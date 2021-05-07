Pregnancy and maternity quiz: test your knowledge

This Mother’s Day, test your knowledge about pregnancy and motherhood with this quick and easy quiz.

True or false

1. A baby’s sex is determined as soon the egg is fertilized.

2. Smoking increases the risk of having a miscarriage.

3. The chance of having identical twins is greater if there are already twins in the family.

4. The fetus’s heartbeats at the same rate as the mother’s.

5. Breastfeeding helps prevent breast cancer.

Multiple choice

6. Which of these sports should be avoided during pregnancy?

a) Horseback riding and scuba diving

b) Judo and mountaineering

c) Tennis and hot yoga

d) All the above

7. What hormone causes the uterus to contract during childbirth?

a) Estrogen

b) Progesterone

c) Oxytocin

d) Chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)

8. At how many weeks is a baby considered full term?

a) 33

b) 35

c) 37

d) 39

Fill in the blank

9. It’s recommended that pregnant women and women who are trying to conceive take __________ as a supplement to prevent deformities such as spina bifida.

10. __________ is the medical term for a woman in labor.

11. The __________ allows air and food to be exchanged between the mother and fetus.

12. The __________ connects the mother to the child during pregnancy.

How did you do?

Answers:

1. True

2. True

3. False (this is only true for fraternal twins)

4. False (it beats about twice as fast)

5. True

6. d)

7. c)

8. c)

9. Folic acid

10. Parturient

11. Placenta

12. Umbilical cord