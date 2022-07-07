Local News
Preliminary data shows most Warren County schools accredited with conditions
Six of nine Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) are accredited with conditions for school year 2021-2022, and the other three schools are accredited based on preliminary data provided by Central Office staff during the Warren County School Board’s Wednesday, July 6 regular meeting.
Accredited schools in Warren County for the last school year are A.S. Rhodes Elementary School (ASR); Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School (HJB); and Ressie Jeffries Elementary School (RJ).
Schools accredited with conditions are E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School (EWM); Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School (LFK); Skyline Middle School (SMS); Warren County Middle School (WCMS); Skyline High School (SHS); and Warren County High School (WCHS).
Accreditation ratings, which shine a light on school progress and needs, are how Virginia and other states measure performance on multiple school quality indicators and encourage continuous improvement for all schools.
Walton described the indicators of accreditation, which for elementary and middle schools are: Academic Achievement in Mathematics, English, and Science; Achievement Gap in Mathematics and English; and Chronic Absenteeism. High School indicators include those items, as well as: the Graduation Completion Index; the Dropout Rate; and the College, Career, and Civic Readiness Index.
Walton explained that each indicator is assigned a performance level (there are three levels) and then the performance levels determine accreditation ratings. Combined they are:
• Level One (green) earns an accredited rating meaning that a school demonstrates acceptable performance, performance above the state’s benchmark, or adequate improvement from Level Two.
• Level Two (yellow) earns an accredited with conditions rating, which is near the state standard or sufficient improvement from Level Three.
• Level Three (red) means accreditation denied because a school demonstrates performance below the benchmarks for Level One and Level Two OR a school has stayed at Level Two or Level Three through four consecutive years.
Walton also highlighted some of the indicators, saying, for example, that the Chronic Absenteeism indicator — which is the percentage of students who miss more than 10 percent of the school year — has been waived by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for accreditation year 2022-2023 based on data from the 2021-2022 school year. However, it will still show up on school profiles, Walton said.
Additionally, data for the Achievement Gap indicator, which is reported by student subgroups — Asian students, Black students, Hispanic students, White students, Economically Disadvantaged students, English Learners, and Students with Disabilities (excluding 504 students) — now includes a new subgroup known as Multiple Races. Together, the subgroups count as one indicator each for math and English said Walton.
To determine a school’s performance level, data from the best of the current level of performance or the cumulative three-year rate is used, Walton explained, but due to the pandemic, the three-year rate calculation for all indicators will use data from the 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-2022 school years. No data from school years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 will be used in the three-year rate calculations, she said.
In the data presented on Wednesday, Walton said that WCPS is actually comparing school year 2021-2022 data to that from school year 2018-2019. “It’s like the two years from the pandemic did not exist so we’ll be going back to show improvement from 2018-19,” she said.
Once all of the performance levels have been determined, then the accreditation rating can be determined, said Walton, noting that accredited schools are those having all school-quality indicators at either Level One or Level Two; schools that are accredited with conditions are those with one or more school-quality indicators at Level Two; and an accreditation denied rating means a school failed to adopt or fully implement required corrective actions to address Level Three school-quality indicators.
SOL results
Walton also released preliminary SOL Results for 2021-2022. For math, all schools in Warren County had combined rates exceeding the 70-percent benchmark. The top three highest rates were WCHS (94.53 percent); ASR (92.62 percent); and HJB (90.13 percent).
For English, which includes reading and writing, eight schools in WCPS rated Level One, with the highest combined rates being ASR (92.74 percent); RJ (88.19 percent); and HJB (87.78 percent). SMS was in Level Two with a combined rate of 69.95 percent, which fell just below the 75-percent English benchmark. WCMS’s combined rate of 72.96 percent also fell below the benchmark, but its three-year cumulative rate is a Level One, putting WCMS in Level One for school year 2021-2022, Walton said.
Science was a tough subject across the school district last year with three Warren County schools rated Level Three in science, which has a 70-percent benchmark: SMS (44.90 percent); EWM (45.45 percent); and LFK (60.24 percent). HJB had a pass rate of 70 percent. The other schools are also in Level One based on cumulative three-year rate, though their pass rates for school year 2021-2022 all fell below the 70-percent benchmark.
Based on all of this information, Walton said that in WCPS, three elementary schools are accredited, while the remaining schools are accredited with conditions.
But she pointed out that more data is forthcoming, and the ratings could change — except for EWM, LFK, and SMS, which will remain accredited with conditions because of science.
For instance, Walton said that English Learner growth has not been calculated, except for English only, nor has substitute test information been included from WorkKeys tests.
Additionally, scores have not yet been released from the state alternative assessments for students with severe cognitive disabilities
Walton said that WCMS, SHS, and WCMS may move to accredited once all the data is completed. VDOE will release ratings on September 22, she added.
Currently, no other information is available on the other indicators besides SOLs, Walton said.
Plan to boost science ratings
“We have a plan in place to address science,” Walton told the School Board members on Wednesday.
The WCPS Science Plan of Action for School Year 2022-2023 includes developing Science Learning Collaboratives for both elementary and middle school teachers that are supported by professional development from VDOE; led by a WCPS teacher leader with support from the Central Office; focused on cross-curricular instruction in the 4th and 5th grades, and uses a specific science model in middle school, said Walton.
Additionally, work has started on creating a comprehensive planning guide for 5th-grade science with plans also underway for 4th-grade science, she said. Middle schoolers will use STEMscopes, which provides the digital science curriculum and hands-on exploratory learning kits, and teachers will be trained in early August on best practices for implementing the resources in their science classrooms, added Walton.
Meetings are also underway with WCPS high school biology teachers and instructional resource teachers to discuss curriculum alignment and sharing instructional strategies and resources.
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins that no decisions have been made yet on boosting science instruction in 4th grade, which currently focuses on the history SOL.
Click here to watch the July 6, 2022, WCSB Meeting.
Crime/Court
EDA versus April Petty civil liability trial heads into its second day
The civil liability trial of April Petty regarding a $125,000 check written to her Ocwen mortgage loan company by Jennifer McDonald in March 2016 as part of the sales process on Petty’s Howellsville Road home property goes into its second day Thursday, July 7. The check, which Petty testified she never saw until three years later when summoned by a special grand jury investigating McDonald’s activities as then FR-WC Economic Development Authority Executive Director, was written on an EDA account.
Petty testified she believed McDonald when told the payment would be made by the purchasers of her home, a Richmond couple Christopher and Tasha Leary. McDonald was serving as Petty’s Real Estate agent in the transaction in her role as an agent in her aunt and uncle’s Campbell Real Estate company.
The $125,000 is part of about $21 million in EDA assets being sought for recovery as part of an alleged embezzlement scheme of McDonald and a number of alleged co-conspirators between 2014 and 2018. McDonald has settled her civil liability case with granting of about $9 million in real estate assets to the EDA. However, that settlement was done with a “no-fault” clause in which the former EDA executive director claimed no wrongdoing regarding the acquisition of those assets.
Both sides in the EDA versus April Petty civil action rested their cases early Wednesday evening after a total of four witnesses appeared, one for plaintiff the “Warren EDA” and three for the defense. Those witnesses were former EDA Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, the plaintiff’s only witness; and Jennifer McDonald, Robin Richardson, and Petty in her own defense.
While responsive to some general questions, when asked Wednesday about any aspect of the Petty home sale, McDonald invoked her 5th Amendment right against potential self-incrimination. McDonald has a criminal trial in the Western District of Virginia federal court on numerous EDA-related charges now scheduled for May 2023.
Before being dismissed around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, the jury was instructed by Judge Bruce D. Albertson not to discuss the case or read media or social media accounts of it, and to expect to have the case turned over to them for deliberations by the lunch hour or soon after on Thursday.
The trial is expected to reopen at 9:00 a.m. Thursday with additional motions, if any, closing arguments and jury instructions. Royal Examiner will have more detail on the trial, its witness testimony, and a verdict on Petty’s liability to return $125,000 to the EDA at the trial’s conclusion.
Local News
New law streamlines approval process for Virginia medical marijuana users
A new Virginia law that went into effect Friday, July 1, makes it easier for eligible patients seeking to buy medical marijuana. Patients will no longer have to wait for approval from the state pharmacy board.
The law permits patients, legal guardians, and parents of minors to go directly to a medical marijuana dispensary after receiving written certification from a registered practitioner. The need for a medical marijuana card has been eliminated, which should ease the state’s backlog of those who have been waiting for the card.
According to the state, thousands of patients had been backlogged and awaiting approval; there are currently more than 50,000 patients registered for medical marijuana use in the commonwealth.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB 933 and SB 671 earlier this year, seeking to make the process easier for patients. The change also eliminates the $50 medical license fee that was previously required.
A patient seeking approval for medical marijuana must visit a registered medical practitioner, in person or via a telehealth appointment. A database of providers can be found on the Virginia Board of Pharmacy website: Virginia Board of Pharmacy – Registered Practitioners
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift
Renest is always best!
In the past few weeks, we have started taking more and more calls about Chimney Swift nestlings who have fallen out of their nests. Luckily, most have been successfully renested! Unfortunately it was not possible to renest these babies, so they were brought in for care.
Chimney Swifts are specialized insectivores that eat and drink on the wing (in flight). As their name implies, they typically roost and nest inside brick or masonry chimneys, though they occasionally find natural sites in hollow trees.
Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.
Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat. A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.
Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest. There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!
Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques:
If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.
These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.
If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
High school students explore health careers during annual Health Sciences Academy
Handley High School rising sophomore Blessed Makahanadze said the recent Health Sciences Academy held at Laurel Ridge Community College, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center, gave him a great insight into the world of health professions.
“It was a fun experience, and it was educational as well,” Blessed said. “We explored a lot of the health professions; we saw a cadaver lab. We also did a lot of other activities, such as helping with the birth of a baby. We sutured pigs’ legs. Everything at the camp was special, but I would probably say the cadaver lab was my favorite, just because of how much of an eye-opening experience it was.”
The camp, which was June 21-24, is a partnership among Laurel Ridge, SU, Valley Health and area public school divisions, said Brenda Byard, dean of Early College and High School Partnerships. It was open to students in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Rappahannock County, Shenandoah County, Warren County and Winchester schools.
The first camp was 10 years ago, but it wasn’t held in 2020 due to covid. Its purpose is to generate student interest in health professions, promote the health professions programs offered at Laurel Ridge and SU, and introduce students to an acute care environment.
Dean Byard said when the students were at Winchester Medical Center, they toured different hospital departments, discovered why different colors of scrubs were worn and learned about patient privacy laws. At SU, they visited the cadaver lab, the nursing school, the pharmacy school and the athletic training department. While at Laurel Ridge, the campers learned college skills and had sessions in health professions programs the college offers, including emergency medical services, surgical technology, dental hygiene, nursing, physical therapy assistant and medical laboratory technology.
This year’s camp attracted 31 students.
“The students were so excited,” Dean Byard said. “Usually, they’re kind of nervous the first couple of days, and by the end of the week, they’re all talking to each other, having a lot of fun. It’s great to see the lights come on.”
Blessed, who is considering becoming a pharmacist, said his biology teacher handed out flyers about the camp.
“I just read into it and thought it would be a great opportunity, and applied,” he said. “It really opened up my eyes to what possible health careers I could choose. Everybody who is interested in the health professions should do it.”
Local News
Local Republican James Bergida enters race for Virginia Senate District 1
Grassroots community leader and college professor James Bergida today announced his candidacy for the newly drawn Virginia Senate District 1. A campaign launch event will be announced soon.
“As a lifelong Virginian, a guy from a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and an educator, I passionately hold that now is the time to invest in our beautiful Valley and Commonwealth’s future.
I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where all our residents don’t just get by but thrive. I have what it takes to stand firm for the freedoms and conservative values that Virginians know and love. I look forward to representing the constituents of Senate District 1 and working with members in both the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates to expand opportunities for all Virginians and protect our God-given rights. Let’s work together to achieve the future that Virginian families deserve.”
Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.
Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.
To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com
Local News
Warrenton Virtual CycleNation event raised $16,780 for American Heart Association
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited riders for a virtual CycleNation event to bring awareness to stroke and heart disease. Warrenton CycleNation, sponsored by Fauquier Health, was a vision that came to fruition in May 2022. In support of May as Stroke Awareness Month, the CycleNation event raised $16,780 in support of the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association.
“The past year has shown us that focusing on mental and physical health is critical,” says Rich Pinson, Director of Cardiovascular Services for Fauquier Health. “CycleNation offered Warrenton an opportunity to encourage more movement for better brain health, raise funds to support wellness in our community, and lifesaving educating on how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency.”
CycleNation is more than a program – it’s an active movement empowering people in a specific area to use road and stationary bikes to get the brain and heart healthy — all while raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease. Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed, and mental sharpness. Other movement activities from walking to running, and at-home exercising, were included as part of the event to encourage activity from all levels of fitness.
“After two years of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, we collectively thought it was important as an organization to focus on healthy behaviors. Chronic or long periods of stress can lead to physical changes in the body which may increase stroke risk,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Fauquier Health. “We are so grateful to the community organizations that got involved to make this a success.”
After one full month of friendly competition, the Warrenton CycleNation contenders completed a grand total of 632 hours of fitness activity. The leaderboard teams consisted of Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus (OTAC), and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
Kim Forsten, Partner, Old Town Athletic Campus, said, “It was an honor to participate in the Cycle Nation Event this year. Our members and staff members enthusiastically support these kinds of community activities. The challenge of raising funds for a great cause and accumulating miles gave us a compelling and valuable reason to do the work. The individual rewards of enjoying camaraderie and friendship with one another, and improving our own personal health while participating in this great event added to the joy and positive outcomes!”
Warrenton’s CycleNation event was a signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.
