that older adults may take longer to complete daily tasks.
• Interpersonal skills and an ability to effectively communicate with care recipients and their families.
• Initiative and a capacity to work by yourself and make proactive, informed decisions when faced with challenging situations.
If you want to be a care attendant and have what it takes, you may be able to enter into this line of work right away. A post-secondary degree generally isn’t required and some employers provide on-the-job training.
Resilience: An important quality in the age of pandemic
In the era of pandemics and lockdowns, resilience is the key to coping with the changing demands of business and the office.
The Workforce Institute recommends that employees cultivate resilience by learning certain skills.
1. Regulate emotion. Facing difficult customers and coping with customer satisfaction demand that employees learn to stay calm.
2. Control your impulses. Learn to moderate behavior when you face challenges. Don’t press ‘send’ impulsively. Learn not to burn bridges with inappropriately emotional reactions.
3. Learn to look carefully for the root causes of problems. Work out what you can change or control and what you can’t. Put your energy into the things you can control.
4. Believe in yourself. Address setbacks–or major work changes–by seeing yourself as competent to succeed.
5. Practice balanced optimism–the ability to realistically assess what can go wrong or deter success while remaining optimistic.
6. Understand what others think and feel.
7. Adaptability. Willingness to change in the face of adversity or circumstance.
From a psychological perspective, resilience also means adopting positive emotions, according to Psychology Today. That may mean you have to seek out the things and situations that have made you feel positive, happy, engaged, or grateful. Even old movies or sitcoms might put you in that mood. Exercising or dancing could help you feel joy. Completing a home project might help stir a sense of competence.
