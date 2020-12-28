Pre-employment tests: 4 preparation tips

As part of their overall recruitment strategy, some employers administer pre-employment tests. These examinations are frequently used to evaluate candidates’ job skills, cognitive ability, and personality. Here are four tips to help you prepare for this type of assessment.

1. Rest

Get a good night’s sleep so that you’ll be alert during the test. Being well-rested also reduces stress.

2. Review



Does the job you’re applying for require a certain level of computer literacy or other technical know-how? Take the time to refamiliarize yourself with the software used in your industry, and brush up on other skills or knowledge you may be called upon to demonstrate.

3. Reflect

Will you be taking a personality, integrity, or emotional intelligence test? These types of assessments don’t have correct answers. The important thing is to be truthful about who you are. Before test day, identify your core values and motivations so that you can answer questions more easily.

4. Run through

IQ tests and other assessments that aim to measure cognitive ability can be difficult to study for. However, it helps to familiarize yourself with their format by taking practice exams online.

Best of luck on your test!