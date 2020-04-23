Preparing for the hidden costs of buying a home

In order to buy your first home, you’ll need to budget for more than the down payment, closing costs and insurance. Here are some additional expenses that come with buying a house.

Furniture and appliances

In many cases, new homeowners will need to buy furniture and appliances. While a couch or refrigerator may not seem like a huge expense, costs for these items can quickly add up.

Repairs and upgrades

Unless they were factored into the purchase agreement, you’ll need to pay for all repairs the home needs. Getting a home inspection is a good way to uncover potential issues and determine whether you can afford to fix them. However, the home inspection is yet another expense you’ll need to budget for.

Utilities and property taxes

Make sure you have a good idea of how much it costs to live in your new home. Otherwise, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise when the first utility bills come in. If you’re used to renting, know that you’ll also be on the hook for things your landlord once paid for, including property and school taxes.

The best way to be prepared for the many expenses associated with owning a home is to determine what you can afford, make a detailed budget and work with a realtor to find a property that’s right for you.