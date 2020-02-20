Preparing for retirement as a couple

Retirement is an important milestone in life that involves a lot of changes. During this time, people rediscover not only themselves but their spouses as well, which can cause tension within a couple. Some careful preparation can help both parties enjoy a happy retirement together.

To prevent any problems in your relationship during the early years of your retirement, you should discuss your expectations with your spouse before you retire. Knowing what each other’s hopes are will allow you to make plans together and experience a better transition when the time comes.

Since you’ll be spending so much time together, it is important to have some common interests. Now is the time to start looking for activities you can do together and hobbies that you both like. Similarly, you could plan projects, large or small, for your retirement.

While it’s essential to spend time with your partner, it’s just as necessary to have activities of your own, to keep time for yourself. Plan on having somewhere you can go to be alone occasionally, such as a study or workshop.

Planning for retirement is not just a matter of finances. You also have to get ready to experience a significant change of pace. And since you’re not used to being with your spouse all day, you’ll need an adjustment period. A bit of good planning is the best way to avoid conflict and start off on the right foot.

